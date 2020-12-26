Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Reaching Your Students Beyond Education | Stephen Patterson

One of the main reasons people pursue a career in education is to make a positive difference in young peoples’ lives. This purity of motive has become harder in recent years, with a Common Core curriculum dictating lesson plans’ boundaries and making schools adhere to a strict test-based structure. Teachers used to have freedom of choice […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

One of the main reasons people pursue a career in education is to make a positive difference in young peoples’ lives. This purity of motive has become harder in recent years, with a Common Core curriculum dictating lesson plans’ boundaries and making schools adhere to a strict test-based structure. Teachers used to have freedom of choice regarding lesson plans, but the government and state-level changes put undue pressure on the teachers and administrators to ensure their school’s high overall test scores. This carried a great deal of weight because it impacted the following year’s budgetary allotment.

There were new challenges in 2020, with entire curriculums shuttered to make way for virtual classrooms. Not only did teachers have to rethink their classroom models, but they also had to find ways of helping those who struggle with this new format while keeping the rest of the class on track. In the face of all these challenges, teachers continue to be heroes.

Ironically, this new distance learning model has brought people closer together. This shared global experience has given us all insight into how other cultures face the same challenges in this unprecedented era. By being in an online environment, the whole world has become like a community. Adults and children alike have a deeper understanding of all the essential factors contributing to a child’s educational success, such as proper nutrition, clothing, and shelter. Now the ability to communicate online has become a crucial tool not available to every student.

We live in a time when increasing obstacles prevent teachers from reaching their students outside of their classrooms, whether face to face or virtual. Many people are afraid and unsure about the future. Thus, it is more important than ever for teachers to motivate students to see the excitement that comes from learning. Encourage your class to hold group projects based on a common interest. Suggest outside exploration and remind them to ask each other for advice. Let the class take a vote, decide on the homework, and make class participation more interactive instead of doing the majority of talking.

One of the great benefits of technology is that it makes communication available 24/7. Let your students know that you hold virtual office hours outside of regular class times, and make sure they know they can come to you with any issues or concerns. Bring the parents on-board as well, especially if there are concerns that might affect a grade long-term.

Dr. Stephen Patterson was with the Orangefield Independent School District from 2002 to 2019. Outside of his career, he is an active and involved member of his community. Learn more about Stephen Patterson and his insights on leadership and education by checking out StephenPatterson.coStephenPatterson.netstephenpatterson.info.

Originally published at https://stephenpatterson.co.

    Stephen Patterson, Educator at Orangefield

    Educational administrator Stephen Patterson has built a thriving career in the field of education over 20 years in Orangefield. His work in the Texas educational system has been long and fulfilling, and he has developed into a knowledgeable and capable leader. His first foray into education was as a middle school teacher with the West Cove, and later Beaumont, school systems. His work was rewarding, and he moved on to pursue a more leadership-focused role. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University in order to pursue a doctorate in educational leadership, and he taught as an adjunct while he attended. His first role post-doctorate was with the Orangefield Independent School system, where he began as an assistant principal. He progressed through leadership roles to his most recently attained role as the superintendent. As a leader and educator, Stephen has developed a powerful and thriving base of knowledge, which cements him as a pillar of the community.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “When you meet kids where they are and tap into their natural curiosity, STEAM subjects can be approachable, intuitive and fun” With Penny Bauder & Esben Staerk Joergensen

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    9 Ways to Plan Transformational Lessons: Planning the Best Curriculum Unit Ever

    by Maria Denial
    Community//

    Lessons From Inspirational Women In STEM: “Here Are 5 Things That Should Be Done To Improve The US Educational System”, with Kenda Lawson

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.