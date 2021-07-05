Ray Fabik of Caring Transitions: “Create a culture of Wow customer experiences”

Demonstrate what a Wow experience looks like. We have a “Heart Wall” outside of my office, and each week every team member finds a Wow-type experience that happened, and they post it. Then we take those stories and send them out to the entire network of owners.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. He is a proven leader in strategically driving growth and supporting franchise owners using over 25 years of experience in various executive and operational leadership roles.

Prior to Caring Transitions, Ray gained his experience in the senior space as Vice President of Operations at Comfort Keepers, an in-home senior care franchise system. Ray was the President of The Growth Coach prior to Caring Transitions and also spent many years of his career in executive roles at Luxottica Retail, the global leader in eyewear.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

To the great disappointment of my parents, I took a job right of college working at a music store as a cashier. Little did I know that this was the foundation of my deep-rooted beliefs in customer service. Turning a customer on to new music they had never heard of or helping them find the cool CD to buy for their niece seemed to be why the customers would seek me out on a return visit. I saw first-hand how true service can be a brand differentiator. I worked up from a cashier to a regional manager and had the “retail bug.”

I was fortunate to land at Luxottica Retail (LensCrafters/Sunglass Hut). This was a master class in corporate retail. I learned what leadership looked like and how to leverage the talents of others and manage multiple layers of hierarchy. Joining the executive leadership landscape opened my eyes to the skill set needed to navigate those waters and stay true to your vision of customer service and the brand.

The second half of my career has been leading brands in a franchise network. These president roles have allowed me to take all my learnings, mistakes, and “if I was in charge, I would do…” thoughts and put them into practice.

Today, as President of Caring Transitions, I feel that we have multiple layers of “customers” to serve. The franchise owners in the network, the clients who use Caring Transitions services, and the customers who buy online from our auction platform. These three stakeholders are equally important; and creating a “Wow” experience for all of them dictates our success as an organization. The challenge of servicing these three groups is really the core of running Caring Transitions. I am fortunate to be surrounded by people who truly believe in creating an exceptional experience for all our stakeholders (customers), and as a team, we strive for that daily.

It is always a work in progress, but I often think back to my roots of how to create a great customer experience for that person simply wanting some new music. The beauty of customer service is that it is the simplest, and most complicated, thing in business to get right every day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

This was not funny at the time, but looking back, it certainly is. I just ask that you not judge me on this incident that happened many years ago. I was running a retail store at the time, and I decided to have a quick team meeting at the back of the store while the store was open. There was no one in the store, so I figured we had a few minutes for a morning sales rally. After I had fired up the team for the day, my team walked back up to the front of the store only to realize someone had come in and simply unplugged the cash register and taken it.

That was not the start to my management career that I was hoping for and is certainly a potential career-ender. The good news is that we recovered the cash register and the contents. I learned several things from that, beyond the obvious:

Do not put blinders on, regardless of the situation.

Think through potential outcomes thoroughly before executing a plan.

Always put the customer first. If I had done so in this case, we would not have had the whole team in the back of the store.

These leadership lessons still permeate my thought process today when making decisions at Caring Transitions.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are so many. Each milestone in my career has always been because of the leadership and guidance I have received, along with a team that worked relentlessly toward the goal. I am so grateful to have been surrounded by so many genuine and talented people in my career. But I am going to go a different route with this question. We tend to think of all the great experiences that get us where we are today, but it is also the tough ones. I was involved in a high-level leadership change, and the new leader’s mission was to clean house as quickly as possible and disregard the people in the process. I saw first-hand how things could have been handled in a better way and even achieve the same outcome. I knew what type of executive leader I wanted to be, and that was not it. I was so driven by that experience that it changed my career trajectory. It fueled my desire to be in a leadership position to ensure how people would be treated during times of change. Caring Transitions is built on a foundation of caring , and this shined through during the first year of the pandemic as we all relied on each other.

Thank you for that. Let us now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it is helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Customer service is the great differentiator. There are so many similar services and competition that the one thing that can set you apart is service. Our favorite restaurant is not always the one with the best food. The food is important, but it is also about the experience, the service, atmosphere, and recovery. Those things matter in any type of business. I cannot think of a single business that does not come down to people, and anywhere there are people, there is a form of customer service that makes or breaks that business. Service is not just about being friendly; it is about attentiveness, listening, adapting, and recovery when inevitably mistakes are made.

