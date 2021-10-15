Raphael Groten of ‘Happily Ever Now’: “Believe in your gifts”

“Believe in your gifts.” My self-esteem was low as a young artist, and even though I received much praise, I still lacked the self-awareness of my gift. This held me back from seeing the value of what I had to offer. It wasn’t until I began to “accept” my gifts as a musician and composer that I was able to fully embrace them. Once I was able to recognize these gifts, my music found pathways to greater prosperity.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Raphael Groten.

Raphael Groten is a Vermont-based musician and composer dedicated to inspiring musical adventures for people of all ages. His musical styles span the globe, from classical and sacred music to the roots of the Americas and the sounds of the East. As a recording artist, Raphael has received critical acclaim for his acoustic recordings produced by Will Ackerman and will be releasing his first self-produced album, Potential, on September 1st. His first album for kids and families, Happily Ever Now, is set to be released on October 1st under the pseudonym, G’Raph. Both of Raphael’s fall releases are a testament to his dedication to consciousness and fun.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY with my older sister, Natanya and our dachshund, Gretchen. I had a happy childhood with lots of “normal” experiences. I played soccer and music, loved to skateboard and played in the woods with my friends. My parents and extended family were loving, supportive and nurturing. Among my fondest memories are family gatherings, where inevitably a couple of guitars and many cousins would join together for classic folk songs of the ’60s.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Music has always been an influential and inspirational part of my life. My childhood music teachers were memorable and planted a deep love of music in me. The first music classes I taught were as a young father, 20 years ago, visiting my boys’ preschool and singing songs in the folk tradition. Over the following decade, my work with children and my devotion to music found a symbiosis and my schedule became full with teaching in preschools and performing in libraries. My professional recording career began in 2014 with my release of Journey Home, an album of a solo guitar that I produced with Will Ackerman. Since then, I have released Star Lullaby (2019) and Potential (released this September 1st). The call to record Happily Ever Now and offer my musical joy to all ages was a natural one, as during my years of teaching I had written many songs to educate and entertain the children and they simply wanted to be shared!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

4 years after the release of my first album, Journey Home, as I met with an intuitive friend, she shared that she sensed there was a connection between my music and Paul Winter (7-time Grammy award-winning saxophonist and composer and a pioneer of world and “earth” music). My friend and I were in meditation and Paul’s name came to her in association with my music, specifically the way it honors and interacts with the natural world. I took note of her message, literally writing his name down, but had no idea how to follow up on her insight. This past summer, 3 years after that conversation, affirmation arrived as I discovered that the publicist I was hiring also worked with Paul Winter. This was certainly a sign that I was on the right path!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This is a tricky question, as mistakes have taken on a new meaning for me. Simply put, I’m not sure if I believe in them. I like to refer to mistakes as unexpected opportunities for growth and learning where our humility is strengthened. If I were a superhero, optimism would be one of my superpowers and my suit would have silver linings. Of course, “mistakes” happen, but as I wrote in my song, I’m Not pErfect, “I’m not perfect, no I’m not. Sometimes I get it all wrong. I sing the wrong chords and play the wrong words, especially when learning a new song….I’m perfectly imperfect and I forgive my mistakes. I have no use for an excuse when I discover the err of my ways.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

This fall I am releasing 2 albums; Happily Ever Now for children and families and Potential for listeners of all ages. These two albums represent a new stage in my evolution as they are entirely produced and engineered by me in my Humming Bird Studio and incorporate my large collection of musical instruments from around the world. Both albums captivate the imagination and can carry the listener on a journey that goes as deep as the attention and intention placed upon them. As with all my music, Happily Ever Now and Potential are dedicated to the awakening of consciousness and the healing of all life. Also in the works, this fall are plans for using my woodworking and carpentry skills to build a tiny house studio on wheels where Humming Bird Studio can perch.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

How can we highlight the value of all life and the need to represent diversity without creating divisiveness? This is a question worth meditating on. The entertainment industry is a reflection and extension of mainstream culture. As I was taught growing up, it is essential to understand the value of all people, regardless of race, religion or way of life. Overall, there is a clear disregard for healthy modeling within the film and television industry. The portrayal of humanity in film and television, regardless of diversity, is a sensational character of a life filled with drama, disrespect, violence, hatred and intolerance. This modeling is not beneficial to a healthy society. In my humble opinion, film, television and many who consume the “screen culture” have lost touch with what is truly valuable in life. Ignorance becomes “ignore-ance” as we turn a blind eye to our choices and who/what we support. As with most large industries, film and television are corrupted by the small percentage of those who own, run and seek to profit from them. The perpetuation of a lack of diversity within this industry is a byproduct of misguided power on the part of those producing and blind acceptance by those who watch. As we know, film and television greatly affect our culture and acts as a teacher and role model, especially to our youth. In the end, while the industry itself is flawed and detrimental to a healthy society, by representing diversity within it, we can diffuse the fear of our differences. By diffusing the fear, we can begin to release the divisiveness that continues to breed intolerance on both “sides”. By releasing the divisiveness, we can begin to see that we are all one people and that all beings (not just humans) deserve representation and unconditional love.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

