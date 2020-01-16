Reading This Article Isn’t Enough!

Usually, these articles are meant to inspire and motivate you. In this case, I’m here to teach you a valuable lesson you might not want to hear. It might feel demotivating, but in the end, this could mean the difference between achieving your goals and not.



I’m here to tell you that reading this article (and many of the articles on this website) isn’t enough! It’s not enough to get you to where you want to be. It’s not enough to change your life or your business.



Now, if that upset you, don’t worry—because here’s the good news…



This article is simply one little flame. It’s one drop of fuel. It’s one burst of energy. And it will absolutely help you on your journey! …But you’re going to need more.



Here’s what I mean by that.



Goals require a lot of fuel

Whether you’re trying to improve your life, move your business forward, get a promotion, or anything else… You’re going to need a lot of fuel. You’re going to hit roadblocks, hills, obstacles, curveballs—and you’re going to need fuel to get through them!



So, this article is a start. It’s giving you the fuel you need to get going. But what happens next?



Well, you need to immerse yourself in all the education, training, and knowledge available to you! There’s a wealth of information out there—books, audiobooks, online courses, YouTube videos—that will help you fill in the blanks and get through all of the challenges ahead.



Reading articles like this is great. They can motivate you, inspire you, and set you on the right path. But what happens next is even more important. What are you going to do next? How are you going to keep pushing yourself?



And there’s one major piece of advice that I have for anyone on this path… Get an accountability partner!



Most people—including myself—cannot hold themselves accountable on their own. Even if you think you can…you probably can’t. That’s why I always recommend using an accountability partner. This person doesn’t need any special certifications or anything, you just need to be able to touch base with them once per week.



Here’s how I do it.



I have a weekly call with my accountability partner at 8:00AM every Monday. No matter what—even if it’s a holiday—I get on the phone with my partner and we do a 15-minute session where we go over the following:



What were your wins?

What were your losses?

What were your “a-ha’s?”

What were your fixes?

This allows us to hold each other accountable and keep track of our progress. If one of us is slipping, they’re gonna get called out! That’s why it’s so valuable—it forces you to be hyper aware of what you’re doing, how you’re spending your time, and if you’re actually making the amount of progress you should be.



Reading this article is a great start. It’s a good boost to get you moving… But what you do next is even more important. And holding yourself accountable for taking those next steps is the key to success.

So, what are you going to do after reading this article? How will you get the fuel you need to succeed? And how will you hold yourself accountable?

