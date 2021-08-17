Ray Cook III of Body Revolution PNW: “Stay diligent, stay focused, and stay consistent”

Constantly and consistently show up for yourself, nobody can put in the work for you. This is one of the biggest pieces of advice on this list; however, it is the one that many people fall short on. If you can give 1% more than you did the day before, day-after-day, the compounding results of your hard work will show! Stay diligent, stay focused, and stay consistent.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ray Cook III.

Ray Cook graduated with a B.S. in Kinesiology from Western Washington University and is an experienced personal trainer and high school strength coach. After struggling with personal weight management issues and not knowing how to go about changing his lifestyle, Ray sought a change of pace and pursued education and career opportunities in order to help others transform their life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Absolutely! Growing up I spent a great deal of time hanging out with friends, playing video games, listening to music, and taking care of my little brother. But when I wasn’t doing these things, you could find me in one of two places; 1) on the soccer field, or 2) behind the drums. Contrary to what it may sound like though, I was in no way an externally fit child or teenager. My nutrition habits (if I can even consider them as that) were not great. After school I would go home, prep either 2 hot dogs (no bun), or a box of macaroni & cheese, and work on homework. At the time, I didn’t know, nor did I care to know, about eating healthy. Now with that said, I enjoyed my childhood and wouldn’t change a thing. It made me who I am today and pushed me into the career I’m on without even realizing it!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My decision to pursue a career in health and fitness was actually solely based on my personal journey to becoming healthier. As I had briefly mentioned before, growing up I was in no way fit, but I was very active through sports and music. Shortly after graduating high school, because the soccer team I was a part of was 17 and under, I had completely stopped engaging in purposeful activity outside of drumming. My eating habits hadn’t changed, I had just become more sedentary. As anyone could imagine, the weight just started adding up even more. One day, completely unprovoked, just curious, I stepped onto the scale and saw a weight I was not wanting to see. Over the next 3 or 4 months, I ran 3 miles a day (starting by running and walking, but worked up to more), and ate very little. In terms of losing the weight, I did it! I had lost 60 pounds. But in terms of health, I looked sick, felt sick, and didn’t achieve what I wanted to at all. From that time forward, I decided to pursue further knowledge and understanding of exercise and nutrition to help people that struggled with weight management similar to myself, achieve a long-term, sustainable lifestyle.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

100%! Aside from my parents and grandma rooting me on every step of the way, my wife, Evie, has been there to support me and listen to all of my rambling about either the things I was learning or my day-to-day. When we got married (age 21) I was working for my dad doing transportation and logistics, but knew that deep down I wanted to actually use what I was learning to help people become healthier and more positive versions of themselves. After being married for nearly a year, we discussed going back to finish school and earn my personal training certifications so I could transition my career. While it was definitely a challenging adjustment, if it weren’t for my wife, and both sides of our family supporting us, it’s hard to say if I would be doing what I am today!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Oh boy, that’s a tough one! Not because of a lack of mistakes or funny moments, but because there are truly many to choose from. I would have to say though that the one that stands out to me most to this day occurred when I was just finishing school and going through various internships. The first internship I had was under the owner of a CrossFit gym in my area. I wanted to learn what it was like to be a part of that community, and I can honestly say that it was a very interesting and eye-opening experience! Although I had book knowledge, practical and applied experience with actual people was lacking heavily! I had to learn what type of a coach I wanted to be, and how that would transfer into my methods, style, and execution. During our summer boot camp, which was my first time being on my own with the group of clients, I did everything I could to emulate my mentor. It was very evident from the outside perspective that I was acting. I wasn’t the coach I wanted to be, and it could easily be seen by everyone, except for me. After that day, one of the clients filled me in on what they noticed, and it hit me. I can’t be somebody I’m not, so I revamped my style and I adjusted my coaching to match my personality. Suffice it to say, I found out quickly that the environment I was in was not a good fit because I was not the type of coach the clients in there wanted or needed. I am, to this day, not a drill sergeant. I coach all of my clients compassionately and positively, while making sure nothing is missed during their training, but I don’t have the personality to succeed with people through aggression tactics. While I have definitely made my fair share of training mistakes, I feel that this learning experience has stuck with me much more intensely.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I honestly don’t know of a specific life lesson quote that has resonated with me, but I do have a quote that I always refer back to when I am focusing on building a new habit, or talking with a client that is struggling with consistency. Why it stuck so easily, I’m honestly not sure, but I’ve found that it is so true for many people. “Someday is not a day of the week” — Jeff Cavaliere. I think that this quote resonated with me because I used to catch myself saying things like, “I’ll get that done soon”, or “one of these days…” So, when I see or think about this, I am reminded to not wait for something to happen, if I want to see a change, I need to start now!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently I am working on creating full video breakdowns of all exercises I program for my clients and incorporating them into their training program using the WeStrive training app. When I started out using WeStrive a few months ago I was writing programs solely on word and excel, at which point I would send out PDF documents. But now I have an expedited process that allows me to include my own exercise demonstration videos! I am also working on developing a discord server with a client of mine to bring helpful information, tips, and challenges to my current clients, as well as for anyone that is interested in improving their health through joining a fun and sustainable-lifestyle based community!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I am an authority in the fitness and wellness field because I am always seeking to improve my knowledge base through reading up-to-date health and fitness books, staying on top of continuing education certification credits, and I do my best to break this information down into digestible material for my clients to learn from without having to guess what they’re reading/hearing. I have worked under physical therapists for the first 3 years of my career, alongside high school coaches during a yearlong internship, and have coached over 100 individuals with varying physical capabilities, limitations, and goals to achieve their immediate desires while creating a positive atmosphere for growth.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

