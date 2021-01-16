Ravi Kathuria of “Happy Soul. Hungry Mind.”: “Learn to manage expectations”

…Learn to manage expectations. Our mental wellbeing is closely tied to our expectations. The problem is we often have unrealistic expectations. We want life to run according to our expectations. When we drive, we want no traffic. We want the promotion to happen on our timetable. We want clients to sign deals at the pace we want. We want our romantic friend and/or spouse to behave according to our expectations.

Many ancient traditions around the world believe ‘wellbeing’ or ‘bienestar’ is a state of harmony within ourselves and our world, where we are in balance mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually.

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ravi Kathuria, a spiritual seeker on life’s most important journey from the mind to the soul.

Ravi is the author of “Happy Soul. Hungry Mind.” A parable about modern, practical, and non-religious spirituality. It is the engaging story of a young entrepreneur, struggling with business and family challenges, and a senior executive dealing with problems of his own creation.

Ravi Kathuria’s mission is to facilitate a worldwide awakening and help people appreciate:

— Spirituality is Simple.

— Spirituality is Practical.

— Spirituality is Non-Religious.

— Spirituality Does Not Discriminate!

— Spirituality is the Most Powerful way to Enhance our Quality of Life.

Ravi’s calling is to remind and urge the world — we have an amazing capability to experience inner-peace. Let us exercise it.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure. First, let me thank you for interviewing me. Sonia, your background is very impressive! It is an honor.

I grew up in Mumbai, India. I remember, when I was in high school, I would not spend time playing with friends, I would walk alone in the big playground, asking, why I was born, why someone else seemed to have control over when I would die.

My desire/goal when I was young was to either become a king, businessman, or spiritual guru. I also wanted to find a cure for cancer. Yup, there was no shortage of confidence or aspirations.

I had loving parents and a good family. I had a good, simple childhood. I was a naughty kid.

My dad was heavily into meditation and spiritual/philosophical discourse. I loved listening to him. My loving, caring mother was always reinforcing the message to be kind and nice to others.

What or who inspired you to pursue a career in helping others? We’d love to hear the story.

Ah, this is a question that gets me into trouble. People often ask me what inspired me to write my book. I tell people, nothing inspired me. When I share that answer, I see the disappointment on their faces. Then I tell them, I was not inspired, I was compelled!

I was compelled to write my books as if I were pregnant and had to deliver the baby.

And now, once again, I am compelled and obligated. As I was writing my book on spirituality, Spiritual Truths crystallized and presented themselves. Concepts that I did not know existed in me revealed themselves. They seemed to have manifested out of thin air. I can only attribute them to universal wisdom.

I am compelled to share the Spiritual Truths with the world. These Spiritual Truths have the power to change the world, make it a more peaceful place. If the world understands and appreciates them, we can change the course of human history.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

While I give my parents great credit for shaping me, there is an individual who sometimes I marvel at, and at other times I am surprised. This individual has been in the shadows, but without her quiet, unassuming support I would never have been able to do the things I have done.

My beautiful wife of 29 years! She was 20 and I was 25 when we got married. What beautiful memories!

I have taken immense risks, created two businesses. I created the first one when our younger son was just two weeks old. Both my books took me three grueling years each to write. They were, essentially, sabbaticals from my businesses.

I fit closely the descriptions of the Piscean Zodiac sign. I am dreamy and can live in my own world. I pursue initiatives without regard to their financial value. It is not business-smart, but life is much bigger than business. Can you imagine being the spouse of a person like that?

Any other spouse would have thrown me out. I have no idea how my wife can be so strong. She has been there in her peaceful existence, silently supporting me, and allowing me to pursue what I was compelled to do.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of pursuing your passion? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Oh, wow! This is funny, but still scary to reminisce.

I had completed the manuscript, the first draft, of my book, “How Cohesive is Your Company?” and sent it to a local editor. I thought the manuscript was wonderful. It made perfect sense to me.

I did not hear back from the editor for a few days, so I called her.

“What did you think of the book?” I asked.

