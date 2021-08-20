Ray J. of RAYCON: “You can do it yourself but it’ll take way longer”

You can do it yourself but it’ll take way longer. Surround yourself with a strong team of assassins to work with

As a part of our series called “Celebrity Inventors”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ray J.

As an entrepreneur, actor, and singer, Ray J has parlayed his daring and often controversial profile into a successful career and positioned himself as a contemporary renaissance man. After success in the music industry with two number-one singles, “One Wish” and “Sexy Can I”, Ray J founded several successful brands in the technology, hair, and music industry. Finding particular success at combining celebrity relationships with his marketing acumen, Ray J’s companies have achieved exponential growth through his ability to secure product placements through well-known figures such as Sean Combs, Brandy, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Stephen Curry, Carl Delevingne, and professional athletic teams, including the L.A. Clippers and Los Angeles Rams. In late 2017, Ray J co-founded a wireless audio brand called Raycon. As Chief Strategy Officer, Ray J leads strategic, partnerships and branding initiatives. Ray J’s love for humanity shows in his ongoing support for breast cancer, education and sports. He currently sponsors the “Knockout Elite” Basketball team ages 9 to 10 years old in its second year, and his family charity Norwood Kids Foundation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was born in Mississippi, my family and I moved to Los Angeles when i was 2 years old to a city called Carson, California. I started making money when i was just 13 years old when I landed my first role on the hit sitcom ‘The Sinbad Show”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I always say “teamwork makes the dream work.” Things happen in life that are out of your control and you really need a strong team so you can go through difficult things. I learned that you can move a lot faster in business especially when you have the right people around you. You need the right backup, you need the right minds. You know what I mean?

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I like “Rich Dad Poor Dad”. It has great lessons in how to think practically about both life and business. They show the different ways successful people think and how important that mindset is. It’s the energy, vibes, and mindset you have that lead you to success and gets you to places.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent RAYCON? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

I was always interested in electronics. Something about that industry always triggered me. I like how fast it moves, how big the market is, and it’s just fun to play around with technology. I met my business partner, Ray Lee, through a mutual friend of mine as I was looking to get help on the electronics side of the business. From there, it was straight-up positive energy and we dove into starting Raycon head-first. In the beginning, we tested a whole bunch of products- speakers, drones, microphones. But we found that the wireless earbuds category was exploding at that time with demand and a really good fit for the d2c model. So we leaned in heavily there. I got my friends in the music and sports world to try them out, give me feedback on the design and audio, and we designed at least ten different versions to get to where we are today.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

Yeah, definitely, I think a lot of people have good ideas but it can be easy to get discouraged when you want to turn it into an actual business, you know? You’d be amazed at how many people root for you to lose, even when we’re trying to do something good for the industry. When we were launching, I had a lot of people say that we would never last more than a year and that there was too much competition. So fighting those doubts in your mind before you even launch in the market is always tough, no matter who you are. Having a really concrete business plan and surrounding yourself with people who want your business to succeed and really believe in it is a really good way to overcome this challenge — it worked for us.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

Ideas are just ideas. You have to go out and get your hands dirty and execute as that’s 80% of the game, especially in the beginning. Whenever I do have an idea, I usually take a look around to make sure that the demand is there for whatever I’m brainstorming. Then I put my own original sauce and spin on it to make it my own so it’s different than what everyone else is offering.

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

I’ve been lucky enough to have great people around me in music and business. Diddy has always been an amazing person I’ve always looked up to, especially in business. I’ve been able to see how he’s been able to reinvent himself and grow both his personal and business brands throughout all these years. So now he’s reached his success definitely inspires me whenever I hit any rough patch.

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea, until it finally landed on the store shelves? In particular we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

To be honest, you know the first version is never the holy grail. We always had a really great earbuds design that stayed in your ears but we had to take a few stabs at it to get the audio and functions just right. Two things helped us most in our product development. First, I gave a ton of the first versions to people I thought have good taste- Snoop, Offset, Melissa Etheridge, well-known producers in the industry. I gave them to people in the NBA and NFL. They are always real with me so I got valuable feedback from them. We were lucky in that respect because I already had those connections but even starting out for someone who doesn’t, it’s good to get your product into the hands of a lot of different people. And they will be down to try your product cause people want to find new things to enjoy in life so they are usually always going to be down to try it out for you.

