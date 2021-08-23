Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Real Confidence Episode 6 – Overconfidence, Cocky, Bitchy and All Forms of Arrogance

Is It Too Much of A Good Thing, Or Too Little of the Real Thing?  

You probably know someone who considers themselves “very confident.”

They wear their, *ahem*, “overconfidence” on their sleeves. Often to the detriment of other people. 

But is it real confidence? Or do they belong to a group we at ACI like to call “confidence imposters?” 

This week, we’re taking some time to break down the causes of cockiness, arrogance, and all the different kinds of “confidence villains.”  

Why confidence villains? 

Because while these behaviors look like signs of confidence on the surface, they’re actually diametrically opposed to real confidence – and often, a cry for help. 

So if you’ve found yourself in scenarios like…

…dealing with a boss who unfairly questions your contribution in the workplace….

…putting up with a coworker who never misses an opportunity to publicly correct you…  

…or stifling an eye-roll when you hear words like “What do you mean you haven’t read X?”…  

…then this episode of Real Confidence is a must-listen! 

Get actionable tips to not only manage your confidence around these villains, but also identify and even handle other people’s! 

You’ll also hear: 

  • What bullies and drug addicts have in common
  • How much confidence is too much confidence
  • Why more money or success doesn’t equate with more confidence  
  • Why confidence without competence makes us dangerous to ourselves and others
  • How to engineer more win/win situations with the “confidence bullies” in your life 

Listen on Spotify, Apple, Anchor or wherever you tune in.

Alyssa Dver, CEO & Founder at American Confidence Institute

Known as a confidence crusader, neuro nerd and success equalizer, Alyssa Dver trains individuals how to coach and self-coach using the science of confidence. She leads the American Confidence Institute which offers SHRM and ICF-accredited workshops, keynotes, eclasses and coaching certification.

Alyssa also founded and chairs the ERG Leadership Alliance, the largest association for employee group leaders who are directly improving workplace diversity, equity & inclusion.

In 2020, Alyssa was a TEDx and Boston Best Speaker, as well as a International Book Award finalist with her 7th book, “Confidence is a Choice: Real Science. Superhero Impact.” Her work has been endorsed by thought leaders at Wharton, Harvard, MIT, Yale, UC Berkeley, The US Air Force, The US Tennis Association, Panera, Staples, Spotify, Wayfair, and dozens more.

Alyssa also teaches CEOs at Penn’s Innovation Center, advises students at MIT’s Trust Center, coaches entrepreneurs for GetStarted RI, and judges the Stevie Awards for Best Employers and Women in Business.

Discover all kinds of practical resources including Alyssa’s blog and podcast, “Real Confidence” on www.AmericanConfidenceInstitute.com.

