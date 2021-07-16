Raquel Ponce of Kali by Miami Fitwear: “Pay it forward ”

Pay it forward — It’s been said that if you are others-centered and not self-centered, helping others will help bring your own success. I am a firm believer in paying it forward, as a general philosophy but have seen this to be true over and over again. And if you are a new business just starting out and don’t have a lot of financial resources to contribute, remember that time is just as valuable as money. Volunteering, or even sponsoring a company-wide volunteer initiative speaks volumes to your customers and to your team.

Raquel Ponce, founder and CEO of Kali by Miami Fitwear, is an accomplished powerhouse in fitness apparel on a mission of empowerment and inspiration. While attending yoga classes, Raquel was frustrated in finding less than stylish and ill-fitting yoga apparel. Raquel, driven by a desire to feel good in what she was wearing, set out to create yoga apparel founded in three basic principles. The first principle; people would feel good as soon as they slipped on a pair of her leggings, they would be in their zone, able to focus on their workout. The second principle; people would look good in comfortable, practical, and trendy apparel. The third principle, her clothing would instill confidence and self-expression for people of all shapes and sizes. Does this seem like a lot to ask from a pair of leggings? Nonetheless, Raquel was able to make it happen. Armed with her degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio and a wealth of passion, Raquel quickly grew her business from its humble beginnings selling leggings out of a suitcase in 2015, into one of the leading athletic brands in the market. Miami Fitwear has relationships with leading organizations such as Peloton, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Budokon Mixed Movement Arts, and numerous others. Raquel has taken her dream to inspire and empower others and turned it into a reality — a very successful reality. Raquel is involved in all aspects of Miami Fitwear production. Under her guidance, the brand has expanded from just leggings to multiple lines of athletic wear under the Miami Fitwear brand. She was recently inspired by a friend who was also frustrated at the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) available to the healthcare industry. Raquel immediately redirected the efforts of Miami Fitwear to design, create, and distribute protective masks. Miami Fitwear as one of the first to offer reusable face coverings during the initial stages of the COVID — 19 pandemic. To date, Miami Fitwear has been able to donate masks to First Responders and Health Care Workers and sold over 100,000 masks. Proving Miami Fitwear is poised to adjust to an ever-changing world. This small business grew out of a vision to empower. Subsequently, it has empowered, not only Raquel but many others. Through Miami Fitwear, Raquel is changing the way people view their workout apparel workouts, and, most importantly — themselves!

All of Raquel’s inspirations for designs come from her visions, travels and dreams. All leggings are manufactured in our in-house facility in the US with the highest quality imported fabric ( 82% Polyester / 18% Lycra). This allows for flexibility, quality assurance, freshness and comfort. Our Eco-friendly techniques have been implemented in the fabrication of our products. We use water-based ink and recycled paper. With this said, with Miami FitWear feeling good is only second nature.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was living in Miami and signed up for a hot yoga class. I was overweight, already maybe feeling a bit self-conscious, but also noticed how aside from being the largest body in the room, all the other ladies had beautiful and fun leggings, making my plain black leggings pale in comparison. After the class when I went to look for some of the styles of leggings I had seen in class, I noticed many of the brands didn’t offer the size I needed. So, as I lost weight, I started buying and trying various brands of leggings I had admired on others, only to find that when I actually started practicing in them, they were uncomfortable, or I had to constantly make adjustments to avoid my belly spilling over in down dog, or my backside being on display in child’s pose. The constant attention to my outfit was a distraction to my practice, and I found I could not allow myself to be fully present. Expressing this frustration to my husband, who works in textiles, he suggested we see what we like about each of the brands I tried and build my own brand.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When I first started making my own brand, one of the first studios to launch my product was the yoga studio where I attended classes regularly, and incidentally the birthplace for the concept of Miami Fitwear. I had developed relationships with the owner and staff and loved going to classes so it seemed natural and fitting that my leggings be prominently displayed and sold in the studio. There was a need and desire for yoga products like leggings, and the reception was incredibly positive among the clientele, as other people loved the comfort, bright colors and fun prints Miami Fitwear leggings offered. Shortly thereafter, the studio owner opted for another vendor due to the perceived demand for organic cotton leggings. With no notice or explanation that the studio was going to go in a different direction with their offerings, I was told to come to pick up a box of my leggings. It was very hard to me not to take that business decision personally, since I loved the space, the people and felt I had a real relationship with the ownership.

Where did you get the drive to continue even through things were so hard?

