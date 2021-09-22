You don’t have to be a poet to write poetry, you simply have to be human.

Raul Herrera has been working with Get Lit — Words Ignite for 10 years, graduating through the program as a Get Lit Player to now working as the Manager of Programs, teaching poetry in over 100s of schools in California. He is a spoken-word artist, playwright and educator. His writing is featured in Get Lit Rising, Coiled Serpent published by Tia Chucha Press and, in 2017, he wrote Dante, a modern Hip-Hop adaptation of Dante’s Inferno, produced by Tim Robbins and The Actor’s Gang Theatre in Culver City. In 2019, Raul was featured as a writer and performer in the film Summertime, directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was released in theatres July, 2021. Raul plans on continuing his pursuits in screenwriting, acting and education. Look out for his self-published collection of poems coming out this summer, Please Excuse My Ego Trip.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

I can tell you what first pushed me away from poetry, how I earned a C- in English class for a poetry project despite me unleashing all my angst in every poem. I thought if poetry was less about honest expression and more about meeting criteria, then I didn’t want it. I eventually came back around when I discovered the poetry in hip-hop lyrics. Artists such as Sage Francis and Slug of Atmosphere told their stories and reflected on their lives through rhyme and metaphor over instrumentals. I wanted to be like them. I wanted to rap like them. I wanted to express myself like them. This is how poetry drew me back in, with a new name and different attitude. I’ve been hooked ever since.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

In 2019, I had the opportunity to write and perform my own original poetry in the film Summertime (2020) which featured 27 poets from an organization called Get Lit — Words Ignite which uses classic and contemporary poetry to increase teen literacy by having students respond with their own original spoken word pieces. I’m excited to be a part of the education staff for Get Lit’s new SUMMERTIME Curriculum which mirrors the film’s mission to amplify student voice and highlight the power of personal narrative. This would not be possible without funding from Tiger Tales Media who have enabled us to provide free Summertime Lesson Plans to educators and students! These lesson plans respond to the immediate needs of the classroom today. With so many students disconnected from school and community the SUMMERTIME Curriculum, which uses Get Lit’s Uni(verse), a new online global poetry community platform, will allow students to reconnect, discuss mental health issues and share their stories while focusing on literacy, social emotional learning, cultural relevance and responsiveness.

These free project-based lesson plans rooted in voice and choice, have six options to choose from, depending on time and materials and can be taught alongside the SUMMERTIME’S full film or with clips available on Uni(verse). The lessons include modifications for students with special needs, English Learners (EL) and Gifted and Talented Students (GATE).

While each option differs, they all use Get Lit’s model where students claim a poem from SUMMERTIME and write and publish their own spoken word response. On Uni(verse) students can read and respond to their peers’ poems whether in their class or across the world. They can also score and offer feedback to other poets, bringing the power of workshop, community and artistic dialogue to their fingers, for free.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

My definition of poetry is anything that evokes emotions, memories, or reflection. I often hear from students in classrooms I visit that poetry has to rhyme, it has to have poetic devices. Poetry, to me, is less of a thing you learn and more of a thing you use to learn about yourself. To understand poetry is to process and become aware of your being. I think more people would be drawn to poetry if this definition was distributed more often amongst classrooms.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

Poems are constructed from the plethora of words and stories floating in our brains. If you begin to write them out of your busy mind, you give yourself the chance to see what’s been going on in your head. I often say a piece of paper is like an honest friend. If you’re honest with them they will, in turn, reflect to you the truth.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

One of the first poets I became interested in was Charles Bukowski. His content, making brutal honesty beautiful, was something I had never seen in poetry before. It was extremely appealing to my teenage angst, however, his work doesn’t move me the same in adulthood. Another great one would have to be Shel Silverstein. It is an art to make complex ideas simple. Also, his poems are always hopeful which is endearing since he didn’t necessarily have the easiest of lives. And what kind of Latino writer would I be if I didn’t mention Michele Serros!

If you could ask your favourite poet a question, what would it be?

I would ask all the previously mentioned poets, “What was the poem that got away, and why couldn’t you finish it?”

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

Get Lit — Words Ignite has been on the frontline with providing tools and strategies for students to take control of their lives. We have a saying at Get Lit, “Claim your poem, claim your life.” When we give youth the opportunity to share their stories, we also give them the chance to become empowered by them. This is how we can heal the world. It begins with our youth!

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

Great poets are expert storytellers and great stories have powerful messages. In my writing, I do my best to share my experiences with specificity as well as a bit of hyperrealism because all good stories have some degree of embellishment. In my poem, Dad Got Jokes, I recall the memory of accompanying my father to the hospital:

No one teaches you

how to roll god

on a wheelchair

so I try to make him laugh

by telling him

Nice new whip!

as we Tokyo drift

through these

last chance hallways.

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

I want to inspire more Latinx writers. I grew up alongside so many prolific speakers who ended up at dead end jobs and fell into drugs. If only they found the power of poetry like I did.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

They can learn that they are not alone with their feelings They can learn how to cope with trauma They can learn how to relate with people with different experiences

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

You don’t have to be a poet to write poetry, you simply have to be human.

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches the heart to let go.

Poetry heals by giving you a means to find your wounds.

To be a poet, you need to do nothing but express how you feel.

