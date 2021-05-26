Ray Williams JR of Greenway Capital Management: “Know that if you do not it about it, someone else will”

Writing a book opened doors for the business to generate more clients. I sent 200 copies to local churches and non-profit community centers with a business card inserted inside each book and an invitation to speak for free, when in-turn I was able to increase my client base.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business OR Brand By Writing a book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ray Williams Jr.

Ray Williams Jr is the author of U’s Rules For Financial Success: How To Unlink The Poverty Chain, a thought-provoking book that provide readers a concise insight on what it takes to get out of poverty from the perspective of someone who has been there and know and understand what it takes to escape poverty.

Ray has over 27 years’ experience as a personal financial consultant, educator, and financial mentor.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

After being turned down for a 1,500 dollars personal loan because of insufficient credit and not understanding the real ins-and-outs of borrowing, combined with being broke and having no savings or assets, I realized that I needed to improve my personal financial situation. During this same-time I attended a garage sale and purchase a paperback book for 1.25 dollars, the book is Think and Grow Rich which I still have to this day.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

After reading Think and Grow Rich, I realized I needed to change the way I think about money and finance. This led me to doing a complete study of works by Napoleon Hill’s and the Napoleon Hill Foundation. I read everything I could find that was written by Napoleon Hill and later on I began to read anything I could find related to personal finance and building personal wealth.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am really excited about kicking-off U’s Can Too Wealth Building Network campaign, a subscription-based program that provide a platform that make financial counseling, educators, and mentoring accessible and affordable in real-time for underserved consumers. I am also planning the GOYA! campaign (Get On Your Assets!) for 2022, a campaign designed to encourage and influence underserved people to take control of their financial destiny.

Are you working on any new writing projects?

Yes, I am currently working on my next book titled, U’s Guide to Wealth: Asset Accumulation, a step-by-step guide that provides easy strategies for building personal wealth. All my book will begin with the letter U which is for Underserved, which are the people I am trying to reach.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book?

U’s Rules For Financial Success: How To Unlink The Poverty Chain was written and designed to help people, particularly the underserved population understand that they do not have to live in poverty, and that it is possible to escape poverty if and when you are focused on doing so. Over time I realized that too many underserved people live in poverty in America simply because they believe they can not get out of poverty.

Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

In the front section of the book is a man sitting on a mule in distress, thinking and rationalizing why he is poor, and in the background, there is a door to opportunity that is open for anyone who want to enter, if they so desire.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three-character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

A desire to help people. I always try to help other whenever possible, whether it is stopping to help change a tire, boost a dead car battery, or provide financial know-how. A desire to give back. I believe we all should give back in some way, I give back by volunteering to speak at schools, churches, community centers, hosting radio shows, and writing financial articles. A desire to learn. I have desire to learn, I am constantly learning something daily. For example, writing and publishing was self-taught, I read and researched for months on how to write and publish a book.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book?

Writing a book opened doors for the business to generate more clients. I sent 200 copies to local churches and non-profit community centers with a business card inserted inside each book and an invitation to speak for free, when in-turn I was able to increase my client base.

What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

Before I was buying ads in local community newspapers, advertising on local radio stations, and struggling to get more clients. A few months after the book was published and promoted my revenue increased about 340% over the previous year.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started?

I wish I knew how to use various marketing platforms to promote my book more effectively. By not knowing and understanding the various marketing aspects it slowed book sales early on.

What did you learn the hard way?

I learned not to be the writer, editor, proofreader, and publisher for your first book if you do not have the experience.

Can you share a story about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I wrote edited, and proofread the manuscript without “professionals” input, and it turned out to be a costly grammar and punctuation disaster after ordering 300 books that had too many errors. Do not try to be the Jack of all trades.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommended engaging a book publicist or marketing?

I recommend authors get involved with their local organization and business networks, use as many social media outlets possible, have a front-cover and title that create curiosity, and hire a book marketing professional as soon as the book is ready to go to market, and make sue they have good references.

5 things an author needs to know:

Image is everything — Your book should present a professional image inside and outside. You do not have to do everything, engage professional editors, marketers, cover-designers, etc. Do not rush to write, allow yourself time to think and rethink what goes into your book. Know that there is an audience and a market for your book. Know that if you do not it about it, someone else will.

After reading many books about building wealth and finance, I realized for the most part many of the writings were the same, they just used different methods and targeted different groups of people, and that when the light bulb went off telling me, you can write a book!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, , Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

It would be Robert T. Kiyosaki, because his books are thought provoking and easy to read and understand. I have read and have all of his books, and I even have one of his books on my website’s must-read book list. Robert Kiyosaki products are eye-openers, especially for anyone new to the wealth-building world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Anyone interested in following my work can keep in touch via twiller.com/buildwealthforU, https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildWealth or email me at [email protected]

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.