Reach a little higher
Stretch beyond a limit
Stride a bit longer
Breathe deeper
Exhale longer
Forgive one more time
Release another grudge
Surrender an attachment
Accept something new
Choose peace over strife
Pause an extra moment
Listen like the words are new
Act with intent
Hear the inner voice
Trust your intuition
Choose the healthy snack
Know you don’t need the drug
Move your body even if it hurts
Take action when you’re inspired
Rest when you need rest
Say the words that are hard to say
Draw a line in the sand
Be honest about what you want
Take a risk
Have faith