“It is a novel!” she said in a tone that was not complimentary.

In a defensive tone, I said, “Yes, I had told you so. It also says so on the cover.”

“Well…,” she muttered.

Silence.

I waited.

“Have you written a novel before?” she probed.

“No,” I replied, as respectfully as I could. “I haven’t.”

Longer silence.

Really uncomfortable.

Then she asked, I can still feel the sting, “Have you read a novel before?”

I laugh a lot when I think about it, but you know there are times when you feel a knot in your stomach. That was one of those times. Consider this, it was my first book, I had no formal training as a writer. This was a manuscript that exceeded 100,000 words.

What ensued was one of the most difficult phases of my life. It had taken me eight months to write the first draft. It took my sixteen, hair-pulling months to edit it down to 65,000 words. And, no, I did not discard the last five chapters. I had to edit away every one of those 35,000 words.

Thankfully, the hard work paid off. “How Cohesive is Your Company?” was highly appreciated.

The lesson learned was, it might come close to killing us, we may have to work hard like crazy, but we must unleash the amazing potential within us. We may have no clue what great potential exists in us, but it does. I have written two books, and if you had told me when I was younger, I will become an author, I would have never believed it.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

This is a quote that repeats on every single page and post of my website. It is from my second book, “Happy Soul. Hungry Mind.” This quote is my favorite because it is about the ultimate purpose of life. It does not get any simpler, any grander, or more purposeful than this:

“Quiet your mind to

experience your soul!”

Ravi Kathuria

It is a simple quote, but it is the most important quote for our human lives.

Our life is the journey from the mind to the soul. When we completely quiet the mind, we begin to connect with the soul, the life-force within.

When we connect with the soul, we experience the ocean-of-peace within. Experiencing this infinite peace is the ultimate purpose of life. Experiencing that inner-peace transforms our life forever.

I am so thankful to life, God/Universe, that we human beings have the spiritual ability to experience the peace within.

This quote resonates with me because if a majority of us experience the peace within, we would create a heaven on Earth.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The world is yearning for a spiritual awakening. For ages, we have been divided based on caste, creed, status, gender, sexual identity, religion and beliefs. It is time to unite the world and remind us all about our most amazing capability — the spiritual ability to experience the ocean-of-peace within!

A spiritual movement, independent and free from religion, could create a global wave of happiness and peace.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In my writing, I talk about cultivating wellbeing habits in our lives, in order to be strong, vibrant and powerful co-creators of a better society. What we create is a reflection of how we think and feel. When we get back to a state of wellbeing and begin to create from that place, the outside world will reflect this state of wellbeing. Let’s dive deeper into this together. Based on your experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

Sonia, you said it so well. Our outlook on life, how we behave and think is a direct reflection on what we feel within. When we are disturbed within, the world seems more at odds with us. The more peaceful we are within, the more beautiful this world seems. Our inner-peace drives our perception and it has a direct impact on our contribution to the world.

I say this in my spiritual parable, the mind can be our best friend or our worst enemy. We have to understand this fact — we are not the mind, we are the owner of the mind. If we are a slave to the mind, our mental wellbeing will be compromised. When we learn to master the mind, learn to manage the mind, our mental wellbeing rises.

The mind controls us when it is in non-stop chatter-mode. As soon as we wake up in the morning, the mind goes off. When we are eating, bathing, driving, talking, you name it, the mind is constantly thinking. This constant, non-stop thinking can become our greatest weakness. When we learn to stop the thinking, the mind withdraws, leaving us a sense of greater wellbeing.

We might think the human species is privileged because it has the capability to think. Actually, the human species is privileged because it has the capability to stop thinking!

Cultivating and connecting with our inner-peace is a powerful way to reduce the mind’s hold on us. When we become peaceful it slows down the mind’s chatter.

I highly recommend daily meditation. It is a great habit to form. Meditation is a gift to mankind. It is the best way for us to separate ourselves from the mind. When we learn to quiet the mind our quality of life improves.

