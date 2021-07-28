Raz Widrich of Pedagogeeks: “Which is the biggest mistake of inexperienced educators, is the power of the lesson plan”

The first thing to know, which is the biggest mistake of inexperienced educators, is the power of the lesson plan. Put pen to paper and write down the flow of your class — how you will start, what activities you will add, how you will end, and how much time you will devote to each section. There have been countless teachers I have worked with who could not cover everything they wanted to in class because their time management was poor and they drifted off when they shouldn’t have. As soon as we wrote down how much time they wanted to spend on each part of the lesson, things changed significantly. New teachers often have their biggest a-ha moment at that moment. For those who want to start right away, there are a ton of lesson plan templates online.

Raz is an instructional designer and blogger. Over the past 10 years, Raz has been creating online educational content for business schools and edtech companies. These days, he runs @pedagogeeks, a new business that helps professionals improve their teaching skills and design classes or courses that share their expertise (even) better.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

Teaching has always been my passion, but even more so helping others to teach. As Alfred is to Batman, it enables educators to improve student results. After a few years as a technical trainer at tech companies, I jumped at my first chance to shift from an instructor to an instructional designer, and started to train the trainers. From then on, I decided to leave the tech industry and contribute to the world of education. I want to provide K-12 and higher education educators with the tools and confidence to teach online, based on what I learned while working in startups and tech companies.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your teaching career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Hehe, I still remember it like it was yesterday. I went to Japan almost 10 years ago on my first business trip. My job was to teach 12 Japanese support representatives about common product issues, but they knew no English. I was taken aback by the awkward silence. At the end, I had to abandon the presentation after weeks of work. Instead, I asked the support reps to handle real user cases and whenever they run into an issue they can’t figure out how to fix, I would approach them, use Google Translate to translate what the user said, and show them on screen how to solve the issue. Through my feedback with the reps, I formed a personal connection with most of them. This experience taught me that nothing beats real-life examples when it comes to teaching. It’s not a buzzword. Therefore, if you don’t have one in your lecture or workshop, it’s about time. Oh, and thank you Google Translate!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Just started a business called @pedagogeeks. The goal is to help professionals design a class or course that shares their expertise (even) better. The reasoning is that you can be a subject matter expert without a doubt, but people won’t trust you or treat you as one if you don’t know how to teach it correctly, especially online where charisma doesn’t suffice. In other words, I’ll help them plan the flow of their lessons and improve their delivery of them, so that their lessons are fun, practical, and inspiring.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

I believe most parents and students in K-12 and higher education will rate it about the same and say it needs improvement. The Covid crisis shed light on two challenges facing the US education system. One issue is this lack of digital orientation by teachers and professors. It is also the constant focus on content and subjects rather than on learning and research skills, the competencies that would turn learners who are so dependent on educators into independent learners.

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

A disclaimer is in order before I answer this question. I am not a citizen of the United States and currently reside in Israel, so my opinion is based on current articles or trends. From an external perspective, there are five areas of the US education system that I value.

First, the constant focus on hybrid and blended learning as a way to diversify the classroom even after Covid.

Secondly, there is the emergence of alternative virtual classrooms, such as InSpace, whose entire purpose is to improve remote learning, and not copy Zoom.

The third factor is the growing sense of commodity between teachers and educators. If you search for ‘teacher’ on Instagram, you will find dozens of funny or motivational accounts entirely devoted to the purposeful work of teachers.

Fourth, we see how top US companies stepped up to fight for good education. Google, for example, launched Google Career Certificates with perfect online courses and placement promises that almost made universities obsolete. Or Microsoft that invests in educational solutions that enable social learning, such as Flipgrid, or the massive improvements they still make to Microsoft Teams for better group learning.

The fifth area is more of a trending topic, and that’s Blockchain. In the same way crypto coins disrupted the financial world, I began reading opinion pieces calling for education disruption. Thus, the only way to change the education system is to completely deny the current one, from its terminology to its use of digital tools. It’s no longer about ‘subjects’ or ‘pedagogy’. Strange, huh? A fascinating idea for sure.

