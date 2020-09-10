Real Estate and Burnout – a Brief Guide

Everyone has heard at least a little bit about the spectre haunting businesses worldwide – burnout. The seven-letter word that many business owners and employees fear. To be fair, even self-employed individuals should be warned about the dangers. Burnout is a natural, but bad result of improper work-life balance, unaddressed stress, and feelings of cynicism. These aren’t uncommon on their own, but when they come together, it can really destroy a worker’s interest in – well, anything.

Read on here for some tips on diagnosing, avoiding, and dealing with burnout as a real-estate professional.

What is burnout?

Burnout is the feeling of ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment that can go with any high-stress work-life. Especially when it feels like you lack control in your business. Real estate is particularly difficult in these terms, since in many ways real estate agents, investors, and professionals in general are at the whims of the marketplace.

If you are feeling

Fatigued

Forgetful or distractable

Loss of Appetite

Anxiety

Depression

You might be experiencing burnout

How to Stop Burnout

You might think that the only cure is a new life in a new business and leaving your industry for good, but your don’t have to think that way. The real way to address burnout is to develop a better work-life balance.

Take time off from work – a vacation is exactly what everyone needs right now. When you come back, you need to find the things in your job that you can control, and take ahold of them. And ultimately, find goals for yourself that have nothing to do with work – give yourself something to look forward to and push yourself forward.

How to Avoid Burnout

Look at the main causes of burnout – lack of control and poor work-life balance. If you just address these issues, you’ll find it much easier to stay positive and forward-thinking. So work short breaks into your day, delegate tasks when you can, try something new. It’s easier to find reasons to be unhappy when you aren’t close to the things that make you happy. Get closer and find your joy.