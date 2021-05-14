As more and more businesses and organizations open up fully and employees are returning to the office, there is a new level of stress. Re-entry stress. There are so many factors to be considered as they prepare to go back.

For those parents with school-age children, while some may still be doing remote learning or experiencing partial in-school days, they have questions such as, ‘What do I do to help my children?”, “Who will be with my children when I am at the office, helping them stay focused?’

For those who have health concerns, they are feeling a greater level of stress at the thought of being in an environment with their peers who may not be as concerned or at being in an office where the air is recycled.

There are some who really prefer working remotely and feel stress and anxiety at having to get back in the car, perhaps traveling on highways, or commuting on trains or buses.

These concerns are real and need to be considered with care and compassion by employers and leaders. Companies are as successful as their employees and teams are excited and motivated in their jobs. Fostering that excitement can go a long way to boosting the company’s revenue.

Including employee wellness initiatives as they re-enter or even if they are able to continue remotely will go a long way to foster loyalty, motivation, and excitement.

Imagine your employee has a heightened level of stress and anxiety about the shifting requirements. They are brave enough to approach you to talk through their situation and how they are feeling, hoping that together you can arrive at a solution that helps both of you.

This is a critical moment for every leader and employer. How you handle this will be key to your long term success.

So, what would you do?

Take a firm stand and tell them the company requirements to return to the office are mandatory and your hands are tied Listen, express your understanding, but there is nothing you can do, they must return. Listen, express your understanding, and talk through options such as split schedules with other employees or split weeks with remote days/on-site days, etc. Listen, express your understanding, and talk through options such as split schedules with other employees or split weeks with remote days/on-site days, etc. and offer the employee a company-funded wellness initiative of coaching to help them through the stress so they move forward well

There are, of course, lots of other options that you could include here, but I hope you can see how D offers the employee and the employer the best option. With this approach, the employee feels valued and appreciated, which leads to loyalty and a desire to deliver excellence. The leader is seen as one who cares about his/her people thus producing greater results with both individual contributors as well as teams. The employer is seen as a company that cares and is listed as one of the best places to work, thus attracting a higher caliber of talent. All of these outcomes produce greater results for the company as a whole.

If you would like to explore the wellness initiative of coaching comment here or send me an email at [email protected] It is my honor and privilege to help you.