We have all heard of the studies where patients scheduled for major surgeries benefited from meditation. We do not have to stop there. There are many more examples where meditation could be helpful.

Consider couples going through a divorce. One of the significant drivers of bitter divorces is hate. People begin to hate their spouse, whom they had loved so much at one point in time. Meditation helps the mind calm down, and it has an amazing impact, it reduces hate.

Consider entrepreneurs who are so driven to make things happen. They work non-stop. Their burning desire to succeed is a gift but it can also become a curse. It can lead to stress and at times, impulsive decisions. An entrepreneur who learns to meditate and calm the mind will find greater clarity in their purpose. Most entrepreneurs are smart and energetic. Their mind can run at 100 miles an hour. However, if they learn to bring the mind-horse under control through meditation their probability of success will be higher.

In my spiritual parable, “Happy Soul. Hungry Mind.,” Travis Hensley is an entrepreneur who faces significant business and family challenges. Travis has to learn a difficult lesson — often, he is the reason that prevents him from succeeding. It is a difficult pill to swallow. We must realize our own minds can become our biggest obstacle. Meditation is a wonderful antidote to self-doubt, fear, meanness, arrogance and hubris.

The second habit I would advise your readers to cultivate is to give the mind a break from over-stimulation. We are constantly consuming information and entertainment. Teenagers, these days, cannot be without their phones even for a few minutes. We are being bombarded constantly.

If we want mental wellbeing, we must learn to control how much we allow to come into the mind. This is important. Our mental wellbeing increases when we give the mind time to unwind, let it relax and let it breathe. And, no, binge-watching a Netflix series is not a relaxation for the mind.

Can you have dinner with the TV turned off? Do you connect with the food or eat it mechanically? When taking a bath do you feel the water flow down your body or are you lost in your thoughts? Can you sit in your backyard or a park without having a conversation with someone else? Detoxing the mind from all the non-stop stimulation increases our wellbeing. We feel positive about life and more confident to deal with its challenges.

I was coaching a CEO and I realized he would have new ideas every Monday morning. It was sending the organization in different directions with conflicting messages. The problem was the CEO was easily enticed by every new thing he read. There is an endless amount of information and ideas available to us at our fingertips. Success does not come from what more we can add to the cart, success comes from distilling and focusing on what is the most important aspect of your business. The CEO had to learn to discipline his mind and his messaging to the organization.

Your mind is not a garbage dumpster! Make sure you diligently monitor and control what you consume and how much. Form the habit to spend time with yourself without external stimulation. Your mind will thank you and your mental wellbeing will elevate.

The third habit I would recommend is to learn to manage expectations. Our mental wellbeing is closely tied to our expectations. The problem is we often have unrealistic expectations.

We want life to run according to our expectations. When we drive, we want no traffic. We want the promotion to happen on our timetable. We want clients to sign deals at the pace we want. We want our romantic friend and/or spouse to behave according to our expectations.

When our expectations are not met, we become upset and angry. It robs us of our mental peace.

Our expectations must be realistic, and second, we must prepare ourselves to accept the situation when things do not go our way.

You see two types of professional athletes. One athlete becomes extremely frustrated and upset when his teammates make mistakes, or when the referees make a wrong call. Another athlete forms the habit to not be distracted by those instances because he realizes they are part and parcel of the game. Instead, he constantly reminds himself to stay calm and focus on winning the game, regardless of what has or is transpiring.

When we let our expectations get the better of us, it weakens our resolve, distracts us, and reduces the quality of our life, and our ability to succeed. Form the habit to remind yourself to have realistic expectations, work hard, and be prepared for things to not go your way. Then you will be the master of the situation.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Ah, thank you for this question. It is an important question. Many people stay away from meditation because they think it is onerous. They even complain meditation is boring and difficult.

I have shared on my website and on YouTube a Simple, Powerful Meditation method that anyone can do regardless of whether you are 70 years young or 17 years old.

Many meditation techniques use an aid, such as music, or an object like a lit candle, or a mantra. Many methods recommend intense focus and concentration to control the mind.

