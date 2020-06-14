Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Reactive Technology Choices and Unintended Consequences

There is no question that we are learning daily as we reach for technology platforms to conduct distance meetings and teach the millions of students who would normally be in classrooms.  We are all learning through trial and error that each platform has different levels of security, architecture and ease in usage. When we find ourselves […]

By

There is no question that we are learning daily as we reach for technology platforms to conduct distance meetings and teach the millions of students who would normally be in classrooms.  We are all learning through trial and error that each platform has different levels of security, architecture and ease in usage.

When we find ourselves in crisis the speed of reactive decisions is often staggering.  With the current public health crisis, we experience daily results of a technology laboratory fully open for business.  The technology you select to conduct a meeting with people you know well may be different than a platform you select for people you have never met before. We are already making adjustments in the use of different technology platforms for different groups in our workplaces and communities.

Unfortunately, technology will never improve the quality of meetings where the purpose and outcomes were not well articulated, nor will it improve flawed learning curriculums.  Like pandemics, poor learning curriculum and meeting designs transferred to online platforms merely fossilizes them and spreads them around.  

For many years we have become accustomed to conference calls that require us to listen attentively. With the addition of platforms that include the faces of many people, we are confronted with visual stimuli that make this type of meeting platform more exhausting for facilitators/teachers and the participants. If leaders and teachers conducting online meetings and classes are exhausted from the use of the technology we will see changes in the rate at which meetings can be scheduled as well as the rate that curriculum material can be covered.  We may need to revaluate teacher student ratios as well as facilitator attendee ratios if we continue to use these technology platforms. 

The critical decisions we ask our leaders to make particularly in a time of crisis cannot be made effectively in a state of continuous distraction. Trying to be on a conference call where decisions are made and simultaneously answer emails on your phone makes you less effective at a time when employees and citizens, are relying on their leadership the most.

Nicholas Carr wrote about this level of mental distraction and performance in 2017 when he penned How Smart Phones Hijack our Minds and David Rock and Jeffery Schwartz discuss the connections between neuroscience and leadership in their articleThe Neuroscience of Leadership.

It is incredibly important for leaders in city halls, businesses or in the classroom to introduce technology that supports their ability to accomplish mission and outcomes. Frequent articulation of mission and outcomes will help everyone to make smart technology choices that serve as a means to reaching mission, purpose and outcomes.  It will be necessary for us to admit that in many cases the current technology available will not adequately meet our needs or resolve deficiencies that were evident before this crisis. How we will readjust to deal with mission related outcomes during this difficult period is both the challenge and opportunity for the future. We are all the beginning of this forced learning process.  We have a rare opportunity to create a new and more sustainable future for all of us. Technology has an important role but must always be viewed as a means to articulated, shared outcomes.

Georgie Bishop, President, Public Sector Consortium

President, The Public Sector Consortium. Committed to working with leaders and citizens to Re-invent the Practice of Public Leadership for the Public Good.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

sHeroes: Meet Olivia Duane Adams of Alteryx, one of the few women in tech to take her company public

by Alexandra Spirer
Community//

Women Of The C-Suite: “Never stop learning” With Dana Tunks, CFO at Broadsign

by Akemi Sue Fisher
Community//

“When in doubt, share.” with Adrian Ridner, CEO of Study.com

by Ben Ari

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.