Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Rapid Change: 6 Areas for Teams To Explore

Change is everywhere in many industries and our ability to stay grounded in order to make decisions is key. At the Teams365 blog I host, I ask teams to consider a different question each Thursday. Teams365 blog post #1577 originally published back in 2018 asked teams to consider the question, “What is going to help […]

By
curvy road sign
Photo by Fabien Bazanegue (Unsplash)

Change is everywhere in many industries and our ability to stay grounded in order to make decisions is key. At the Teams365 blog I host, I ask teams to consider a different question each Thursday. Teams365 blog post #1577 originally published back in 2018 asked teams to consider the question, “What is going to help you be successful within a context of rapid change”?

2020 has proven to be a year of rapid change, which continues.

​In approaching rapid change teams may want to explore how they can become more fluid or proficient at areas including:
Embracing ongoing learning – in a context of rapid change ongoing learning becomes critical. Figuring out what “good enough” looks like rather than mastery may be an important mindset shift if this is possible in your work. What does ongoing learning look like for you as a team? What does “good enough” look like?

​Becoming more curious – When change is ongoing the context may be changing and what we “know to be true” may also be changing. Being curious and open become key skills to foster. How can you cultivate more curiosity and openness in your approaches?

Shortening cycles – Think about what needs to happen in terms of communication and feedback cycles as things speed up. What about work cycles? If you are now seeing change every quarter, rather than once a year, what implications does that  have for how you share information, provide feedback and change processes. What work cycles and process cycles can be shortened?

Simplifying – Process is key in rapid change, AND older ways of working and processes may be cumbersome. Is it time to simplify different processes? Is it time to simplify other components. What does simplify mean for you as a team? What things need to be done more quickly and differently?

Empowering – Empowering your team and providing them with the responsibility and authority to do certain tasks is likely to be critical. Everyone’s eyes and talents may be required. Helping the team bring their best skills and use them is also key to success. What tools, resources and authority do team members need in order to do their best work?

Creating peer sharing opportunities– Going hand in hand with empowerment is making sure that you build in opportunities for peer sharing. Whether it is formal job shadowing and mentoring or peer partners who meet informally throughout the month, part of rapid change often means a reduction of the silos and barriers which can exist in teams and in our work. What peer learning and sharing opportunities can you create?

​What changes are needed for you as a team in becoming more fluid in light of rapid change?

This article was originally posted as Teams365 Blog post #1577- Team Building Tip #180 at https://www.potentialsrealized.com/teams-365-blog/teams365-1577-team-building-tip-rapid-change

Teams365 Blog post #1577
Jennifer Britton

Jennifer J. Britton, Author. Virtual Facilitator. Team Coach. at Potentials Realized

Focused on support for remote and virtual professionals of all kinds (teams, leaders, business owners, coaches), Jennifer is the author of five publications including Effective Virtual Conversations (2017), the PlanDoTrack Workbook and Planner for Virtual and Remote Professionals (2019), and From One to Many: Best Practices for Team and Group Coaching (2013). Also known for her work in the areas of group and team coaching, she helps professionals, leaders, teams and groups thrive in the remote space. She is the co-host of the Remote Pathways podcast, and the founder of Potentials Realized, an award-winning performance improvement company specializing in coaching skills training, teamwork and virtual facilitation. Potentials Realized provides virtual coaching, training and facilitation services for teams, leaders and entire organizations. Past programming has included award-winning coaching and mentor training programs for health-care and financial services.

A former global remote leader herself with the United Nations and other global organizations, Jenn has supported teams, leaders, coaches and business owners in the virtual space for several decades. #letstalkvirtual

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

computer by window
Community//

Working From Home – In Focus

by Jennifer J. Britton
Community//

This Is the Reason Why People Resist Change

by Gustavo Razzetti
Work Smarter//

The 10 Biggest Questions We Have as Managers (and What We’re Doing to Answer Them) — Open

by Buffer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.