Meditation to me should be as simple as it can be. It is not about controlling the mind but to let the mind naturally come to rest. It is not about swimming in the river against the current, it is about relaxing and letting the river float you to the destination.

If you have been listening to music or reciting a mantra, when you attempt to reach the deeper states of meditation that music/mantra recitation can become an obstacle and must be turned off. If your mind is used to the music, it might still find itself wanting to listen to that music and prevent your progress toward ultimate silence.

Because the meditation method I recommend does not use any prop it becomes a powerful way to meditate. When you reach the higher states of meditation you do not have to detach from the prop. Without a prop, slipping into the higher states becomes natural and automatic.

In addition, a prop-less approach provides you the freedom to meditate in any situation. You could be in the middle of a busy restaurant, and still, if you felt the urge, you could meditate right there in the din. Because of that freedom, that independence, I love the method I have described.

So, what is the method? Let’s get into it:

Sit comfortably. You do not have to be stiff. Fold your legs if you can. Lay your hands on the side or overlap them in the center. The idea is to be relaxed and comfortable. Make sure you are neither hungry nor overstuffed. You want to minimize distractions. If it is a cold morning, you can wrap a blanket. If it is hot, then lower the air conditioning temperature or turn on a fan. If you wear specs, take them off. Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. Soon your mind will be filled with many thoughts. Let them come. Do not be bothered. Do not feel guilty. Watch and observe the thoughts if you can. Most often, you will not be able to observe, you will become engrossed with the thought. If that happens, it is okay. After a while, that thought will be replaced by another and you will again be swept away. If you meditate every day, then after some time, it could be weeks, months, or even years, you will begin to notice a phenomenon. Between thoughts, you might observe a fleeting moment of silence. They will come and then disappear. These moments of silence, over time, as you meditate regularly, will become more prolific. Do not be excited about the moments of silence. Have no emotions. Your job is to observe. If during a meditation session, there are no moments of silence, that is okay too. Just observe whatever happens without judgment or expectation. As you meditate more, you will have more moments of silence than thoughts. Please do keep your expectations in check. To reach this stage will take time and regular effort. Finally, you will come to the stage, where meditation becomes an exercise of peace and silence. That is true meditation. Meditation is not something we do (what we have talked about in the previous steps is just learning to relax and let the mind become silent naturally). Meditation happens to us. This is worth repeating: Meditation happens to us. When we reach the state where the mind is silent, then nature takes over, and we begin to experience the ocean-of-peace within. A natural, automatic, amazingly beautiful process. That is the journey from the mind to the soul. The journey from the external to the internal.

Having read the steps, you might have a doubt. You might wonder if your mind will ever calm down. Do not worry. Most of us have not understood our minds. The mind can be restive, but with enough time it will learn to calm down.

The mind is like a puppy. When the puppy is excited, it is very difficult to control it. But if you let it play around and exhaust its energy, it will become tired and then come and sit at your feet. When we meditate, we let the mind run around, eventually, the mind will become quiet, and you will be on the path toward deeper states of meditation.

Meditation has the power to change your life!

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

Sure. The body is a system, it has a natural rhythm. The more we can be in-sync with the system and the natural rhythm the better it will be for our physical wellbeing.

Love your body. We are bombarded by images in advertisements of certain body types. They are good images, but we must remember, our body is our own. Whichever your body type may be, it is immaterial, love your body. Make a habit of telling your body, I love you, I thank you for serving me so well.

Respect your body. Respect its system. Choose wisely what you add/apply to the system, from food to cosmetics. This body is yours, take care of it and it shall serve you well.

Make a habit of spending time to breathe deeply every day. Breathing deeply rejuvenates and has great health benefits such as lowering blood pressure and imparting a sense of wellbeing.

Make a habit of relishing the body by touching it. Your body has energy channels. When you touch yourself, your energy channels become more vibrant. Touch your face, your eyes, ears, nose, your forehead. Touch the top of your head. Then proceed lower and touch the other parts. Give special attention to your palms and your feet. Breathe gently as you touch yourself. Have gratitude for nature that has blessed you with an amazing body.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are some great ways to begin to integrate it into our lives?