I always try to look for the positives — focusing on the signs that I am doing something good and knowing that people love the product. I have countless stories that customers have shared with me, and each one has a special place in my heart. Stories of how my leggings have helped them through various obstacles, challenges, or life journeys. Customers that are empowered by the symbols on the leggings, or motivated by the way they make them feel when they wear them. Knowing that the size inclusivity supports someone through their weight loss journey at their highest weight, all the way to whatever that goal may be. Knowing someone going through chemo can be comfortable in the soft fabric while receiving their treatments. Hearing that a client can be confident wearing the shorts with a pullover skirt for a full day of walking at Disney. Every time I want to throw in the towel, I have a story reminding me of that big girl in the yoga studio feeling out of place and wishing for pants that fit me so I could have a yoga practice. It comes back to why I started this in the first place, and how I didn’t just make these leggings for me, but for everyone.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

There are always challenges, especially now in light of the pandemic. I still have to hustle as much now as when I first started. Creatively speaking, there is the need to continually offer innovative ideas, new products and exciting offerings to meet the needs of the customers as well as diversifying the available options to support sales growth. It’s a balancing act, finding what people like so you can offer unique products or prints but also knowing the best timing for bringing those products to market. You don’t want to oversaturate your clientele with new ideas all at once, and too many changes or new products can also be frustrating to your staff. Keeping things running smoothly from an operations perspective as well as managing the desire of the customer base is key to the success of the business.

The biggest thing leading to success in this past year was the ability to overcome and adapt. For years, Miami Fitwear has been known for leggings alone. But in these unique times, people may not be able to treat themselves to luxury items like premium leggings, so I was one of the first companies to start selling masks, a necessity for everyone in 2020 and beyond. This type of outside-the-box thinking allowed my company to pivot, changing operations from sewing leggings to making masks and doing so as quickly as possible. I’m proud to say in shifting our business model we were able to meet the needs of our clients, provide many as donations to health care workers and medical institutions, and maintain our company standard of making 100% of our products in the United States.

The year has been really exciting for the company as we have branched out into several new products, expanding our line with headbands, sports bras, pullover skirts, and some shirts, all of which can be worn with other products providing customers options to wear Miami Fitwear from head to toe. Miami Fitwear has future plans to expand into swimwear and rashguards, casual wear, flare leggings and incorporate some new fabrics like faux-leather and compression wear, and even some black light-activated motifs. It’s important to continue evolving so we stay fresh and relevant in the marketplace where there are so many options available.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Mistakes are inevitable, and as a perfectionist, it’s something that’s hard to find humorous when I take what I do really seriously. But, let’s talk a bit about the importance of pattern placement. We offer a variety of fun prints, some seasonal like bats at Halloween, some tie-dye in nature, and a variety of florals. Let’s just say we need to pay careful attention to where those patterns fall on the finished product. We have had three more notable misprints — one, where it appeared a bat was flying out of the crotch area; another, where a bunch of flowers was prominently placed right on the lower pelvis, and yet another where a splash of red in a rainbow tie-dye print landed square on the lower behind. While the patterns themselves had the potential to be real hits with the client base, we had to evaluate these carefully to make sure we weren’t sending any leggings out that may contain some mixed messages.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Miami Fitwear stands out due to the bold, bright colors, fun patterns, size inclusivity and various custom options that come with each pair of leggings. I like to say we create leggings as unique as you are because it’s true! Almost no two pairs are alike, due to the ability to customize by 5 different lengths, pockets inside and/or outside, and the option to include or not include elastic at the top of the waistband.

But what makes the brand so special is the customer base. We have an incredibly supportive online community where Miami Fitwear lovers have access to each other for fit questions, styling input, and to me, the founder and CEO of the brand. I try to maintain open communication to not only answer questions they may have but for continuous product feedback that I use as an aid in determining priority and possibility of future products and fabrics.

Some members have met in this online forum and friendships have been formed and even a few meet-ups have taken place. I think that also makes us pretty unique as a brand, for people to forge relationships over something like a pair of pants…it’s pretty amazing to see those relationships being built and this supportive community really bands together to give advice, or even occasional shout outs like those look great on you!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Allow yourself to rest. Even though it is hard to take a day off, it’s important to take a break. The key is to surround yourself with a trusted team so you can allow yourself the opportunity to take a day or even a few hours when needed, maintaining good work-life balance.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

For me, that would be my husband. He’s always been exceedingly supportive, by giving me the wings (and the initial investment) to start Miami Fitwear. With a background in textiles himself, he taught me everything I know about stitching, sewing and building a brand. He even tried selling the company at one point, giving me the kick in the pants I needed to take the brand from a “hobby” to the company it is today.

After having my twins prematurely in 2016, I took a hiatus from building Miami Fitwear. It’s normal to take a bit of a break with new babies but when that break extended past the year-long mark, he said it was time to make a decision as to if I was going to build this brand or not. He was the catalyst to me getting back on the horse, working harder to take the company from a fun thing to do to the brand that we know Miami Fitwear to be today.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Absolutely! I love being able to support those around me as a result of my success. Just in the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic provided various opportunities to help our neighbors near and far. From local initiatives, like a drive-in food bank where I provided boxes of groceries to those in need, no questions asked, to providing donations of masks and PPE to healthcare professionals referred via my brand’s online community, it has felt really good to be able to give back.

