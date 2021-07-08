Ray Zinn of Micrel: “Do not be afraid to turn a negative into a positive”

Do not be afraid to turn a negative into a positive. Losing my sight was absolutely devastating but I made it work for me by focusing on becoming a better listener and a better leader. Take something negative and make it work in your favor. Having to be profitable from the very first quarter you are open for business sounds like a major negative but, I turned it into a positive by focusing on frugality, sound financials and profitability from the very beginning. This mindset endured throughout Micrel’s legacy and helped get us through some very tough times including the infamous dot bomb.

As a part of our series about “dreamers who ignored the naysayers and did what others said was impossible”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ray Zinn.

Raymond D. “Ray” Zinn is an inventor, entrepreneur, investor, angel, bestselling author, and the longest serving CEO of a publicly traded company in Silicon Valley. He is also the founder of a nationally launched ZinnStarter program at colleges around the country, providing the financial and mentoring support for students to launch new products and companies. In 2015, Ray published his first book, Tough Things First, with McGraw Hill. The book covers Zinn’s analysis of his nearly 40 years at the helm of Micrel, a Silicon Valley institution along with the critical factors that entrepreneurs and seasoned executives alike need to know, including the intricacies of nurturing corporate culture, how to make every employee (and every human) feel valued, the impact and limitations of policies and procedures, and how to manage growth.

Zinn is also known for conceptualizing and in effect inventing the Wafer Stepper, and for cofounding semiconductor company Micrel (acquired by Microchip in 2015), which provides essential components for smartphones, consumer electronics and enterprise networks. He served as Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of its Board of Directors and President since the Company’s inception in 1978.

Zinn led Micrel profitably through eight major downturns in global chip markets, an impressive achievement. Many chip companies were not able to make it through one downturn and very few have survived through all the major downturns. Micrel has been profitable from its very first year, aside from one year during the dot-com implosion.

Ray Zinn holds over 20 patents for semiconductor design. He has been mentioned in several books, including Jim Fixx’s The Complete Book of Running and Essentialism by Greg McKeown.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

Certainly. I grew up on a ranch in Southern California where I learned the value of discipline and the rewards of hard work as well as a leadership role as I was the oldest of 11 children. After obtaining my degree from BYU, I started out in high tech working in semiconductor companies. At some point, I found myself invited to ‘leave’ a company after a highly creative and ironically successful effort that got a major company interested in our products. Unfortunately, my methods were a bit free-wheeling, and I was told by a perceptive manager that I really needed to work for myself that I did not fit into the typical Silicon Valley corporate mold. It was a revelation, and a short time later Micrel Semiconductor was born. I ran that company for 37 years, making me the longest serving CEO in Silicon Valley.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I run a program called ZinnStarter, which works with colleges around the country, providing financial and mentoring support for students so they can launch new projects and companies. My goal is to fund the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. In addition, I just finished my third book, Zen of Zinn Book 2, which is a book of philosophical musing that will help people improve their lives.

In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?

At Micrel, it was the exceptional people who made us stand out. The people were dedicated to making our customers a success and, per one of the pillars of our company culture, did whatever it took to make the company and our customers a success. As a result, even large corporations were willing to give us a shot because we always went that extra mile.

Ok, thank you for that. I would like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

This happened twice. First, when I went to get funding to start Micrel, everyone said I had to go the route of Venture Capital funding which I was loathe to do. I wanted to steer my own ship and going with VC funding would have hamstringed me. So, I thought outside the box and approached a bank for a loan — — something that even now is unheard of in Silicon Valley. I managed to convince the bank to loan me the money by personally guaranteeing the loan and agreeing to some rather difficult stipulations such as having to be profitable from the very first quarter. As we all know, many startups are never profitable, much less from the very first quarter. However, I focused on profitability from the get-go, and we were profitable not only that first quarter but 36 out of 37 years at Micrel, a record of sorts. The stipulation that we needed to be profitable actually laid the groundwork for both a frugal company mindset and a focus on profitability that permeated throughout the company. So, while many startups were busy blowing through seed money and burning the candle at both ends in order to sell out as quickly as possible, we were taking a long-term approach by focusing on financial strategies that helped us make cash king. We also were always preparing for the next downturn which came in fairly predictable cycles in the semiconductor industry and therefore we also focused on growing more organically. We were mindful during boom times, not over-hiring or wildly spending because we knew flush times would always be followed by downturns. Naysayers are as frequent as opinions and I never listened or had much use for them. I simply let our continued success speak for itself.