Eating vegetables has been made such a chore. Parents have to force kids to eat the vegetables on their plate. The reason kids and grown-ups do not like veggies is because there is no fun in eating boiled, barely seasoned vegetables.

We have to stop thinking of vegetables as something that we have to add to the meal. Vegetables should be intrinsic to the meal. Many people would be shocked to read that, especially, in this environment of stay-away-from-carbohydrates diet plans. People should be careful to not be on those skewed diet plans for an extended time. Losing weight is not the goal, having a fit body is the goal. Vegetables pack minerals and vitamins that are important to the body’s health system.

The world over there are so many wonderful recipes that make vegetables delightful to eat. If you make a tasty meal with vegetables, it will be consumed by kids and adults alike. Do not insult vegetables by not investing the time to make them taste delicious.

Every chef who plates their meal with a boring, uninspiring side of boiled beans should be advised to, “raise their game up a notch.”

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

Become mind-aware!

The seat of all emotions is the mind. We feel the effects of emotions manifest in different parts of the body. If you are feeling fearful, you will feel it in your stomach. Regardless of where you feel an emotion, the creation of the emotion is in the mind.

If you desire emotional wellbeing, you have to become an observer of the mind. Then you will graduate to the stage, where instead of saying, “I am tired,” you will say, “My mind is tired.” Instead, of saying, “I am in love,” you will say, “My mind is in love.” Whoa! That gives us a pause and is almost unpleasant. We want to own our emotions, we want to be in bed with our emotions, we want to be swept away by our emotions. Yes, and that is when we are drowned by our emotions.

It is time to wake up friends! All our lives, we have not differentiated between ourselves and our emotions. That is why we go through so much pain in life. It is very difficult, extremely difficult, to separate yourself from your mind, but if you desire the ultimate in emotional wellbeing, it will serve you well to create a distance from the mind. I realize it might sound esoteric. It is not.

Becoming mind-aware allows you to witness your own emotions. You can then tell yourself, my mind is experiencing jealousy, my mind is experiencing hate, and the challenging one, my mind is experiencing grief. Then you come to the realization, emotions are not you, they are external to you. Within, you are eternal peace.

Practice daily the exercise of observing your thoughts. Ask yourself, what am I feeling, and then investigate why you are feeling it. If you are feeling down, find out what is causing it. If you do this exercise, over time you will become stronger emotionally.

Becoming a master of emotions does not mean you will stop experiencing emotions, it only means, you will be able to watch the emotions, enjoy them if they are good, and if they are bad, not allow them to sway you violently. Of course, if terrible things happen, your emotions will break the bank and it will make no difference if you have the ability to be mind-aware. The mind will decidedly be in control. But if you have enough practice you will regain control faster and the damage will be lesser.

We all need better control over our emotions to make life beautiful and peaceful.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellbeing? We’d love to hear it.

What a beautiful question! My father’s guru in India had this saying, “Keep smiling.” No matter how bad the situation, no matter if someone was insulting you, no matter if you were succeeding or failing, keep smiling.

When we smile gently and purely, not out of malice, it reminds us of the connection with the inner-peace within. Smiling gives us the reassurance this too shall pass. When we smile, we breathe normally, and that helps us dampen our emotional swings, plus smiling spreads happiness. It is contagious.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

This is the most important question. Thank you!

Spiritual wellbeing leads to mental, emotional and physical wellbeing. Spirituality wellbeing is the core. Spiritual progress is why we are here. It is the reason for our birth. It is the ultimate purpose of human life.

Spirituality is about connecting with your inner peace. There is an ocean-of-peace within. When we connect with it, life transforms.

To connect with inner peace, we have to work on quieting the mind. When the mind is quiet, the soul, which is the foundation of inner peace, shines through.

