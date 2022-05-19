Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Community

Ready Vs. Comfortable

The distinction between being ready and being comfortable is a crucial one for us to understand and practice. But only if we want to actually create transformation and not just consume information.

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Ready Vs. Comfortable — Carolyn Mahboubi

My niece, Hannah, just released an album of her heartfelt and deeply vulnerable (and in my opinion, brilliant) work.

To put one’s work and self out there in the world takes courage at any age, but at 17, it takes something more.

Hannah was walking through fear, not because she was comfortable with opening her heart, soul and talent for the world to experience, but because she was ready.

The distinction between being ready and being comfortable is a crucial one for us to understand and practice.

But only if we want to actually create transformation and not just consume information.

Transformation requires action.

Action requires readiness.

And ready is a decision — not a feeling.

Most of us are waiting to become comfortable before we make a decision. The truth is — Captain Comfort is not coming to save us.

Considering that the latin root of the word decision — cis or cid — literally means “to cut” or “to kill”, I propose the following for your consideration:

We will always be in discomfort when making a decision because it’s not in our nature to feel comfortable when we are cutting or killing anything, even an option.

And it’s almost always our fear of choosing one option over another that keeps us in the purgatory of indecision — that place our goals and desires go to grow old and die.

Jewish grandmothers are famously wise and love to start most advice with, “Where is it written that…..?”

It’s a nod to the Torah and the propensity to use it as a literal guidebook for life.

When I was a kid and would complain to my grandmother that today I wasn’t happy — she would say …

“Where is it written that you’re supposed to be happy all the time?”

And so I ask you …

“Where is it written that you’re supposed to be comfortable all the time?”

P.S. If this article resonated with you, please consider forwarding it to anyone who might benefit from it. Join the community here to receive weekly insights in your inbox.

Read more articles here.

Carolyn Mahboubi, Leadership Coach and Trusted Advisor at www.carolynmahboubi.com

Carolyn Mahboubi is Leadership Coach and Trusted Advisor. She has helped countless individuals, from high-achieving CEOs to world-renowned entrepreneurs, take the next step to achieve their goals. Explore their unqiue stories. Carolyn is also the creator of The Life Vault, a self-paced online course to creating a life with purpose and intention. Connect with Carolyn: LinkedIn | Instagram

You might also like...

Carolyn Mahboubi Life Coaching — Are You Ready to Turn Pro?
Community//

Are You Ready to Turn Pro?

by Carolyn Mahboubi
Community//

How To Make Real And Lasting Improvements In Your Eating And Exercise

by Kathy Caprino
Community//

Timeless Wisdom from Gloria Steinem

by Marianne Schnall
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.