Rapid Reflexes: Embracing Sudden Change

Moving on with speed, wit, and grace

Can You Keep Up?

As we age, our eye lenses don’t adjust as quickly to distances. Hence, many people need readers.

Muscles may shrink and lose mass and cause (some) people to move more slowly.

And the speed of innovation and technology (accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic) means we live, work, shop, and interact differently. Those people who don’t adapt quickly may be left behind in jobs, relationships, and other opportunities.

When I started writing The Silver Hair Playbook® for Thrive Global back in 2018, my goal was to help people over 50 morph, grow, and move rapidly to adapt to the world around us.

Change can be scary, disruptive, and stress-provoking, but it’s a part of life — and more important than ever before. Clinging to “the way things have always been done” is a zero-sum game.

So, when I was informed that Thrive Global is going to a new publishing model, my first reaction was a little bit of shock, combined with sadness and fear. “Where will I publish my musings?” I thought to myself.

But then I remembered all the other times in my life and work changed unexpectedly due to business decisions, death, illness, the economy, or other factors beyond my control.

And those cerebral and optical muscles shifted into high gear. After all, I just received the trademark on the name The Silver Hair Playbook® so I can simply pack it up and take it elsewhere. My previous posts will survive on the site, and as long as I have my eyes and brain, and fingers (and a myriad of digital devices), I will ruminate, reflect, and rant.

My younger daughter (in her college essay) referred to these moments as “sudden snatches” and I often think of that term when unplanned and sometimes jarring things happen (like when a seagull ripped a slice of salami out of her 3-year-old fingers on the beach or when she was replaced as the catcher on her softball team in high school).

The less time we spend dwelling on the past and the more we focus on the future, the happier we will ultimately be. So, let’s all flex those muscles, lift some weights, and sprint on to the next phase.

Catch me if you can!

    Nancy A Shenker, The Silver Hair Playbook: How to Be a Bad Ass >50™

    Nancy A. Shenker is a marketing innovator, brand builder, writer, speaker, and self-proclaimed rule breaker. Over the course of her 40-year business and marketing career, she has been a C-level executive, an entrepreneur, and a mentor to hundreds of small businesses at all stages. Founder of theONswitch marketing, Nancy was formerly a senior executive for major consumer and business brands, including Citibank, MasterCard, and Reed Exhibitions. She has written four books, and publishes a women’s entrepreneur community (www.sheBOOM.com), as well as AI/machine learning/robotics site www.EmbracetheMachine.com and travel and lifestyle site www.BleisureLiving.com. She also wrote a column for Inc.com called Bots & Bodies (about the human side of tech) and is a contributor to a wide range of consumer and business media. She recently won the "Killer Content Award" for a major project for a fast-growing technology company.