The best habit in the world is to work on quieting the mind. There is no greater habit than that. Quiet your mind completely and you will experience the true splendor of life. This amazing phenomenon has been described by the ancient saints of India, the avatars, prophets and messiahs from around the world. It does not become any bigger than this. Spirituality is not the side act — it is the main act.

Please do not confuse spirituality with religion. Religion is like the picture of a pizza. No matter how long you hold it, it will never satisfy your hunger. Spirituality is the actual eating of the pizza. The picture is of great value in reminding you about the pizza and putting you in the mood for pizza. Religion can remind you of spirituality, but only spirituality can satisfy your deepest, in-borne, inextinguishable desire to find peace.

Spirituality is in the DNA of human beings. We are born with it. Let us recognize it and make focusing on spirituality every day a strong habit. The world is ready for its spiritual awakening.

To make the journey toward your inner-peace, you need to start becoming peaceful on the outside. Learn the habit of moderation. Do not love or hate anything to the extent that it can destabilize you and steal your peace. Do not buy a house that can stress you financially. Do not work in a job, even if the money is good, that causes anxiety. Make money, raise a family, enjoy life, but always remember spiritual progress is the main act. Avoid situations that compromise your peace.

Next, spend time in “nothing activities,” or “alone time.” If you are religious, go to a religious place when there is no one there, and soak in the peace. Spend time in nature to soak in the peace. Sit by the beach and watch every wave crash the shore. Create peace around yourself, recognize the peace around yourself, experience the peace around yourself. Experience the peace in your own home. Turn off all electronics and sit in your favorite place and just feel the moment. Feel the peace.

Finally. Meditate. Meditate. Meditate.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate overall wellbeing?

Nature is a wonderful way to experience the peace around us. Touch a leaf, touch a tree, and feel the peace that emanates. Take off your shoes and walk bare feet on the grass and connect with the Earth. Feel the breeze in your face, breathe the air, feel it fill your being.

Watch the beauty in flowers, watch the arrangement of leaves. Watch the insects go about their business. Watch nature’s magnificent machinery.

Listen to the sounds of nature. Listen to the birds and the ducks. Most importantly, listen to the silence underneath.

Nature brings you back to your core. Nature helps you become peaceful.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Sonia, we can’t wait another day for the non-religious spiritual movement to sweep the world. It is urgent to help the world understand and appreciate:

Spirituality is simple. Spirituality is non-religious. Spirituality does Not discriminate. Spirituality is practical and helps raise the quality of our life. Spirituality is our birthright and our destiny.

People have fought wars because of religion. The wrong use of religion has divided people and discriminated against people. Spirituality is the greatest uniter! Spirituality is the greatest liberator! Spirituality delivers salvation.

Everyone is born with spirituality. No one can give you spirituality or take it away from you. If you are human, you are spiritual. The world needs to understand this. If it does, an era of peace and happiness will dawn on Earth.

I request all your readers to become part of this movement, for the sake of the world, for their own sake. Let us all make the journey from the mind to the soul and experience the ocean-of-peace within that waits patiently for each one of us. Let us experience the peace within.

You can earn a billion dollars, but if you have not experienced the peace within, you haven’t lived. Experiencing this peace is the essence of wellbeing.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oh, wow, that is an interesting question. I guess I’ll not get any points on creativity for suggesting this name, but it would be wonderful to have her blessings and support.

On her show, for so many years, Oprah has asked her guests many probing and important questions that people have pondered for ages. What is God? What is the purpose of life? What is spirituality? What is the difference between spirituality and religion?

I would love to discuss with Oprah the simple and yet powerful answers to these questions that I have shared in my book, “Happy Soul. Hungry Mind.” These simple answers are mind-boggling, go against conventional thinking, and have the power to change the world. Having Oprah’s understanding and support to share these answers with the world could be a huge blessing for the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I would love for them to visit my website HappySoulHungryMind.com and read my book, “Happy Soul. Hungry Mind.” Most importantly. I would appreciate their feedback and engagement.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.

Sonia, the pleasure is all mine. Thank you for your thoughtful questions. Thank you to you and the Authority Magazine team for your purpose and hard work!