“Read or listen to something that inspires you.” With Beau Henderson & Taylor Stone

Spend the first 20–30 minutes you wake up spending time alone and prioritizing your emotional and mental well-being. Read or listen to something that inspires you, gets you motivated and helps you to feel powerful. Stay away from checking email, your phone, social media for at least an hour after waking and put your own needs first. Instead of being quick to grab your phone, use this time to meditate for 5–15 minutes and visualize the day you desire and ask yourself how you want to feel today. This sounds simple yet has substantial results when done consistently and long-term.

Aspart of my series about 5 Things, Anyone Can Do To Optimize Their Mental Wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Taylor Stone.

Taylor is a spiritual life coach, energy healer, and mentor who helps women make the connection of how your mind and current belief systems influence your overall well-being and how to reprogram your brain to manifest the life you desire. She focuses on energetics and mind-body medicine which addresses all areas of life including mindset, emotion and physicality and believes that by raising your frequency and bringing the mind and body into alignment, you’ll attract more abundance into your life. She is also a former NFL Cheerleader and graduate of Arizona State University, the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and is also a certified Reiki practitioner. Taylor’s mission is to help women heal on an emotional as well as the physical level to awaken to the life they have always dreamed of.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Health and fitness have always been a large part of my life growing up as a dancer, competitive swimmer and also track runner. When I graduated high school, my natural decision was to go to college to study Health Promotion to help others achieve and maintain optimum health. I’ve worked for large corporate wellness centers, The National Academy of Sports Medicine and also a functional medicine center helping patients cure cancer holistically.

While working for these companies, I started to recognize that a majority of the people I worked with also needed help with their mindset and emotional well-being which was preventing them from healing and achieving their health and wellness goals. In realizing this, I decided to start my own company that not only addressed the physicality of the person but also focused on the mind, body and soul connection. Through the modalities I use including reiki and alchemical energy healing, the body, mind, and spirit are able to work in unison and come into equilibrium. It’s been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life, witnessing women who came to me as their last hope start healing not only their body but also their mind and spirit and start living a life they love.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

One of the biggest realizations that I’ve had throughout my career is that everyone wants the same thing. We all want more joy, happiness and love in our lives and we all seek fulfillment. We’re all connected, we’re all in this together and I now see myself as a conduit and guide helping women and men back to themselves. As where before, I saw my 9–5 jobs and roles as something I would turn off when I left.

In this work I don’t shut off, whether I’m teaching and coaching during the day or smiling at someone on the street, it’s all the same to me now because I love what I do and it never feels like work.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

On a daily basis, I’m course correcting and finding where things are working and where they aren’t. And with that, I’ve found that laughing when things fail (though instead, I call them lessons) and simply seeing it all as feedback and not allowing them to stop my momentum.

One of the most humorous mistakes I made when first starting was the assumption that building a business was going to be easy and that I wouldn’t make any mistakes. We can all laugh at this now because a life and business without mistakes don’t exist and it also wouldn’t be as much fun.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This without a doubt is my fiancé Tommy. He’s helped me build my business and has also been such a huge supporter of anything I decide to do. He also challenges me which is something I believe every relationship needs. To continuously help each other thrive, call each other out when needed and remind each other of the reason why you started in the first place.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Prioritize yourself before anyone else. Be willing to feel selfish short term by putting yourself first so that long term you can serve others while in peak form. Sleep 7–9 hours a night, nourish your body with high-quality foods, say no to things you don’t want to do and set strong boundaries, and connect with yourself and your soul at least once a day. This can be through meditation, journaling, workouts or anything that helps you to decompress and feel alive. Also, find your joy. Having fun during the process of achieving your goals and dreams should be a high priority and will help to raise your vibration in the process.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

It always starts with you. If as a leader you aren’t performing at peak capacity you aren’t able to lead as well as you could. Prioritize at least an hour daily in developing a morning routine and focus on your own personal development which will create a ripple effect throughout your team. Energy transfers, so when you focus on your own mental, emotional and physical well-being first it will help everyone around you thrive.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Mental health is often looked at in binary terms; those who are healthy and those who have mental illness. The truth, however, is that mental wellness is a huge spectrum. Even those who are “mentally healthy” can still improve their mental wellness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to improve or optimize our mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each.