I have also made financial donations to charities, including sponsoring a child in Guatemala for the past 6 years. It has been fun to watch her grow and rewarding to feel I am making a difference.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

It’s a lot harder than you think

Running your own business is hard… really hard. Like Sisyphus pushing the boulder up a hill, it takes grit and determination every step of the way. Many of those steps work out to three steps forward, two steps back. Some days, it’s more like treading water, or jogging in place, putting forth effort but not seeing much progress. This can be emotionally, financially or creatively draining at times. Managing the flow of information, financial and tangible resources…it can take its toll when you are the one responsible for the wellness of the company and its employees. What used to be a 9–5 job working for someone else now suddenly feels more like 24 x 7 when you are the one holding all the cards.

Know if you are thinking about starting your own company it is going to be hard. But this is where you need to remind yourself of the reasons why you are doing it. Vision boarding can be great. I recently had my warehouse painted with murals of various inspirational figures and several mantras or phrases to keep my chin up when things get hard.

2. Lean on customers and testimonials to keep you motivated

Like I said earlier, the success stories I get from my customers is what keeps me going every single day. Of course, I want to be able to provide for my family, and I enjoy being able to have an outlet for my own creativity but when it really comes down to it, I’m not doing this just for me and my family. I am doing this for every single person that’s unable to find pants that fit or feels out of place in an exercise class because they are afraid their pants will slip down. This is about allowing others an outlet for creativity, whether that be by incorporating leggings into an outfit to go out of on the town or just feeling cozy and comfortable in their home office. All of these reasons and all of these people are what makes it worth it in the end.

3. Pay it forward

It’s been said that if you are others-centered and not self-centered, helping others will help bring your own success. I am a firm believer in paying it forward, as a general philosophy but have seen this to be true over and over again. And if you are a new business just starting out and don’t have a lot of financial resources to contribute, remember that time is just as valuable as money. Volunteering, or even sponsoring a company-wide volunteer initiative speaks volumes to your customers and to your team.

4. You can’t make everyone happy all the time.

One of the hardest pills I have had to swallow as a perpetual people pleaser is that no matter how accommodating you may want to be, you just can’t make everyone happy all the time. It’s great to cater to the customer and it can really set you apart from other brands that don’t offer the flexibility in options, tailoring the product specifically to the client…but sometimes no matter what you offer, it won’t be enough leading only to frustrations for you and your team.

Criticism is tough to handle, be it from customers or those that aren’t even familiar with your brand and judging you from afar like on social media. Business is not for the faint of heart, but the biggest thing I have learned in coping with that is developing some seriously thick skin. This is easier said than done, because my product is so deeply personal to me, so an attack on the business can feel like a personal attack on me. But this is where boundaries are especially important. Try to take some time away from social media when possible, maybe even hiring staff to handle that aspect of the business for you. Hire a customer service manager, and set firm policies in place so the same standards are followed each time. Stepping back a bit from the day to day can allow you to focus on the bigger issues and not get bogged down by the mental clutter and negativity.

5. It’s lonely

When working on a team in a regular job, there is a shared sense of camaraderie that comes with being part of that team. But when you are the owner and founder, it’s hard to find someone who you can trust and who also can relate to the struggles and successes that come with having your own business. Fortunately, I have my husband to lean on, as he’s also the owner of his own textile business. Something that can help is tapping into a community of other business owners, even those not in the same line of work as you. It can help to know others are also struggling, and if nothing else, maybe give you a sounding board for some of the frustrations that inevitably many business owners face.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs and lows of being a founder?

Reflecting on the highs and lows of being a founder, it is definitely a bumpy ride! Looking at the numbers it’s exciting to see increases in sales, followers and customer base. But the day-to-day emotions aren’t always a straight line.

Some of the most significant highs for me came with seeing my products in the wild or landing a collaboration with a big company like Peloton when they have choices to partner with Nike, Lululemon and a number of other large brands. But conversely, peppered in with those really big moments are some periods of self-doubt, slumps in creativity and sales, and the mental chatter challenging you if the juice is worth the squeeze. Add to it, a few angry customers, maybe a lie or two from the haters and it’s back to that mantra or vision board.

Sometimes I go to my office, overwhelmed and exhausted but I have a focal point where I can take a minute and consider all the reasons why I built this company and continue to put everything I have into it. For everyone, it can be different, pictures of family, a vacation brochure, maybe even some letters from customers. Find what motivates you and keep grinding.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

For me, this would have to center around body positivity. My vision for Miami Fitwear is that everyone be accepted for who they are. I am so proud to support women and men by providing a product that helps to express one’s own creativity but also by allowing various custom options so the fit can be as individual as the person.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We’re at www.miamifitwear.com on the web, on Instagram at @miamifitwear and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/miamifitwear/

