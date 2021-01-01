Real Estate Wholesaling Expert Chris Bruce Reminds Us of the Importance of Self-Growth

“Once I began working on self-growth and self-development, I started accomplishing all my goals.”

Chris Bruce is a real estate wholesaling expert, entrepreneur, and nationwide coach. In addition to running a successful real estate business, he also developed mentorship programs to lend a helping hand to all those starting out in the industry to close their first contracts successfully.

Just like other successful entrepreneurs, Chris is now financially independent and reaps the fruits of his labor. But what one may not be aware of is all the hard work and dedication it took Chris to get where he is.

Chris Bruce grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and he didn’t get many opportunities for professional growth. In 2009, he was in his twenties, without a plan for his future. One day, while he was browsing the internet, he came across a real estate strategy called wholesaling. At that time, the United States was struck by a recession, and Chris was willing to find new ways to earn more money and support his family.

Just like the majority of newbies in real estate, Chris experienced failure when he just started out. To be more precise, more than 20 of his initial contracts were failures. He didn’t give up, though. He was willing to make things work. Luckily, it didn’t take Chris long to realize that self-growth and self-development were the keys to success.

When asked what the biggest mistake he made was, Chris pointed out that he still regrets, to this day, not hiring a mentor. “My worst mistake was not finding a mentor when I was starting. I tried to do a lot of things for free, and it only cost me more time and money. I wish I had hired and paid for a mentor early on in my career,” Chris says.

Being an entrepreneur is more than just having an idea and running a business based on it. What is more important is to continue growing as an individual. Only then will someone be able to achieve what they set their mind on. “I’m focused more on self-development than growing my business. I believe that your external life is just a reflection of your inner life and mindset. When I started focusing on growing as a person, I found it easier to accomplish all the things I wanted in my life.”

When he started his career as a real estate wholesaler, Chris didn’t have any prior knowledge or experience. He thought it was hard to make money in real estate, and this mindset held him back. Then, he started investing in online courses and reading books such as Think and Grow Rich and Secrets of the Millionaire Mind. “When I got into self-development, it didn’t take me long to notice how my mind started to develop and how much easier it became to earn money. It’s all about providing value, and the more value I provided the world, the more money I made,” Chris explains.

A business is only as good as the choices the owner makes for it. Maybe you didn’t think about it before, but the better you are, the more your business will grow. Once you invest in yourself, you will gain knowledge and experience. As a result, you will be able to make better decisions and develop more creative ideas. This will undoubtedly lead to an easier and more straightforward path to success.