From a business standpoint, great service raises your retention and increases the effectiveness and efficiency of your marketing spend. The businesses that master the service part will ultimately win. The level of customer service at Caring Transitions is definitely a brand differentiator for us.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we have had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

This is the million-dollar question. Customer service is one of those things that is simple to understand but extremely difficult to execute. I have seen organizations spend millions on service programs that fail, and I believe that is in part because it is looked at as a program. Customer service is not a program; it is a belief.

Great service must begin with a root belief in treating people well, making it easy for them to do business with you, and course-correcting issues quickly. It takes constant follow-up and adjustment and must be a consistent top priority that gets significant investment. Every piece of an organization touches service in some way, so if you are falling short in other ways, it will impact service.

For example, if your leadership is not training and hiring right, retention will be lower, and service will suffer. A culture that is not centered on customer service can take a long time to change. I do believe some companies fall short on the long-term and ongoing commitment to service. It is easy to get distracted by the next big idea and lose focus on service. We have a road map we use at Caring Transitions that lays out the details of the customer service culture we strive to achieve.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Yes. I think there are a lot of historical retail examples where companies were riding high with little or no serious competition and got complacent around the customer experience. Then one day, an innovator comes along, and (gradually, then suddenly) your customer base has vanished. The internet has also played a key role in pressuring a positive experience. You can look up almost any company and find a review of it from a customer. Not only do reviews bring issues to your attention, but they also bring them to the attention of every reader, and the urgency to improve becomes paramount.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

One of our Caring Transitions owners received word that a senior named Betty had scheduled a moving company to move her from her home to her new senior living community. She was waiting by herself outside of her house and it was getting late in the day. The movers were not coming. Andy assembled a team within minutes, and they took the 90-mile trip to Betty’s home and got her safely moved into her new place.

Moving out of your lifetime home can be stressful enough, but sitting outside your packed-up home waiting for help that is not coming is a different story. The Caring Transitions team even brought her a housewarming gift and were sure to unpack a few items that night so it would feel like home.

Did that Wow! experience have any long-term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Yes, it did, and in several ways. Betty’s adult children have told that story to everyone, and the Caring Transitions office has received several referrals because of it. The senior living facility is also becoming a large referral source as a result. We shared that story with the entire network to continue to reinforce the culture of customer service at Caring Transitions and what it looks like.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Create a culture of Wow customer experiences. Make it part of who you are as a company and not a program or a project. We have a roadmap to show what a Wow-type of customer culture looks like. Everything from service to recovery and making it easy to do business with us. We bring these principles with us when considering new projects on our one-, five-, and 10-year plans.

Demonstrate what a Wow experience looks like. We have a “Heart Wall” outside of my office, and each week every team member finds a Wow-type experience that happened, and they post it. Then we take those stories and send them out to the entire network of owners.

Point out when you see a Wow experience and when you do not. We recognize people weekly for Wow experiences and at our annual conference.

Hire people who are passionate about a Wow experience. There are certainly people who have it and those who do not. When you hire new team members, share a customer Wow experience so they understand the standard from day one. During the interview, have the candidate describe what a Wow experience looks like to them.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Absolutely. At Caring Transitions, many owners send each customer an automatic survey to share their feedback that gets posted to social media. We also give the clients before and after pictures of our services, and that creates a Wow moment that they want to pass on. Also, when people say they had a great experience, we ask if they would please pass that on so someone else could have the same experience they did.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging. They offer prices that are much cheaper than U.S. and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

We have an eCommerce division at Caring Transitions, CTBIDS.com, so this question hits close to home. My advice would be to really understand how you are different.

What is your differentiator? What experience are you providing? It is not always about price; it is about the experience, and in many cases online, what the company stands for. Ask yourself, how is your site experience, and how does it or the product differentiate itself from the sea of other sites? There is customer service in eCommerce. Is the site intuitive? Is it fun? How do they stay in touch with you? These things sometimes get overlooked due to the misconception that digital or automated means that customer service does not still play a key role.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am dedicated to the senior space so I would want to start a movement that helped forgotten seniors. Old age does not make you less important. In fact, it makes you more valuable as you hold a key to the past. Children are our future but so are seniors. I would like to continue to encourage entrepreneurs to consider how their services could impact the senior community in a positive way and continue to give them a voice. We have talked a lot about customer service today and imagine if we applied all those principles to our everyday interactions with seniors.