The second time this happened was when Micrel was in the middle of our IPO tour and I suddenly lost my vision. I soon found out that it would not return, and I would need to face the world essentially sightless. Nearly everyone told me I could not continue to run a multi-national company; it was not possible and had not been done. I also had a very skeptical BOD to convince. With the support of my amazing wife and family, I decided I was not going to go quietly into the night, I would find a way, just as I had when I first started Micrel without the shackles that were part and parcel to VC funding. I learned how to navigate the worlds sightless and work with the tools that would allow me to run my business without my sight. My hearing got better, not necessarily in terms of frequency ranges but because I learned to listen better, absorbing what people said, how they said it, and what they truly meant. I learned to listen intently because I had to. I also became more empathetic. I became increasingly sensitive to people because I had to rely on others to get through a day. Perhaps I once had the narcissism of a typical successful businessman, but that faded when I realized how much other people helped me now and had helped me all along. I think in retrospect, I needed this challenge to help make me a better person. I let this challenge, this barrier, become an asset. I turned this minus into a plus. But adapting took more than listening and becoming a better man. I also knew I would have to make a new set of lifelong habits, to adapt to the new reality of being legally blind. I found ways and tools that would help me adapt. This was long before the era of the iPad and personal computers that are helpful to the visually impaired. I started with simple magnifiers and bought glasses that were heavily bifocal. They did not improve my eyesight to the point where I could drive a car, but at least they helped me see better. I asked my secretary to print the memorandums and letters I received in extremely large type so that I could read them with a magnifier. Later, when iPads and similar technologies were introduced, I found ways to enlarge type and have computers read my e-mail to me and transcribe my spoken words into replies. People told me the practical thing to do in 1994 was to resign, to pass the leadership of Micrel to a fully sighted person. But I started Micrel with a vision, and what other people thought was the practical thing to do was not practical at all. It meant abandoning my company, my employees, my industry, my dream, my vision.

That all started in November 1994. Decades later, I am still very fond of reminding myself that while my eyesight remains limited, my vision has improved. Once again, I let my success speak for itself. The BOD was convinced, and I continued to run Micrel.

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂 I would say so, yes.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It must be my incredible wife. She has been my rock and my support. When I came home, lo those many years ago, after being ‘invited to pursue other interests’, I told her I was never going to work for someone else again. She was incredibly supportive and steady. She believed in me when all the odds said starting a company was not only daunting but statistically doomed to failure. She was there believing in me when I lost my eyesight as well and encouraged me to continue to run Micrel. Even when I did not know if I could do something, my wife did.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?

