Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ready To Be Featured In Forbes? Ask Yourself These 5 Questions First

Five things you should ask yourself before pitching media about your brand.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I know, I know we all want our businesses and brands featured in top media and publications. After all, when done correctly, a strategic public relations and communication plan can increase brand awareness and boost your business’ credibility.

But how do you know when your business or brand is ready to take the next step? Below are the five things you should ask yourself before hiring a marketing or communications consultant to help pitch media about your brand — especially if you’re a beauty or lifestyle brand.

When prospecting for new clients, I typically analyze these top five things before determining whether a client is a good fit for my consultancy.

Do I have a new service or product I want to promote?

Journalists are more likely to write about your product or service when it is “newsworthy.” This means that your business, story, or angle should be both interesting and relevant enough to publish to a broader audience. Analyze whether your business is properly set up and that an announcement is timely, prominent, or even sparks human interest before thinking about pitching to any publication.

Do I have high quality images for media usage?

Having high quality images of yourself (head shots) and your products increases your chances of landing coverage. Media is a highly visual landscape. In my experience, many publications require high quality visuals to go to market with. If you do not have high quality images for your brand, investing in a reputable photographer before media outreach will save much time and increase your chances of landing an opportunity.

Do I have a clear and compelling narrative? Am I open to have assistance crafting one?

This ties back into my first point about “newsworthy” stories. It is important to develop a story or message that is clear and compelling before reaching out to media. Unsure how to craft the perfect hook or narrative? Recruiting a marketing and communications professional to help you develop your story is a great next step.

Do I have both time and patience to grow my company’s visibility and build credibility?

While many would like to believe media coverage is quick and easy; the truth is, these things take time. Developing an effective media kit and building long-lasting relationships do not happen overnight. If you have the time and patience needed to grow your brands visibility and credibility, you are in a great position to hire a professional.

Am I ready to invest to grow my business?

Hiring an experienced marketing and communication specialist is an investment. If you’re serious and ready to build your brand’s recognition, become/stay relevant and enhance your brand reputation effectively, working with an established consultant or organization with proven results is worth the investment.

Original post: Allyssa Munro

    Allyssa Munro

    Allyssa Munro is a Digital Marketer and Personal Development Blogger who enjoys partnering with various businesses and professionals to produce and promote engaging content. Her work has been featured in numerous online publications including Marie Claire, House Beautiful, Thought Catalog and more. Stay up to date with Allyssa on her blog, allyssamunro.com and on Twitter @Allyssa_Munro.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    68 Experts Share The Top 3 Things an Entrepreneur Needs To Know About Branding

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    26 Successful Freelancers and Influencers Share Tips on How to Start as a Freelancer

    by Fred
    Community//

    Why your Personal Brand is Important

    by Pavlina Papalouka

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.