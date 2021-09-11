Rashad Skinner of Sapphire Therapeutic Services: “Don’t be afraid to say “I’m me. Deal with it.”

Don’t be afraid to say “I’m me. Deal with it.” — Understand you not perfect and you shouldn’t be around anyone who can’t accept you as you are — baggage and all. Embrace your shortcomings and work from there. Even a frog knows he can’t fly, so he hops and is one the best to do it.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rashad Skinner.

Rashad Skinner is the founder and Executive Director of Sapphire Therapeutic Services, Inc. His non-profit agency has been working families by providing counseling and training for over a decade.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood is quite normal in some sense. I grew up living in one of the “joint custody” families where I lived with one parent and spent weekends with the other. I was smaller than all the other kids but what I lacked in size I made up in creativity and personality. In the fifth grade, I was elected “Most Friendliest” in my class — an honor I still brag about today. Although I have degrees and licenses, my family had a very strong ethic and academics as much a priority over bringing home the bacon. While in high school, I worked on commission and got my first understanding of “if you don’t work, you don’t eat.” After high school, I attended Fisk University in Nashville, TN.

I couldn’t afford college but, like many high school graduates, I was given several credit cards. I used those credit cards to pay tuition each year and worked throughout the year to pay them down and repeat the cycle. While at Fisk, I gained the enterprising spirit and would sell snacks after hours, drive people around the city for gas money, and type paper for fee. These mini-business ventures provided spending money and hard knocks training for where I am today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

After graduating from Fisk, I worked two years as a State employee earning my first salary. This job pays the bills but more importantly, it allowed me to realize that I didn’t have the personality to for a salaried position. I saw in the professional world, if I wanted to succeed, it wouldn’t happen as long as someone else was making the decisions for me.

Although I was salaried, the work I was performing for foster children and their families was (at times) rewarding. I work specifically with children who either eligible for adoption or were hoping to be returned home. The common theme with most of the families wasn’t the stereotypical Mommy Dearest situation. It was disenfranchisement. Lack of resources or ignorance of the resources could destroy a family. I was inspired by those families that just needed access but didn’t know how to get it.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There is no one person (other than my family). However, there is one demographic that has helped me most — Black Women. My first-grade teacher, Ms. Hall, was my father’s fifth grade teacher. In middle school, Ms. Harvey, the only teacher to nominate me as Student of the Month. At my first job Rosie Thomas, who moved from folding towels to working on commission selling televisions, Beth Howse at Fisk University who pushed me through my senior year. Maleeta Watson and Shelly Lutcher at my first job. All of these women looked past where I was in live at that moment and saw potential in me that I didn’t. I owe God for those angels He has placed in my life along my journey.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

While at my last salaried job at the county hospital, I was trying to get this agency off the ground and got fired in the process. I didn’t want to quit unless I had something steady to fall back on. It is funny now but my wife whom was 8 months pregnant at the time was inconsolable. One of my fellow co-workers told the higher ups I was self-employed. At the time, I didn’t see it as a conflict of interest (and still don’t) but the hospital saw me as competition — this one guy. I don’t understand how one person could ever be competition for a multi-million dollar publicly funded hospital, but they fired me just the same.

My supervisor took me in took to an office with her supervisor for the meeting. However, before they could actually fire me, I noticed on some paper work I needed to sign that said “terminated.” Once I read that phrase, I immediately stopped them from talking and walked out. My supervisor tried to escort me out, but I was walking too fast as I had a client booked later that day. She couldn’t keep up and asked me to slow down. So, I stopped so she could catch her breath and she gave me what she thought was advice by saying “Next time, don’t let your employer know you are self-employed.” I asked her, “What next time?” That was 12 years ago.

I learned that people can see things in you that you don’t even notice. I was my own worst enemy because I didn’t believe or invest in myself. I was holding myself back out of fear of what others saw as serious competition. I didn’t see myself in that light then. I do now.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently, I am trying to expand the agency to help victims of violent crimes. Every night on the news, I hear about someone being hurt or killed violently. My father died when I was twelve. I believe I have first-hand knowledge of how things can change in blink of an eye. I didn’t have a resource for me, and I was just a member of one family. There are millions of people suffering the same way. I want to help them because I can.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

One character trait is to NEVER HAVE A BACK UP PLAN. It sounds crazy but I find that if you have a Plan B you won’t fully be committed to your goal. You will settle and never be truly happy. There is no substitute for what your heart is after. In grad school, I was told to take course in school counseling just in case I couldn’t find work in the field. I never wanted to be a school counselor, that would have been a waste of time and money when I would never use that training.

