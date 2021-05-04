Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Reading the best habit to have ever

The best advice I ever got was that knowledge is power and to keep reading -David Bailey

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Todays reader is tomorrow’s leader. The worth of reading is uncountable. Its gives immense pleasure and more knowledge. Reading makes us smart. Make this golden habit to change to you ever. It brings more blessing to your life. Spend at least 30 minutes of your time in reading good books. Make books as your friend. Enjoy reading the book, happy with the company of ones who provide you more knowledge.

Encourage your kids to read everyday. Get them good books which are interesting to them to read, join with them while reading. It will boost them to read along with you. Make kids a good readers later a good leaders !!

A book is a gift you can open again and again

-Garrison Keillor

Reading is a discount ticket to everywhere

– Mary Schmich

A child who reads will be an adult who thinks

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Time Well Spent//

    How You Can Adjust Your Reading Habits To Learn More and Read Mindfully

    by Michael Simmons
    Community//

    9 Smart Ways to Read More Books

    by Chris Porteous
    Image courtesy ofJorg Greuel/ Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Ever Buy a Book and Don't Get Around to Reading It? It Might Be More Problematic Than You Think

    by Thomas Oppong

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.