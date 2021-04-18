Read this Before you hit ‘Send’

Email Thread Etiquette



An email thread is an email message that includes all subsequent replies in chronological order.



Here are some basic courtesy tips to use with email threads:



1.) Restate the topic or refer to the topic as mentioned in a previous email which will be located below in the thread.



2.) If adding new recipients to the thread, acknowledge the addition of those parties in the email.



3.) Use ‘Reply All’ with caution. This feature has a place when collaborative communication is necessary however, when it’s not needed, reply to the sender only.



4.) Before adding your response to the thread, delete any trivial replies, logos and graphics.



5.) If the original subject changes direction, end the thread and start a new email or edit the subject line.



6.) How many is too many? If an email thread has more than 5 conversations with no end in sight that could be your cue to suggest a meeting or conference call with all participants