Second, we also pay a lot of attention to our customer feedback. We are lucky enough to have over a million customers that we’re able to get direct feedback from. So we have a ton of data points on what customers like and are looking for, and this paves the way for our future products. We kept transforming the earbuds into what the public was asking for — balanced sound with good highs and lows, longer battery life, different colors, all of it. We kept transforming the earbuds into what they wanted and, as a result, we have the wireless earbuds and headphones that you see today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There’s been a ton of mistakes, a ton learned. I don’t let them weigh me down. I think sometimes in business, I jumped into ventures without having the right people involved from the start. I remember when I first started with the electric bikes, I had a bunch of orders coming in and I had to get some part-time help quickly to get orders shipped out of my garage. You know those stories about things starting in garages? It sounds a lot better than it actually is when you’re in it. I know a lot better now to get those things set up from Day 1!

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The first 10,000 customer mark is always exciting. It’s not a huge number but we hit it extremely quickly. It was a few months of quiet, and boom, we were on the scene. That was fun. We didn’t really do anything different, I would say we kept doing the same thing but were persistent about it. We were creating good products and then trying to make them better. That 1 million customer and 100 million dollars revenue mark was really big for us last year. After doing that, we felt like we really validated the potential to build a long term brand after hitting that.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

You can do it yourself but it’ll take way longer. Surround yourself with a strong team of assassins to work with

Listen to your customers (for real)

Being first to market is key

You’ll attract more success if you’re genuine

Have fun along the way!

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Just work hard and think about your idea — really take the time to work it out. Set a goal of where you want to be and where you want to get to. Creating a team or having a business partner is really helpful to just have someone to bounce ideas off of. They might think of something that you didn’t think of before. Any obstacles, you got to figure out a way to get past it. We knew from the beginning that we were going to be competing with the big guys so we always had to think big and go big — newer features, newer colors, and newer products. And just have fun with it! Keep it really positive, God is good.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

The biggest lesson that I learned from having my own business is getting the right people involved. So I would strongly recommend going into it with someone whether it’s someone you hire or a business partner you already knew. I know that I am good at marketing and brand strategy but that’s my thing, so I needed to have people on the team that could do other things. Ray Lee handles the business side of things so in that way we make a really great team. Then we hire people that can handle the customer service, the creative videos and photos that you can see on social media, the warehouse team that sends the products — it all matters. Everyone on our team makes Raycon. Without all of us doing the things that we are skilled in, we wouldn’t have had the success that we can proudly share today.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

At Raycon, we’ve been able to bootstrap our way along to growth as we were lucky to use vendor financing for our initial year. I am a big fan of being bootstrapped as it really lets you control your own destiny and make sure you make the big decisions with the team you’re with day in and day out. That being said, there’s a lot of great things about venture capital especially if you have the right partners on board since it can lead to growing much faster.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

There’s always a lot more I can do. I really do my best to connect with the people every day and hear what their real everyday problems are. Whether it’s my music or business, I’ve tried to use whatever resources I have to shine a light on really talented people who deserve to be recognized whether it’s through my network, social media, or other ways.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think tech entrepreneurship is a great movement! I believe that technology has the biggest power to lift communities and people up. Technology just keeps becoming a bigger thing in our lives everyday — it’s how we communicate, enjoy things, educate ourselves, the list goes on and on. So the movement of people using technology for good is always positive. The potential is endless.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

That’s a tough one. I have great conversations with people in sports and entertainment — that’s always really dope and I have a lot of fun with them. I’ve also been building up my network in the business world and meeting some crazy good entrepreneurs. If I have to choose someone, I’ve probably gotta say Elon Musk, he’s a one-man wrecking machine.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.