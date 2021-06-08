Reading and writing develop thousands of neuro-pathways in your brain.

I am passionate about reading. I call it studying because I only read books and papers that are going to add knowledge in my life.

Only then will I decide if I need a deeper understanding of the subject. If I do, I will apply the knowledge to my daily life, that’s how you get understanding.

Today is St. George’s Day. In Catalonia, where I am from, we celebrate St. George as Book day. We buy books and we give them.

The story of St. George is passed from generation to generation and celebrated by everyone. It’s a book and rose party. Men get a book from a woman and women get a rose from a man. It’s a one-day celebration where everyone gets a gift from a loved one or someone that wants to be.

I have always been a book nerd. I am not trying to be a smart ass. I am someone that reads for fun to keep my mind occupied in something productive when there is a worry. It is what I do and what I have done for years, and it works!

To me, books have acquired more interest in the last 4 years or so. I love gathering knowledge of all sorts. Don’t get me wrong, but what I use books for is for self-serving purposes when things get tough.

Yes, you heard me. When there is a stressor and I am having a hard time focussing my mind into thinking of what I want, I distract my mind with a book. I read, for the most part, books from thinkers, the classics or science. I do love science and I always try to get a hold of the latest release of a scientific book. The reason is because I am also a very spiritual person. I know it might sound weird to some, but science and spirituality are closer than you think. The one thing I like to do when I am reading is to find my own scientific approach to a spiritual book or find the spiritual approach to a scientific book. I always find it because these two are closer than most people think.

I have a “go to” book to keep my mind occupied, The Hidden Power from Thomas Troward. I then combine this with something entertaining or lighter. My last one is, The God Equation from Michio Kaku. I loved this book. Even though many people would think that these two books and authors have nothing in common, I can for sure see the similarities.

Spirituality and science have been holding hands since the beginning of time even though many resist to believe that. I am not going to try to convince anyone about anything, what I would like to do is encourage everyone to try to find time in their day to read and write a bit. Five minutes of writing and ten minutes of reading daily. If you are a beginner, this will make a big change in how you envision your possibilities in life. If you already read and write daily, challenge yourself in finding a way to blend your two passions in life. That way we’ll never have to choose, we can have it all!

Next workshop!

Unlimited Group Membership Program – New!

Sign up today to have full access to our Group Series Classes.

Not sure if they are for you? Try for a FULL seven days for FREE and be convinced.