I would define a “Healthy Body Weight” as the weight that an individual is capable of holding while being able to engage in all activities that they would like to, while enjoying life in all aspects. Weight is just one tiny aspect of health, and in the grand scheme of life and physical capacity, weight is variable and does not need to be the sole focus of training, even though for many, it is when they start out on their fitness journey.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

If somebody wants to learn what a healthy, or ideal, body weight is for them, they can do the following simple equation depending on gender:

Women: 100+(5 pounds for every inch over 5-feet tall) OR 100-(2 pounds for every inch under 5-feet tall)

Men: 106+(6 pounds for every inch over 5-feet tall)

A more descriptive and easy-to-read summary of this formula can be found at the below link:

https://www.livestrong.com/article/281134-how-to-calculate-ibw/

Now, discerning what is “too over/under weight” can be a much lengthier discussion. While it is simple to use Body Mass Index (BMI), there are inherent flaws with this on a person-to-person basis. Being that BMI solely considers height and weight, it does not typically give an accurate depiction of where an individual is at health wise. For example, if someone weighs 250 pounds, with majority of that being made up of fat, stands next to someone weighing the same exact amount, but that person has much more visible muscle, the BMI rating will be the same, but visually and physically there are significant differences. Fortunately for the sake of putting a number to the idea, BMI is much more of a significant problem specifically for already active/fit individuals. Meaning that if someone lacks a considerable amount of muscle mass, BMI will give a somewhat decent approximation. Below are BMI classifications for reference. Note, however, that classifications of BMI apply to both Males and Females:

Underweight — Below 18.5

Healthy Weight — 18.5–24.9

Overweight — 25.0–29.9

Obese — 30.0 and higher

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Absolutely, and it’s an important aspect to cover if we want to ensure we know why we are doing something specific for our body. Being under or over one’s healthy bodyweight, depending on if what’s bringing you over weight is muscle or fat, can mean a multitude of things.

Risks of being overweight:

Elevated heart rate

Elevated blood pressure

Elevated glucose (blood sugar) and cholesterol levels

Increased risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes

Increased risk for injury

Development of chronic illnesses such as Fatty Liver Disease, Osteoarthritis, and more over time.

Risks of being underweight:

Vitamin deficiencies and malnutrition

Increased risk of osteoporosis

Decreased immune function

Decreased hormone regulation and balance

Decreased energy levels

Increased risk of injury

This does not mean you will immediately incur all of these things, but as life goes on, the risk for any of these occurring is much greater. Luckily, there are ways to combat this and get back on track toward a healthier lifestyle!

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Definitely! For someone that has achieved successful weight/fat loss and now wants to maintain a healthy body weight, they will be able to get out and do the things they love at a higher capacity and quality. Want to go out and play a pickup game of your favorite sport? No problem! Your muscles and body have been preparing for this and you won’t have to worry about stopping early because it’s too much work, or is too painful. Spending time with the family and not sure what will be required of you? Easy! Because you’ve adapted a new and healthier lifestyle that consists of purposeful physical activity and mindful eating, you know how to move and can do it with ease.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Now comes the good stuff! Below I will lay out my 5 best tips for achieving a healthy body weight and making it stick around for life!

