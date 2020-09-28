As a brother to two sisters, a son to a loving mother, a husband to a wife that goes above and beyond, and a girl dad to a strong daughter, it’s hard to ignore all of the amazing things that Ruth Bader Ginsburg (“RBG”) has done and stood for. She truly led an amazing life. She was a heroine, an icon, and a true fighter for women and girls across the nation, but most importantly, she was a leader to all humanity.

RBG spent her life in pursuit of an equal world. She fought for the unheard, and through her decisions, she changed the course of American history and inspired so many other countries. When my daughter was born, I lit up with hope, honour, and enthusiasm that she can one day move mountains. Without knowing, these natural feelings of optimism and hope were a product of the invisible work that RBG and others have done. Finding equality is a work in progress, but I do believe we are getting better. I’m thankful that I can raise my daughter in a world where she can be her own person while having the opportunity to do her best to crush prejudice and any imbalances there may be. I’m thankful for having a path in which she can follow and be at the “decision-making table” so she can contribute to the world and have meaningful impact on “progress”. All of this optimism and hope didn’t just appear out of thin air. It was fought for relentlessly by the decisions, actions and bold moves RBG took for 27 years.

Her impact on the world is clear – she lived a life with grit, intellect and compassion. Her brilliance, humility and tenacity were unparalleled. She has become an idol for younger generations, both men and women, something that should inspire everyone. I can say with great certainty, that there are mothers, young women, young men and girl dads out there right now inspired to become and/or teach in the way of RBG in order to be true trailblazers.

Now is the time to follow in RBG’s footsteps and stand up for equality and human rights everywhere, in every way. We can never repay RBG for what she has given us, but we can all honour her legacy by working toward true equality, together. She was a role model to women, but just as important, men have taken note and learned from her life and leadership. As men, we need to acknowledge with empathy, that:

“Women will only have true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.”

– Ruth Bader Ginsburg