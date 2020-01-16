Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Reading This Article Isn’t Enough!

It might sound crazy, but reading this article isn’t going to get you to where you want to be. (But it will help!)

By

Usually, these articles are meant to inspire and motivate you. In this case, I’m here to teach you a valuable lesson you might not want to hear. It might feel demotivating, but in the end, this could mean the difference between achieving your goals and not.

I’m here to tell you that reading this article (and many of the articles on this website) isn’t enough! It’s not enough to get you to where you want to be. It’s not enough to change your life or your business.

Now, if that upset you, don’t worry—because here’s the good news…

This article is simply one little flame. It’s one drop of fuel. It’s one burst of energy. And it will absolutely help you on your journey! …But you’re going to need more.

Here’s what I mean by that.

Goals require a lot of fuel

Whether you’re trying to improve your life, move your business forward, get a promotion, or anything else… You’re going to need a lot of fuel. You’re going to hit roadblocks, hills, obstacles, curveballs—and you’re going to need fuel to get through them!

So, this article is a start. It’s giving you the fuel you need to get going. But what happens next? 

Well, you need to immerse yourself in all the education, training, and knowledge available to you! There’s a wealth of information out there—books, audiobooks, online courses, YouTube videos—that will help you fill in the blanks and get through all of the challenges ahead.

Reading articles like this is great. They can motivate you, inspire you, and set you on the right path. But what happens next is even more important. What are you going to do next? How are you going to keep pushing yourself?

And there’s one major piece of advice that I have for anyone on this path… Get an accountability partner!

Most people—including myself—cannot hold themselves accountable on their own. Even if you think you can…you probably can’t. That’s why I always recommend using an accountability partner. This person doesn’t need any special certifications or anything, you just need to be able to touch base with them once per week. 

Here’s how I do it.

I have a weekly call with my accountability partner at 8:00AM every Monday. No matter what—even if it’s a holiday—I get on the phone with my partner and we do a 15-minute session where we go over the following:

  • What were your wins?
  • What were your losses?
  • What were your “a-ha’s?”
  • What were your fixes?

This allows us to hold each other accountable and keep track of our progress. If one of us is slipping, they’re gonna get called out! That’s why it’s so valuable—it forces you to be hyper aware of what you’re doing, how you’re spending your time, and if you’re actually making the amount of progress you should be.

Reading this article is a great start. It’s a good boost to get you moving… But what you do next is even more important. And holding yourself accountable for taking those next steps is the key to success.

So, what are you going to do after reading this article? How will you get the fuel you need to succeed? And how will you hold yourself accountable?

    Chris Prefontaine, Founder / Coach at Smart Real Estate Coach

    Chris Prefontaine is the best-selling author of 2017’s Real Estate On Your Terms and this year’s The New Rules of Real Estate Investing. A real estate investor with over 27 years experience in the field, Chris is the founder of Smart Real Estate Coach and host of the Smart Real Estate Coach Podcast. He lives in Newport, Rhode Island with his wife, Kim, and their family. Chris operates the family business with his son, Nick, his daughter, Kayla, his son-in-law, Zach, and an amazing team.
     
    Chris has been a big advocate of constant education. He and his family mentor, coach, consult, and actually partner with students around the country, teaching them to do exactly what their company does. Between their existing Associates nationwide and their own deals, Chris and his family are still acquiring 5-10 properties every month and control between $20 to $30 million dollars worth of real estate deals -- all done on TERMS without using their own cash, credit, or signing for loans.
     
    Chris and his family believe strongly in giving back to the community. They currently support Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton, MA, 3 Angels Foundation in Newport, RI, and the Wounded Warrior Project by giving a percentage of all deals to those causes.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner
    Community//

    How to Create a Value Proposition that Slays

    by Amy Rasdal

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.