Real Confidence- Why Everyone Could Use a Little Rejection Here and There (Dealing with Disappointment)

For all the planning and preparing we do, circumstances beyond our control are bound to impact us for better and worse.

Why Everyone Could Use A Little Rejection Here And There….  

No kidding – life happens. 

If you’ve ever taken a tough loss, you know how hard that pill can be to swallow. 

Whether it’s dealing with let downs in your professional career, or platonic or romantic relationship rejections, the after effects of disappointments can rattle around in our brains for years. 

They keep us up at night – and sometimes wake us up early the next day. Sometimes they even seem to physically hurt. 

Left unchecked, they can completely rob us of motivation and reduce physical resilience.

But disappointment isn’t all bad. 

It’s part of what we have to do, like it or not, to learn, grow, and become our best selves. The trick is to learn to use disappointment in a way that’s more productive. That’s where our confidence has a chance to get stronger, more resilient and quicker to recover.

In this episode, we’re talking easy ways you can reframe even major losses into major learnings. Learn three habits to help you: 

  • Harness disappointments as part of the confidence process
  • Objectively examine what went wrong to appreciate, not self-deprecate
  • Imprint what went right to repeat desired behaviors and outcomes
  • Protect your confidence from future inevitable life fireballs

Listen on Spotify, Apple, Anchor or wherever you tune in.

Alyssa Dver, CEO & Founder at American Confidence Institute

Known as a confidence crusader, neuro nerd and success equalizer, Alyssa Dver trains individuals how to coach and self-coach using the science of confidence. She leads the American Confidence Institute which offers SHRM and ICF-accredited workshops, keynotes, eclasses and coaching certification.

Alyssa also founded and chairs the ERG Leadership Alliance, the largest association for employee group leaders who are directly improving workplace diversity, equity & inclusion.

In 2020, Alyssa was a TEDx and Boston Best Speaker, as well as a International Book Award finalist with her 7th book, “Confidence is a Choice: Real Science. Superhero Impact.” Her work has been endorsed by thought leaders at Wharton, Harvard, MIT, Yale, UC Berkeley, The US Air Force, The US Tennis Association, Panera, Staples, Spotify, Wayfair, and dozens more.

Alyssa also teaches CEOs at Penn’s Innovation Center, advises students at MIT’s Trust Center, coaches entrepreneurs for GetStarted RI, and judges the Stevie Awards for Best Employers and Women in Business.

Discover all kinds of practical resources including Alyssa’s blog and podcast, “Real Confidence” on www.AmericanConfidenceInstitute.com.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