Spend the first 20–30 minutes you wake up spending time alone and prioritizing your emotional and mental well-being. Read or listen to something that inspires you, gets you motivated and helps you to feel powerful. Stay away from checking email, your phone, social media for at least an hour after waking and put your own needs first. Instead of being quick to grab your phone, use this time to meditate for 5–15 minutes and visualize the day you desire and ask yourself how you want to feel today. This sounds simple yet has substantial results when done consistently and long-term.

Nourish your body with foods that keep your gut healthy. 90% of our serotonin is produced within the gut, so you want to make sure your nutrition is helping and not disrupting your digestive health. The foods we eat will also increase or decrease our energy, thus affecting our mindset. Since everything in the mind is connected to the body and vice versa, focusing on your nutrition will help your mental health in more ways than one.

Audit your environment. Are the people you are in contact with on a daily basis draining your energy or adding to it? Where can you set stronger boundaries and say no more often to events and invites you truly don’t want to be a part of? Science has now proven that our environment controls and can change our DNA, so who you spend your time and energy with will affect your mental health and overall well-being. Spend time with people who add excitement and joy to your life and stay away from those who take it away.

Express gratitude for the things in your life that you’re thankful for and let someone know they are appreciated. Finding just 1–2 things that are working well for you has the ability to change your energy instantaneously. It allows you to shift your perspective out of lack and into gratitude. Also taking one minute to message or email someone to express your appreciation for them will help to shift your energy in a positive way as well.

Find a support system and ask for help. We all need support and want to feel like we have someone in our corner. There’s nothing weak about asking for help and it actually shows great strength. Find someone whether this is an accountability partner, friend, mentor or coach who can guide and support you in your journey.

Much of my expertise focuses on helping people to plan for after retirement. Retirement is a dramatic ‘life course transition’ that can impact one’s health. In addition to the ideas you mentioned earlier, are there things that one should do to optimize mental wellness after retirement? Please share a story or an example for each.

Find the things that continuously challenge you and light you up. Find the aspects of the career you previously had that you enjoyed and continue to grow and expand on them every day. You want to continuously feel progression in life even after retirement, which will keep you mentally sharp and alert and make you feel alive.

Starting a website or blog on something you enjoy is a great example of this. What are you passionate about that you can speak on and teach other people about? Is there a sport, hobby or competition you’ve always wanted to participate in that you didn’t have time for previously? Life isn’t done after you retire and it can actually be more exciting if you choose it.

How about teens and pre teens. Are there any specific new ideas you would suggest for teens and pre teens to optimize their mental wellness?

I love this question because though I’m in my 30’s, I’m constantly receiving feedback from parents that their teens love listening to my podcast because it helps them with their mental and emotional health. My advice would be to find podcasts, books and other resources that help to inspire you. That let you know that you aren’t alone in your journey, that you are supported and that anything is possible.

I’d also advise teens to stop following people on social media and in person who don’t add to your life and make you feel bad about yourself. You’re never required or obligated to stay in the energy of anything that doesn’t serve your highest good. Stay true to your morals and what you want and the right people will show up for you. Never compromise your values and always remind yourself that you are special and have specific gifts this world needs and to never give up on what you desire.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

The seat of the Soul by Gary Zukav is a book I’ve read multiple times and send to all of my clients. This is a book that’s helped me better understand myself, spirituality and why we’re here. I remember seeing Gary being interviewed by Oprah and knew I had to get my hands on this book. It’s shifted my life in more ways than one and I highly suggest anyone regardless of where they are at in their journey, to pick this up.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement that I’m working on relates to the podcast I currently host titled Vibe Higher. I’m currently working on bringing this to a larger platform to help raise the consciousness and frequency of the world to give people practical and tangible steps of how to do it. I want to show both men and women that the life they desire is available and possible for them, and help shift their beliefs to create more joy, abundance, bliss and love.

When one person raises their vibration and begins living intentionally and on purpose, it creates a ripple effect of healing around the world. It’s been a mission of mine for the last few years to make this movement a reality that transforms millions of lives.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change”- Carl Rogers.

This is my favorite quote because I believe that when we forgive ourselves of our past and accept where we’re currently at in life, only then can we change. Once you have the awareness of where you are, you can then start to make amazing shifts in your life.

It’s liberating, freeing and beautiful to know that we can change any aspect of our life at any moment if we choose it.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

The best place to follow me would be on Instagram at @iamtaylorstone and my website www.innergoddesshealth.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you!