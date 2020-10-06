Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Read, Read, Read for being a resilient

The more you read, the more things you will learn.. The more you learn, the more places you will go...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Reading is the best habit that everyone should have. I love to read, read, and read. From my childhood day , I’m crazy about reading cartoon stories, short animated stories that come in magazines, newspaper supplements.. LOL.. still I’m crazy about reading, as well as watching animated stories, cartoon especially Disney movies for kids !! Childhood is the stage where my reading journey started. In school & college make use of the library resources and till date I’m reading.

Reading gives me more pleasure a kind of satisfaction. Reading provide us knowledge make us to aware of many thing. And most reading gives the power of being resilient. Reading the histories, life story of the legends, powerful quotes give some extra energy to us and tickle our sense that worrying is not worth it is literally the waste of time. There are millions and billions of authors and enormous articles to read. More to update to gain knowledge.

Every single day you will learn a new thing by reading. Reading gives you power. Whatever the obstacles, struggles, failure you are facing your life, everything isn’t a matter when you read legend’s stories. After reading such stories you can handle anything. Reading gives you more tips and tricks about everything. Read more and learn more, be a resilient.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Archive Photos / Stringer / Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    Books Are Delightful as They Are – Don’t Fall in the Trap of Competitive Reading

    by The Conversation
    Community//

    8 Benefits of Reading

    by Akshay Sharma
    Community//

    Why All Entrepreneurs Should Make a Habit of Reading

    by Dan Goman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.