Secondly, don’t let fear guide you. I have plenty of life experiences where I wouldn’t let go of the side of the proverbial pool and get in the water. The earliest experience of this was in my childhood. I was deathly afraid of the dark until the 4th grade. My fear was notorious throughout the school so much I was never invited to any slumber parties. From time to time, I run into classmates from my youth and they are still connected to other classmates. They have life long bonds that I will never have. I regret that. Living regret is worse that failing.

Thirdly, I know my role in Christ. I have seen too many “random” acts that don’t seem random. I have been in situations where logically; I should have failed but didn’t. My son was nearly was born with a heart murmur and later in his childhood, at nearly 7, he suffered from an ailment similar to Kawasaki’s disease. A disease that normally affects children under 5 and mostly infants. The doctors weren’t clear on what he was going through so while they debated people visited and prayed. One night while he was unconscious, his heart rate sky rocket and he had a fever of 103. The nurses wanted to take him to the ICU but I didn’t allow it. I started praying. A nurse came by and saw me praying. She prayed for him. While she was praying for him, another child was dying. The next morning my cousin came and prayed for him. That afternoon, our church minister prayed. By the next night, my son woke up after sleeping 36 hours. His fever dropped. The other child was revived. Being that near to life and death changes a person. Now I don’t believe in in God. I know God.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I work with people from all over the world all in search of finding joy in life. It is relentless at times. I have been on the emotional roller coaster that we all go on. I have made a career of showing people what they seek is internal.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Each morning I wake up and see rush hour traffic and I think “why is everyone in such a rush to get to a job they don’t find fulfilling or they don’t want to do?” In US we suffer from comparisons. We compare ourselves to our neighbors. We compare ourselves to where we are to where we think we should be. We forget the purpose of the jobs that we are rushing to — it is means to an end. We focus too much on things that don’t bring us joy and neglect things that do.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Myth #1 — Joy is a result of something good. It is the opposite, something good comes from joy. It is about the pursuit. Our brains are already pre-wired to seek out. For example, bowl games are always anti-climatic because of all the fun we had during the season. The comradery, the rivals, the wins and losses make football fun.

Myth #2 — Happiness is best with others. Not true. There are millions of people who are suffering depression surrounded by loved ones. Just like myth #1 it is the opposite. Other people are better because of your happiness. People flock to those who are positive and resilient. Happiness is within and it shines out. It doesn’t discriminate. When you are happy, your joy reaches everything you come in contact with.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The biggest mistake people make in trying to find happiness is thinking there needs to be someone with them to share it. It would be nice to have someone, but it is not required. Many people sign up for terrible relationships looking for happiness. Happiness isn’t in an app or the bar crawl.

Another mistake is people equate comfort and familiarity with happiness. They are willing to tolerate some toxic friendships because it is all they know. It is familiar. Frederick Douglas said, “Without struggle, there is no progress.” To achieve happiness, you need get out of your comfort zone and look for something unfamiliar.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1. Art imitates life, life doesn’t imitate art — understand that not every day is going to be happily ever after. You are not expected to have sunny days always. If you can understand that you will have a bad day or two or even a rough patch, you are able to adapt to change better because understand you not invincible.

2. Don’t be afraid to say “I’m me. Deal with it.” — Understand you not perfect and you shouldn’t be around anyone who can’t accept you as you are — baggage and all. Embrace your shortcomings and work from there. Even a frog knows he can’t fly, so he hops and is one the best to do it.

3. Don’t let the cat watch your stuff — in other words, don’t expect certain things from certain people. We are often let down by other people because we expect them to be something they aren’t. If someone in your family is a staunch Republican and you are a Liberal, you shouldn’t expect them to agree with you on public policy. It will only anger you.

4. Breathe — Use your sick days at work for mental health reasons. You don’t have to be debilitated to stop and take things in. I met several locals in large cities that have never taken in the sites of their own city. Have some Ferris Bueller Days. It is fine.

5. Don’t be afraid to wobble — In other words, accept change even if it seems unstable. That instability is transition to something greater. Even you think you have fall flat on your face, at least you won’t regret not trying.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

They can remind them of the good they are doing and the impact they have on others. Often, depressed people wonder what is it all for. They don’t feel valued or important. When they get this way, they forget or lose sight of how far they have come, and their successes are shared by everyone that cares for them. They need to be reminded not to compare themselves of what they don’t have but remember what they do.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to help the disenfranchised. I find there is a thin line between the have and the have-nots. The difference is the what one knows, and the other doesn’t know.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Daniel Floyd of Lifepoint Church in Virginia. We are the same age and were both in Nashville at the same time but never met. Our paths have run parallel, but he has much greater success even though we have the same mission.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can find me on the website: http://www.sapphiretherapy.org

Or check out my podcast “The Therapist Wears Sneakers”

I am on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

