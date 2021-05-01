Ranella Ferrer: “Make sure you pick the right people to work with and have around you”

I wish I had known more of how to not let my personal life affect my career. I am very passionate, so I have to be conscious about who I let into my life.

Ranella Farrer has remained a powerhouse in the Filipino-American Entertainment Industry since she was only 13 years old. Ranella’s professional background includes Grammy produced songs, commercial pop singles, multiple appearances in live performances, tour collaborations, and TV and Radio shows, making her one of the most-wanted Fil-Am vocalists in America.

Ranella sang the National Anthem for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016 and has sung for former President of the Philippines Fidel Ramos. She is known as the Asian Queen of Soul in the R&B/Pop Culture world, opening up for Keysha Cole, Stevie Wonder, Tyrese, B2K, and NEYO amongst others. In addition, Celebrity Chronicles names Ranella the “Best Female Vocalist” after her song on the soundtrack for the Wayan’s Bros movie, The Dance Flick, working with Dwayne Wayans Jr. Ranella’s pop style, fused with her love for R&B allows her to go back to her roots.

Ranella was cast to join Season 1 of “Revenge Body” by Khloe Kardashian on E! Network. Ranella’s transformation was not only one of the show’s biggest success stories, but it has motivated her to continue pursuing her music career. Since the show, she sang National Anthems for the LA Lakers opening game with the Warriors in 2019, LA Clippers as their 1st National Anthem of the year in 2018, as well as major events such as “The 5th Annual Binibining Philipinas USA & Binibining Teen USA 2017 Coronation Night.”

Ranella’s vocal talents were awarded by “Gawad Amerika Awards Best Performer and Vocalist” of 2018 and she continues to perform the National Anthem for NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers and other major sports organizations. Ranella has also accepted the title of Official Spokesperson for She Fit Sports Bra clothing line and was invited to be featured on Detroit’s Fox 2 Network to promote the line. Additionally, Ranella was featured on Revolt TV’s Fox Network as the Commentator for “The Voice.”

Ranella’s continued fitness industry influence, beauty, and natural charm behind the camera, awarded her the cover of “Fit N Fab” Summer Issue Magazine with an article highlighting her story and accomplishments. As a result of not only Ranella’s positive influence and talents for capturing and wowing an audience, but also her incredible story and background, she was featured in Inspiring Lives Magazine and has become an influential representative for the Global Women’s Empowerment Network.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/137a9e88b57edb3928d102078d19cc69

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the Philippines and have been a singer since I was in my mom’s womb. I have always loved singing, but when I was young I was shy so I didn’t like to perform, and instead just played dress up all the time. My dad was always traveling, but when he was home he played me multiple instruments and opened my mind up to music. Eventually, I came to realize my passion and became confident enough to begin performing. I have been influenced by many different genres of music from all over the world, especially dance music. I have also always loved singing powerful songs by artists like Whitney Houston or Mariah Carey.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It really just happened. I have always wanted to sing and I really just followed my passion.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Well, I had gained 70 pounds and was very unhappy with how I looked. I made the decision to turn that part of my life around and I lost the weight and became a weight loss motivator.

As for my singing career, an interesting moment was singing at the Staples Center seven different times without any management or representation. Those were great experiences.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One time, I was going to sing with a rapper at a hip hop club, and unfortunately the rapper got stage fright. He refused to go on stage, so I told the DJ to fast forward to my part and I sung in the middle of the crowd with no stage. My mic cut out at one point so I was given the other mic. I had to then sing into two mics in the middle of a crowd of people. It was definitely a different experience that had never happened to me before and I learned to think quickly on my feet.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

It is always exciting to be continuing to build my team and get new music out there. I have gained a lot of confidence in my music and plan to release some more soon. My weight loss projects have also been for empowering and exciting to work on. It has been amazing to come this far from gaining 70 pounds to now being an influencer for weight loss.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Absolutely. People want to relate to what they see. If a group of people don’t see people who look like them on screen, they are not going to feel that they deserve to relate to those on the screen. Hopefully, there will come a point where there are no restrictions on who is represented, no matter what gender, sexual orientation, race, or ethnicity.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish I had known more of how to not let my personal life affect my career. I am very passionate, so I have to be conscious about who I let into my life.

Also, to not try to know everything all at once. Be open and excited about the learning process.

Make sure you pick the right people to work with and have around you.

Lastly, don’t be afraid to let go of something if you feel it isn’t right for you.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Definitely taking the time for rest and meditation to keep you mentally and physically energetic. Also, don’t be afraid to say no. Put yourself first and make your boundaries clear. Don’t feel obligated to do anything you don’t want to do or anything that is going to make you unhappy. It is not worth it. Also, always remember to give back.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would want to tell people to embrace love because love heals. Love freely and openly, put your ego aside, and let go of the bitterness that you hold onto. Love people that are willing to love you back and if they can’t, then you need to know when to walk away.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother helped me greatly throughout my career path. She taught me how to be independent and how to say no when it is necessary. My ex-boyfriends also allowed me to force my anger into something positive: my music.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The only way you will not be able to get your goal in life is if you die or give up.” If you have a dream and stay focused and keep working, then no matter what, you can become the best version of yourself.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah. She is such a powerful female and absorbs everyone’s energy. I would want to know what goes through her mind when she is dealing with other powerful people. I want to know how she learned to speak her mind, while respecting others and remain balanced without losing herself.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on Instagram @ranellafarrer, LinkedIn, and Facebook!

