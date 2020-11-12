Reach a little higher

Stretch beyond a limit

Stride a bit longer

Breathe deeper

Exhale longer

Forgive one more time

Release another grudge

Surrender an attachment

Accept something new

Choose peace over strife

Pause an extra moment

Listen like the words are new

Act with intent

Hear the inner voice

Trust your intuition

Choose the healthy snack

Know you don’t need the drug

Move your body even if it hurts

Take action when you’re inspired

Rest when you need rest

Say the words that are hard to say

Draw a line in the sand

Be honest about what you want

Take a risk

Have faith