“Quit your day job.” As a budding musician, I was advised growing up to “not quit my day job”. Unfortunately, this created a self-fulfilling need to not quit my day job and a consequent belief system that I could not succeed or prosper as a musician. It took many years to unravel the negative effects of this cultural programming. “Believe in your gifts.” My self-esteem was low as a young artist, and even though I received much praise, I still lacked the self-awareness of my gift. This held me back from seeing the value of what I had to offer. It wasn’t until I began to “accept” my gifts as a musician and composer that I was able to fully embrace them. Once I was able to recognize these gifts, my music found pathways to greater prosperity. “Trust the path to unfold.” Learning to trust that the world will provide me with what it is that I truly need (not want) has been pivotal in finding my way. At times I continue to fall prey to “forcing the river” and trying to make things happen. It is during these moments, which often lack ease, that I cultivate my capacity to breathe, let go, and allow life to happen rather than trying to make life happen. “Meditate.” The daily practice of quieting, grounding, and opening to our own internal wisdom has been an essential part of my development as a person and musician. Indeed science is catching up with what the mystics have understood for millennia…we have an internal guidance system that is based on our feeling states that can be accessed through quieting our mind and going inside ourselves. While inside, whether through the use of sound or silence, we can begin to know our hearts and our shadows. From this place, we can release that which no longer serves us. Here we can also receive guidance from our intuition, unseen totems, teachers, and ancestors. “Success is in the heart of the beholder.” Be wary of all motivations that stem from desire, whether they be the desire to be rich, famous, influential, or happy. The ego wants and needs, and yet our true nature thrives in simplicity and the present moment. As my desire for success melted away, it was replaced with a sweet sense of fulfillment and contentment. Even the desire to have my music heard for the sake of healing others became secondary to my devotion to the music itself.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Listen to the muse, we are musicians after all! I have found that balance in life is required for health and that health is required for balance in life. Eat well, get enough sleep, exercise and cultivate positive states of being. Listen to your body and intuition and, like a bird who sees the wind, attune to the thermals of life and ride them. Your feeling states are your guideposts along the way. They will warn you of danger and illuminate your path to balance and prosperity.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I advocate for unconditional love for all life, beginning with the self. As I have become more mindful of my thoughts and actions, I have come to understand the Buddhist teaching which suggests that we have no idea how much we affect the world. By making conscious choices to be kind to all, including those who oppose me, I model a healthy heart and rest in acceptance, which brings ease and peace. By practicing unconditional love, I attune to what is best for the highest good of all, not just my own. I practice this mindfully for the Earth and all life. I practice this in all my choices, such as in being friendly to strangers, eating healthy food, and forgiving myself and others. In doing so, I become responsible for playing my part in cultivating a better world, knowing that although I am only one in the whole, each of us is connected to the well-being of our planet and its inhabitants.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Although it has been nearly 30 years since my first shamanic experience, for the past 20 years, I have studied shamanism, sound healing and intuitive development. In fact, it was during my nightly meditation under the stars that I was guided to reach out to Will Ackerman for ask assistance to record my first album of solo guitar for healing. Simply put, Will’s name came into my head and I received a “message” to email him that night. Releasing my self-doubt and listening to this guidance, I went inside and emailed him immediately, sharing my vision for the album and my song Black River. To my surprise, Will responded the next morning with interest and a willingness to assist me. We met the following week, and later that summer I recorded Journey Home in his world-renowned Imaginary Road Studios (on his guitars!). The promotional efforts for this first release brought me worldwide listeners and critical acclaim. Will Ackerman has since supported me as a mentor and guide, as well as a friend and advocate. Thank you, Will!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Happily Ever Now”, the phrase, came to me in 2017 during my nightly meditation. I’m sure I’m not the only one to think of it, but I had never heard it before. It came as a remedy to the cultural conditioning of living happily ever after. As I sat and considered what we are taught growing up, I realized it was “happily ever after”… after the trials and accomplishments, after we grow up. I saw how this way of thinking creates in us an inability to be fully present with the moment we are in. As many sages and mystics have taught, only this moment exists. It was then that the phrase “Happily Ever Now” came to me and I began to practice being fully present with the capacity for joy and peace, regardless of my current situation. It was 3 years later as I began working on my first kids album that I decided to name it, Happily Ever Now. I did so to encourage the most important teaching of the album (and possibly life) — to be present in each moment. Once I chose the name I had to write the song! Fashioned in the folk storytelling tradition, the lyrics carry the listener on a journey from my youth to adulthood and into the realization of living “Happily Ever Now”.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Mooji. That man is a rock star of consciousness and self-realization! Although I have only seen a handful of his videos, he holds a bright light in the world and I imagine we would laugh a lot together. Thank you Mooji for all that you do!

How can our readers follow you online?

My online presence is channeled through my website, raphaelgroten.com. Here you can sign up for my newsletter or send me a private message. You can also stream and purchase my music on Spotify, Soundcloud, Amazon and Apple Music. Search Raphael Groten for my “adult” music and G’Raph for my family music. Much love and many blessings to all!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!