Can you identify the 5 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

Because I don’t live in the United States, any student would likely be able to identify areas that require improvement better than I. In my opinion, the system should focus on only one area, which is the willingness to change. It’s not bureaucracy, it’s not facilities, it’s the mindset. The fear of change paralyzes decision makers, leading to low-income educators that just want to finish covering the material for the exam, and students who do not see why school is important. Certainly, there are many brave teachers who take responsibility for their students and do things differently. But for the education system to improve in the long-run, change must be brought from the top down.

Super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Know To Be A Highly Effective Educator?” Please share a story or example for each.

With pleasure. My insights stem from my experience teaching young adults or guiding others. I’m confident in them because student feedback was always an integral part of wherever I worked, so I could easily see if the techniques we used to improve classes were effective or not. Anyway, let’s get down to business.

The first thing to know, which is the biggest mistake of inexperienced educators, is the power of the lesson plan. Put pen to paper and write down the flow of your class — how you will start, what activities you will add, how you will end, and how much time you will devote to each section. There have been countless teachers I have worked with who could not cover everything they wanted to in class because their time management was poor and they drifted off when they shouldn’t have. As soon as we wrote down how much time they wanted to spend on each part of the lesson, things changed significantly. New teachers often have their biggest a-ha moment at that moment. For those who want to start right away, there are a ton of lesson plan templates online. The second is to incorporate mini-interactions throughout the lesson. Studies demonstrate that learners lose focus within three minutes of remote classes (e.g., via Zoom). Thus, educators should plan ahead and plan interactions that will captivate learners’ attention. It’s like flipping an hourglass every three minutes. Interactions don’t have to be massive, but rather small questions that get students thinking. Let’s say you were teaching a class about the principles of good design. You showed the class two designs and asked them to vote in chat which one they preferred. Then, continue explaining the theory behind their intuition based on their answers. Third, use breakout rooms in online classes as often as you can. Students love it because the intimate setting and small groups give everyone (even the shy ones) the opportunity to speak up and share their opinions. Moreover, it empowers you as an educator because you put on the hat of a facilitator who jumps between rooms and gives direction and feedback, which is what students crave most. If you think about it, it’s when you provide feedback that your expertise shines. The fourth thing is how you begin a lesson. I consider the opening to be the most important part of any class, whether it is frontal or remote, since it sets the tone for everything that follows. If you lose your students’ focus or intention at the beginning, it will be nearly impossible to get them back until the end of class. First things first, grab attention, before you present yourself or your agenda. It can be a story, a shocking fact, a rhetorical question, or a meme, depending on the context of the class. Once you have them focused on you (and not their phones), then tell them what you will teach and why you are qualified to do so. Give this opening sequence a go the next time you teach. Lastly, a fifth thing to know is how to handle class questions. We are often so terrified of the awkward silence when teaching that if suddenly people ask questions, we want to give them the best answers ever. Because of this, we drift into a one-on-one discussion with that student and risk losing the interest of the other students. So whenever a student asks a question, before you answer, consider whether the question is relevant. If relevant, give a brief answer. If the question is not relevant, thank the student and ask them to write it down so you can answer it at the end. Don’t be tempted to answer it right away and break the beautiful flow you created.

As you know, teachers play such a huge role in shaping young lives. What would you suggest needs to be done to attract top talent to the education field?

Israel faces a similar challenge. The answer to the question is competitive salaries. You could also start from scratch and rebuild the educational system using big tech companies and innovative startups to integrate talent with the future of the workforce.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Yes, of course! My favorite life lesson quote is from The Little Prince (Antoine de Saint-Exupéry): ‘A goal without a plan is just a wish.’ As someone who made the transition from a 9–5 employee to an independent business owner, I relate to it on a personal level. On a professional level, I relate to it as an educator because education works best when properly planned. It begins with a simple lesson plan and ends with long-term goals for future generations.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

OMG. I’d love to hang out with professor Yuval Noah Harari (@harari_yuval on Medium), a historian and author of Sapiens. Not over breakfast or lunch, but somewhere that forces us to contemplate and argue, such as at a museum or while waiting in line at Ikea. Prof. Harari vividly describes our past, present, and future as humans, and I have some unanswered questions from reading his latest book that I wish to better understand.