Yes. When I was a teen, I wanted to run hurdles in track. Yet I was only 5 feet, 8 inches (173 cm) — markedly shorter than the other boys on my high school’s running track and the coach had told me, “You’re too short. This is not something that somebody your size should be doing.” It is no surprise that my first attempt was a failure and I managed to topple all the hurdles down, snapping one on impact. The coach was sensibly upset with me for breaking the gear his hurdle runners needed, but his words stung for other reasons. I was not sore that he tried to embarrass me in front of my friends and the other track athletes even though I was a little sensitive about my height. What bothered me was his assumption that I could not do something. My father — an Imperial Valley rancher keenly aware of changes in the environment — noticed that I was oddly quiet that evening. He folded his evening newspaper, got up from his favorite chair, and asked what might be troubling me. I gave him the whole story, and with only a short pause afterward he asked, “What are you going to do?” The answer was already on my lips: “I’d like to learn to run the hurdles.” I knew it would require a lot of learning. Striding over hurdles depends on technique learned through days and months of repetitive practice. For me it would be tougher still because nobody my height ran the high hurdles, and I would need to invent an entirely new style. “Why?” my father wanted to know. What drove me to do what other kids my age would have written off as an impractical pursuit? “Because the coach said I can’t do it. I’d like to show him that I can.” So began a few months of the self-discipline I carry to this day. My father and I built a pair of high hurdles. Every afternoon I was behind our house, practicing for hours. Dad would put a bottle cap on each hurdle, and my goal was to knock the cap off the bar without touching the homemade hurdle itself. That is quite a stunt since the bottle caps of that era measured perhaps a quarter of an inch thick. I had to figure out a way that worked with my body so sprinting, bilateral leaping, adding 25 percent more steps for the same distance — no wonder shorter fellows do not try this. After months of drilling myself at home, I went to the track and told the coach I would like to run the hurdles. It was time for the district finals, and tryouts were open to everybody. The coach — having seen me assault his hurdles before but not having seen my months of private preparation — flatly said no while making some excuse about interfering with the other runners, the ones he presumed had a chance to win without smashing his gear. I was not going to accept that answer because I knew I could do it. I bargained, suggesting that I run in the farthest lane. Separated from the other runners so if I flipped a hurdle, nobody would be harmed or even have his concentration thrown off. He relented, and I stepped into the blocks in the most remote lane, a fair distance from much taller boys with their long, reaching legs.

I beat every one of them.

This accomplishment helped me to see how hard work and focus, discipline, and determination, could help beat the odds each and every time. It has been something I have carried with me ever since.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

First, never give up. If you give up, the naysayers get to be right, and your dream dies on the vine. If you give up, you lose, period so giving up is never an option. I hit a couple of roadblocks when I started Micrel, but I never thought once to give up. Think outside the box. As I did to learn how to run hurdles and to run a company without my sight, think outside the norm to reach your goal. To this day, nobody considers going to a bank to try and get funding for a startup though perhaps they should. It certainly worked for Micrel. Do not be afraid to turn a negative into a positive. Losing my sight was absolutely devastating but I made it work for me by focusing on becoming a better listener and a better leader. Take something negative and make it work in your favor. Having to be profitable from the very first quarter you are open for business sounds like a major negative but, I turned it into a positive by focusing on frugality, sound financials and profitability from the very beginning. This mindset endured throughout Micrel’s legacy and helped get us through some very tough times including the infamous dot bomb. Learn how to pivot. When it became clear that the consumer market, while exciting and offering the potential of big profits, was difficult to keep up with, we pivoted rather dramatically in our business approach by targeting more stable, less volatile industries for customers including industrial markets. When we did this, our margins stabilized, and R&D became less volatile because our customers were not changing products every few months and our roadmap was less impacted. We were able to stay the course, knowing our customers were not reliant on putting out a new gizmo every few months with diminishing margins on products that were selling like hot cakes just a short time ago. Discipline is key to achieving any goal so learn to do the tough things first. Get the biggest boulders out of your way early in your day. And while you are doing the tough things first, you learn to love the things you used to hate, also key to achieving your goals. Not everything you want to achieve will come from doing things you love or from tasks that come easily to you. Sometimes, you must learn to do things you really do not like in order to achieve your goal so do the tough things first, always. I never would have run hurdles in high school had I not been outside every day practicing and perfecting my own method to succeed at something I was not gifted at to begin with but with discipline and hard work, I not only cleared those hurdles but forged my own path to success. Make your own path to success as unique as you are.

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

Yes, back to what I just said, I always advise people to do the tough things first. Not only does this help develop personal discipline but it builds day to day focus in getting through the toughest projects and hurdles of your day before you tackle the easier stuff.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to see the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs succeed which is why I am focusing on funding and mentoring the bright minds still in college. I think if I can help those people succeed, they will be inspired to help the next generation and so on.

