Read This If You’re Going Through Adversity – Calvin Becerra

It’s not uncommon for millionaires to share their background and reveal that they have come from low income families or even poverty. When it comes to Calvin Becerra, this is certainly applicable.

Having been born into a family with 3 siblings and a single mother with no money, Becerra knew the meaning of the word struggle from the very beginning of his life. His mother couldn’t afford to send him or his brother to a good high school, so they both worked 3 jobs to pay for it themselves.

He says life is a mix of successes and failures. Hard work and sweat, grit and determination, and resilience are essential components in achieving success and overcoming failures. On the road to success, we face many adversities, and overcoming these helps build resilience, confidence, and one’s will to continue. We all face adversity from time to time, but some of us are able to flourish when things get difficult, while others seem to struggle to get out of bed in the morning.

Successful people have found a way to jump hurdles and navigate around roadblocks that would stop others completely. The natural tendency of human beings when faced with adversity of any kind their life is to blame someone else for the problem. So the starting point of staying in control mentally and emotionally is to say the following magic words – “I am responsible”. Even if you did not do anything to cause the problem, you are responsible for how you react or behave. The easiest place to be in life is one of comfort and knowing what tomorrow will bring. This brings little growth and requires very little effort because it’s safe. However, if we look at our role models who have done great things, then we will surely see that they have failed spectacularly.

There is no greater investment than the investment within your own personal development. Experiencing adversity is a great excuse for people not to take charge of their lives. We all face adversity in some way. What makes one individual succeed and another not is how they handle their adversity. Many of us allow challenges to defeat us. What we need to focus on is developing into a stronger and wiser individual because of the challenges. There is no better way to do so than to develop your internal world.

Proven ways to overcome adversity:

Do something that makes you feel good

You and I both know that buying things gives you temporary pleasure. That’s the last thing you need during adversity.

Because if you seek shallow pleasure, you’ll go 60 miles per hour on the Hedonic Treadmill. Your highs will be still high, but the lows will be devastating

I aim for doing something that makes me say, “Man, I love life.”

Surround yourself with positive people

Be selective with the people you surround yourself with. Indirectly they will affect your mood and your outlook. When you are in an emotional state of mind, it’s important to surround yourself with people who are supportive and encouraging. Human beings conform to those around them. Overcoming adversity can be a challenge; when you have a supportive team helping you move forward, it’s much easier to accept yourself.

Ask for help

Look, seeking pleasure, no matter how profound, is only temporary. To go through adversity successfully, we all need a support system.

Don’t try to go through life alone. If you don’t have a support system, create one. Start with your family, if they are no good, seek friends who are in the same position as you are. Having a good spouse also matters.

But that’s not the only thing. If you’re struggling, seek help from your co-workers or boss. And don’t be afraid to get therapy.

