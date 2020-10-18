Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Raphael Steinberg: A Guide to Prioritizing Outside Areas in Times of Lockdown

Raphael Steinberg has worked as a landscape gardener for over 20 years.  Based in Rishon LeTzion, Israel, Steinberg’s expertise and focus are on the creative element in designing and building gardens and public parks. Since he is a fan of ponds, he will encourage his clients – where practical – to install one.  “In Israel […]

Raphael Steinberg has worked as a landscape gardener for over 20 years.  Based in Rishon LeTzion, Israel, Steinberg’s expertise and focus are on the creative element in designing and building gardens and public parks.

Since he is a fan of ponds, he will encourage his clients – where practical – to install one.  “In Israel there is talk of water shortages so people’s natural inclinations steer away from having a pond.  But what they do not realize is that ponds do not take up that much water and that waterfalls use recycled water.  This means there is very little waste.  Further, the tranquility this kind of landscaping achieves is tremendous.”

Pond with fish.

One aspect of Steinberg’s work is finding the balance between the creation of a functional garden while beautifying it.  “This can be challenging to say the least, especially when there is a space limitation,” Steinberg explains.  “However, I really enjoy it as I believe that the outdoors is so important and can have such potential to be a huge part of a relaxing day.”

The pond is just the beginning of the project!

Raphael Steinberg has found that during the coronavirus crisis and lockdown, he has taken on more clients and his current clients have expanded their needs and desires.  “It makes sense really,” he explains.  “If you think about it, with people spending so much more time at home, they want the best possible environment so home improvement is more commonplace.  Add to that the difficulty in having any kind of outdoor activities and they seek to transform their garden into a Zen place of being and they seem to love my creative and imaginative ideas. It’s the perfect, healthy escape.”

Transform your garden into a Zen place of being.
Landscape design and Gardening.

Raphael Sternberg, Landscape Garderner

Raphael Sternberg has very vivid thoughts of his first encounter with his Gardening career. It all started with "Mr. Grass Hair", simply add water and suddenly there are green shoots everywhere, like magic. The rest, as they say is history. From basic gardening to landscape gardening. Taking both design and horticulture to a new level. Parks and gardens all play their part in keeping us calm and relaxed, why else do we hang out there?

I consider it a privilege to be able to design outdoor areas that envelop the lives and well-being of so many  anonymous "users".

