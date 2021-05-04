Reading the best habit to have ever

Todays reader is tomorrow’s leader. The worth of reading is uncountable. Its gives immense pleasure and more knowledge. Reading makes us smart. Make this golden habit to change to you ever. It brings more blessing to your life. Spend at least 30 minutes of your time in reading good books. Make books as your friend. Enjoy reading the book, happy with the company of ones who provide you more knowledge.

Encourage your kids to read everyday. Get them good books which are interesting to them to read, join with them while reading. It will boost them to read along with you. Make kids a good readers later a good leaders !!

A book is a gift you can open again and again -Garrison Keillor

Reading is a discount ticket to everywhere – Mary Schmich