Reach a Little Higher

Stretch Yourself for Inner Growth

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Reach a little higher
Stretch beyond a limit
Stride a bit longer
Breathe deeper
Exhale longer

Forgive one more time
Release another grudge
Surrender an attachment
Accept something new
Choose peace over strife

Pause an extra moment
Listen like the words are new
Act with intent
Hear the inner voice
Trust your intuition

Choose the healthy snack
Know you don’t need the drug
Move your body even if it hurts
Take action when you’re inspired
Rest when you need rest

Say the words that are hard to say
Draw a line in the sand
Be honest about what you want
Take a risk
Have faith

Dr. Christine Bradstreet, Transformation Consultant and Inspirational Author

Dr. Christine Bradstreet is a renowned transformation specialist, an inspirational author, and a health and wellness expert. Through her teachings, people learn to create more of what they want in their lives - more health and wellness in their bodies, minds, and spirits. When she's not writing, she offers workshops and lectures, and she works individually with clients to promote healing in their lives. Visit her at www.christinebradstreet.com.

