Rapid Change: 6 Areas for Teams To Explore

Change is everywhere in many industries and our ability to stay grounded in order to make decisions is key. At the Teams365 blog I host, I ask teams to consider a different question each Thursday. Teams365 blog post #1577 originally published back in 2018 asked teams to consider the question, “What is going to help you be successful within a context of rapid change”?

2020 has proven to be a year of rapid change, which continues.

​In approaching rapid change teams may want to explore how they can become more fluid or proficient at areas including:

​Embracing ongoing learning – in a context of rapid change ongoing learning becomes critical. Figuring out what “good enough” looks like rather than mastery may be an important mindset shift if this is possible in your work. What does ongoing learning look like for you as a team? What does “good enough” look like?



​Becoming more curious – When change is ongoing the context may be changing and what we “know to be true” may also be changing. Being curious and open become key skills to foster. How can you cultivate more curiosity and openness in your approaches?

​Shortening cycles – Think about what needs to happen in terms of communication and feedback cycles as things speed up. What about work cycles? If you are now seeing change every quarter, rather than once a year, what implications does that have for how you share information, provide feedback and change processes. What work cycles and process cycles can be shortened?

​Simplifying – Process is key in rapid change, AND older ways of working and processes may be cumbersome. Is it time to simplify different processes? Is it time to simplify other components. What does simplify mean for you as a team? What things need to be done more quickly and differently?



​Empowering – Empowering your team and providing them with the responsibility and authority to do certain tasks is likely to be critical. Everyone’s eyes and talents may be required. Helping the team bring their best skills and use them is also key to success. What tools, resources and authority do team members need in order to do their best work?

​Creating peer sharing opportunities– Going hand in hand with empowerment is making sure that you build in opportunities for peer sharing. Whether it is formal job shadowing and mentoring or peer partners who meet informally throughout the month, part of rapid change often means a reduction of the silos and barriers which can exist in teams and in our work. What peer learning and sharing opportunities can you create?

​What changes are needed for you as a team in becoming more fluid in light of rapid change?

This article was originally posted as Teams365 Blog post #1577- Team Building Tip #180 at https://www.potentialsrealized.com/teams-365-blog/teams365-1577-team-building-tip-rapid-change