Partake in Resistance Training at least 3x per week while adding progressive overload appropriately.If you’re not already lifting weights, this will be something you want to start incorporating immediately! Muscle burns calories (energy) to exist, we need them to fuel our body. But with the additional muscle mass, you’ll move better, lift easier, and be prepared to tackle all of life’s demands. Not only that, but you’ll start looking and feeling more confident too! Add in active recovery days to your program, not just purely rest days.Something I’ve heard of many of my clients doing in the past, and something I didn’t do regularly when I started my journey of weight loss either, was to include purposeful active recovery days, not rest days. Now, this could be more of a mindset/mental adjustment, but seeing the words, active recovery, helps us realize that we won’t be sitting idly by all day with zero movement/physical activity. Instead, go for a walk, a light jog/bike ride, learn about mobility drills to loosen your body. Just get out and do something. If you’re going to eat, get moving, you’ve fueled your body! Eat mindfully and take your time, don’t shovel down the food.While it is massively important when working toward losing weight to eat in a caloric deficit, learning how to eat mindfully and slowing yourself down during the process will help you recognize your satiety cues. Connect with yourself first and foremost, if you can’t develop positivity on your own, the path to long term success is going to be tough. Becoming aware of your own mindset and what inspires you to achieve what you desire through your health, fitness, and life will greatly impact how you adapt to struggles and success. If you are not confident in yourself, or your self-talk (how you talk to yourself in your head) leans more toward the negative than the positive, making a life-long change will be inherently more challenging. Constantly and consistently show up for yourself, nobody can put in the work for you. This is one of the biggest pieces of advice on this list; however, it is the one that many people fall short on. If you can give 1% more than you did the day before, day-after-day, the compounding results of your hard work will show! Stay diligent, stay focused, and stay consistent.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

To healthily maintain weight that has been lost while sustaining a healthy body, it is important to stay consistent with whichever way of eating makes you feel the best, continue to regularly engage in resistance training, and create new goals over time. Once someone attains the weight loss goal they set out to accomplish, often times they do not set a new goal. As you can imagine, this could lead to them falling off the wagon and potentially gaining all the weight back. The last thing you want is to see all your hard work fade away so easily, so never forget why you wanted to make the change in the first place, never stop.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

A few of the most common mistakes that I have seen, and a few I made myself when I first started out, are:

Eating far too little

Hopping from diet-to-diet (yo-yo dieting)

Drinking the calories and not realizing it

Not intaking adequate protein

Focusing solely on the scale for identification of weight loss, not circumference measurements or visual changes

Purely doing cardio, no resistance training

Not having a structured plan

When people “snap back” to their previous self, often times it is because they are wanting to go back to something they know they can find comfort in. This could be due to stress at home, at work, not seeing the results they thought they’d see (because of potentially unrealistic expectations), or anything in between. The best way to combat this though is to learn why and what you’re doing it for. Whether from a trainer or on your own, identifying and learning your cues and tendencies that you would fall back when stressed will help you not go down that path. Those old habits pull you away from your goal of weight loss and a lifestyle transformation, so creating new stress management skills will be extremely worthwhile.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The best thing you could do to get moving in the right direction is to start with a 5-minute action. It’s extremely simple, and in the long-run, you’ll find that the things you accomplish over time will add up in a big way! With a 5-minute action, you set an alarm for a specific time that works best for you and your schedule, do a task that you know you should do to help move toward achieving the goal you want to attain, and spend 5-minutes doing it. If you have time, you may find that that 5-minutes turns into 10, which may turn into 20 or 30. The goal is to just begin building a habit of consistency, but the ramifications are limitless. The biggest reasons any of us stop doing something are:

Time

Difficulty

Uncomfortable with the situation

Not fully understanding what to do

If we can identify and come to terms with those blockages though, and start incorporating a 5-minute action every day, then the likelihood of success is far greater!

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

That is definitely the challenging piece, and it reminds me of a saying I heard once, but I can’t quite place the exact words to it: You can have all the knowledge and certifications in the world, but until you learn how to apply it, it’s nearly meaningless. To go about altering our behavior, and changing our lifestyle, we must focus on building specific habits. Habits set us up for success over the long-term by giving us an idea of how to get there. Habits, or consistent practice, will become discipline over time, and the things you did on a daily/regular basis will become something you can’t live without, or else something feels off. Simple but manageable habits you can work on developing and improving on immediately are:

Get up and move to some degree every day.

Eat with the intention of fueling your body, not to fill a void or because you’re bored.

Identify three things in life you are grateful for, either mentally or in writing.

Establish positive self-talk on a regular basis, reminding yourself that you are worth becoming healthier for yourself, and for your family/loved ones.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Oh man, that’s something I honestly never considered. I would have to say a movement I would inspire would be to bring positivity through communication and action. If there is one thing anyone that follows my pages, or is a client of mine, can attest to, it’s that positivity is the only way to engage with each other. Reading that back it definitely sounds corny, but that’s what I’m all about; positivity, not being corny!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Jeff Cavaliere! He helped me in more ways than I can explain, and he has no idea he did. After losing all the weight that I did, I didn’t know what to do next. Fortunately, my brother showed me Jeff’s program through AthleanX, and going through it pushed me to the decision of wanting to become a trainer and coach. When I was going through my certification courses and bachelors’ program, I learned so much from Jeff’s videos and programs, I will always be thankful and grateful for his help!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

If anyone would like to follow my work, they can find me at the following:

Instagram: @bodyrevfitnesspnw

Facebook: Ray Cook or BodyRevolutionPNW

Website: BodyRevolutionPNW.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.