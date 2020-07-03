Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ready to throw in the towel? Take a lesson from the Chinese Bamboo Tree.

At some point in our lives, we’ve all felt like we’re doing nothing but swimming upstream. You may be feeling like that right now. 

It may be a career goal that feels like it’s never going to come together, a health or fitness goal that just won’t click, or you’re fighting for a relationship or a cause and it feels like no one’s listening.

When that’s the case, think of the Chinese bamboo tree.

The seed of a Chinese bamboo tree takes five years to show any signs of growth.

FIVE YEARS!

For five years that seed is under the soil, taking in water and sunlight and nutrients from the dirt, without any signs of growth for the eye to see. 

Then, in the fifth year, the Chinese bamboo tree starts to grow…

…and grows 80 FEET in just six weeks!

What an amazing payoff for all the hard work that came before!

If a Chinese bamboo tree were like a lot of us, it would most likely get frustrated somewhere in year one and say, “Forget it! Nothing’s happening—I’m quitting.”

But luckily the Chinese bamboo tree doesn’t have emotions 😉, so it just works away under the ground, developing the strong roots it needs to sustain the massive growth heading its way five years down the line.

Every minute of the work matters—it ALL contributes to the growth and change that finally becomes visible.

Most of us have had a “bamboo experience” at some point in our lives. 

It may have been in your business or with your career, or it may have been in a difficult relationship with a sibling, parent, child, or friend.

The common thread is that despite working your tail off and putting in the effort, it often feels like nothing is ever going to change for the better. It leaves you wondering if the results are going to show up or if maybe you’d be better off throwing in the towel.

It feels to me that our country is going through a “bamboo experience” right now, too.

That after years and YEARS of protests, anger, and sadness from the Black community about our country’s racial inequalities, along with countless deaths because of racism and police brutality, all of their work and all of their words are finally beginning to bear fruit.

Awareness is growing, people are listening, and change is happening now more than ever before.

It may be hard to see amidst the rioters and looters who are stealing a lot of the attention, but it’s there.

It’s in the story of the Michigan sheriff who put down his baton to walk together with protestors.

It’s in the story of a group of protesters who formed a human shield to protect a police officer who’d been separated from his unit.

And it’s in the stories of the throngs of people who are stepping forward to engage with racial justice issues for the very first time.

All of the blood, sweat, and tears that have come before have served a purpose—they were growing the roots that would be able to sustain (and will hopefully maintain) this season of rapid growth and change.

The Chinese bamboo tree serves as a great lesson for us all. When I think about it, it gives me hope.  

You might be struggling to get traction in your business…and it feels like you’re never going to catch a break.

You might be butting heads with your child or a loved one…and it feels like you’re never going to understand each other.

Or you might be fighting for a cause…and it feels like for every step forward you take several steps back.

Don’t get discouraged. You may very well be having a “bamboo experience” where the work is happening underground, and the roots that are needed to sustain the results you’re hoping for are busy growing stronger and stronger by the day.

You simply need to keep going.

    Rachel Gogos, Founder & CEO at brandiD

    Rachel Gogos is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for people, the web, and creating strong personal brands. She started her career at the United Nations headquarters in New York city, where she helped create the look and feel for the organization’s first website. Today, in her current role running brandiD, Rachel channels over 15 years of marketing and communications experience into each and every website for brandiD’s clients.

    As the founder of brandiD and MyPath101, Rachel is a true Internet pioneer who was creating businesses on the web before Google was established as a commercial entity in 1998, and long before the phrase “personal branding” became an industry buzzword.

    She’s held positions at The Wall Street Journal and DowJones.com, and launched three companies of her own besides brandiD.

    True to her roots, she loves to work with entrepreneurs and co-founded the Internet incubator SiliconFish.com in the late 90’s while living in Manhattan. The company was a leader in helping to establish and brand offline businesses on the web.

    brandiD has enjoyed steady growth since it’s inception, and Rachel credits much of that success to her amazing team, as well as a handful of collaborations with inspiring entrepreneurs including mentor Jonathan Fields, who tapped her to be a staff member on a variety of projects under his GoodLifeProject.com umbrella. brandiD also works with CopyBlogger.com’s Genesis and WPEngine.com themes as a preferred partner and Chatham University’s Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship as its preferred web design and development agency.

    A writer at heart, Rachel used to pen a column, Digital You, which appeared on the online Business section of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.com.  She was also a contributing author to Personal Branding For Dummies (Wiley), the #1 top-selling personal branding book on Amazon.com.  For four years Rachel acted as the Editor-in-Chief of YOUnique, one of the few newsletters focusing exclusively on personal branding and building online identities, published by industry guru William Arruda and his company Reach.

    When she isn’t immersing herself in all things personal-brand related, Rachel can be found honing her negotiating skills with her two young girls, Zoe and Alexa, or making her famous tiropita, much to the joy of her husband, Dino.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

