Real Confidence – How to Confidently Support Gender Identity & Change with Special Guest John Grosshandler

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform.
By

Confidently supporting gender identity & change 

What’s the right way to support someone who is questioning or already in the process of changing their gender identity? 

How do you best support their family? Their friends? Your own family and friends? Maybe you also need some help to understand and know how to move ahead comfortably?

In this episode of Real Confidence, I talk to John Grosshandler about his own experience as a father of a transgender child that also led him to co-found The GenderCool Project that shares the perspectives of transgender and non-binary youth who are thriving.

Find out the right actions that can help everyone feel more confident.

Key takeaways from our conversation:

  • You aren’t “blind” or “failing” If your child, loved one or friend comes to you and opens up about their gender identity and you were taken by surprise.
  • Feeling scared or ignorant doesn’t make you a bad person; it’s what you do in response to that fear and ignorance that makes the difference.
  • The internet is loaded with depressing, incorrect info but there are some expert sources that can really help.
  • Lead with love and the rest will follow.

You can learn more about John, his family, and the work he does at GenderCool.org

Listen on Spotify, Apple, Anchor or wherever you tune in.

Alyssa Dver, CEO & Founder at American Confidence Institute

Confidence Crusader - Neuro Nerd - Success Equalizer:  Alyssa Dver leads the American Confidence Institute which offers SHRM and ICF-accredited workshops, keynotes, eclasses and coaching certification.  She received a 2021 Stevie Award for Achievement in Thought Leadership.

Alyssa also founded and chairs the ERG Leadership Alliance, the largest association for employee group leaders who are directly improving workplace diversity, equity & inclusion.

Alyssa is a TEDx and Boston Best Speaker, as well as an International Book Award finalist with her 7th book, “Confidence is a Choice: Real Science. Superhero Impact.” Her work has been endorsed by thought leaders at Wharton, Harvard, MIT, Yale, UC Berkeley, The US Air Force, The US Tennis Association, Panera, Staples, Spotify, Wayfair, and dozens more.

Alyssa teaches CEOs at Penn’s Innovation Center, advises students at MIT’s Trust Center, and coaches entrepreneurs for GetStarted RI.

Discover all kinds of practical resources including Alyssa’s blog and podcast on www.AmericanConfidenceInstitute.com.

