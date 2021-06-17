Raysa Felix: “Trust so you can grow”

It doesn’t get easier. I wish someone would have told me it was hard to start, and it continues to be hard!

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Raysa Felix. Raysa is the Founder and President of HealthySmiles Pet Dental, a non-anesthetic dental service company for cats and dogs. She developed the techniques to relax the pets without sedatives or anesthesia and that makes HealthySmiles Pet Dental’s unique approach more affordable while avoiding the side effects and potential risks of anesthesia. Raysa lives in Florida, which is where Healthy Smiles started, with her family and her Lab mix Luna.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was born and raised in the Dominican Republic. My passion for the pet industry started at a very early age because my household was packed with dogs and cats. Growing up with animals really made me want to learn how to take care of them and that led me to go to Veterinary Medicine School, where I graduated with honors. I was the youngest person to become a veterinarian at the age of 20.

I moved to the United States after finishing Veterinary School in 2005 and that is when my love for dentistry started as I worked at an Animal Hospital where I performed anesthetic dental cleanings every day. I started performing nonanesthetic dental cleanings for the dogs that were not good candidates for anesthesia due to their age or other underlining health conditions and that’s when I had my “Aha” moment! Through much trial and error, I was able to develop techniques to relax the animal without causing them any harm which enabled me to achieve great results. Through the years, I have perfected my techniques and today we have a team of amazing dental technicians and a large operation with thousands of happy pet customers.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I think being a young entrepreneur makes it both challenging and interesting at the same time. Everyday interactions with pet parents, the staff and animals really make every day entertaining. Maybe we don’t have a “most interesting” story, but we do have “micro” interesting stories. I would say that having a successful investor like Barry Katz who took a chance on our little company is maybe the most interesting thing that has ever happened to this island girl, and it has really helped the company to grow to where it is today and for that I am very grateful.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh so many! Initially I did everything from answering the phones, to accounting, scheduling, sales and training while also doing the dentals out in the field. One of the things I attempted to do was to design our first logo, so I had my sister (who is an amazing designer) do exactly what I wanted. I wanted a dog and cat smiling big, all teeth out, and that was the ugliest logo ever! My sister was mortified but did as I asked. Also, every time we wanted to reproduce the logo, and have it embroidered, it ended up being more expensive because of how detailed the teeth were. I learned my lesson, today our logo is very simple and more attractive as I left the design to the experts.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So many people have played a role in my success, and I have been very fortunate to have such a good support system of family and friends. I definitely got my love for animals from my mother and my love for business from my father. My father was an entrepreneur who owned a very busy printing company in the Dominican Republic and from a young age I was always at his business where he put me to work. He taught me everything I know about business and without him I would not be the leader I am today.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think things are changing and today’s society is more open and welcoming to women founders, but it can still be very intimidating to start your own business. I would say that a lack of confidence might the number one reason why more women don’t attempt to start their own company. You must believe in yourself and you need to get comfortable with of taking risks.

In addition, household responsibilities and children will make anyone think twice about starting a business. It can become overwhelming to handle everything at times so a good support system of family and friends is crucial.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I think we need to have more school programs to teach kids about business and entrepreneurship. I learned about finance after starting my business and I think that it is a missed opportunity to not start early and give young women the tools to understand what it takes. Maybe that will inspire them to start thinking outside of the box and discover opportunities where they can succeed in doing something they love.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

My team is predominantly female, and I have found that women can be great leaders! I believe that women often take a softer and more nurturing approach to situations which lends itself well to this business. Because women are expected to juggle so much in life, I feel that we are the ultimate multi-taskers with the potential to be successful founders.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder?

I believe that some may think that running a business is easy, but it is not, the work never stops! I think at times people might even think “she’s so lucky because she works when she wants as the boss”, but none of that is true. Successful founders are not just lucky, they are hard workers that wake up every day to make a dream happen through perseverance. It is also a huge responsibility as so many people depend on you. It’s not easy work, sometimes you don’t even get a moment to relax through the day and there are plenty of nights when you are so exhausted that you actually fall asleep on the couch.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Not everyone is cut out to be a founder. You must be focused, learn to be comfortable taking risks, open to listening and changing the way you do things. You must understand that it is going to be stressful and that the balance of work and life is sometimes very difficult to manage. If you are not comfortable with any of these situations, then you may be happier at a “regular job” where you can have more control over your work-life balance while doing something you love and that’s ok too.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. You are not the smartest person in everything. I think this is the most important lesson I’ve learned. Being open to listening to others’ opinions and realizing there are people that are just better at different tasks than you, really makes you grow and learn.

2. It doesn’t get easier. I wish someone would have told me it was hard to start, and it continues to be hard! I kept waiting for next year to be better. Well, there’s always new challenges and different situations but nothing is easy.

3. Trust so you can grow. Trust the opinion of people who have done this before successfully and trust the process of change, without that you won’t be able to let go of “your baby” and grow it.

4. Be patient because things take time. Change and progress don’t happen overnight and it’s important to realize things won’t be as quick as you want them to be. Stay focused and be patient with yourself.

5. Don’t bend over backwards. Help when you can, do what you can, but don’t create more stress going out of your way as it never pays off and leaves you with disappointment at the end. Learn that you can’t help every situation and learn when to let go.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I think as founders it’s also our responsibility to give back. At HealthySmiles Pet Dental, we work with pet adoption centers to clean their pearly whites for free and help these pets find forever homes. During COVID, we also offered a promotion and provided free dental for the pets of first responders as our way of saying thank you for everything they were doing. We are constantly searching for ways to help pets in need and ways to bring awareness to pet parents and people in the industry.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think we should provide more internship opportunities for young people in companies so they can start manifesting their entrepreneurial dreams early. If every founder took a young person under their wing and helped them build the confidence that they need to pursue their dreams, the world would be a better place.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet Whitney Wolfe, the amazing founder of Bumble. I absolutely love her story and her accomplishments. She’s a young female founder who is a great example of what you can achieve when you believe in yourself, work hard and pursue your dreams. Side note, As a past Bumble user myself, I also have a lot to thank her for as I found the love of my life on her app.

