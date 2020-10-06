Read, Read, Read for being a resilient

Reading is the best habit that everyone should have. I love to read, read, and read. From my childhood day , I’m crazy about reading cartoon stories, short animated stories that come in magazines, newspaper supplements.. LOL.. still I’m crazy about reading, as well as watching animated stories, cartoon especially Disney movies for kids !! Childhood is the stage where my reading journey started. In school & college make use of the library resources and till date I’m reading.

Reading gives me more pleasure a kind of satisfaction. Reading provide us knowledge make us to aware of many thing. And most reading gives the power of being resilient. Reading the histories, life story of the legends, powerful quotes give some extra energy to us and tickle our sense that worrying is not worth it is literally the waste of time. There are millions and billions of authors and enormous articles to read. More to update to gain knowledge.

Every single day you will learn a new thing by reading. Reading gives you power. Whatever the obstacles, struggles, failure you are facing your life, everything isn’t a matter when you read legend’s stories. After reading such stories you can handle anything. Reading gives you more tips and tricks about everything. Read more and learn more, be a resilient.