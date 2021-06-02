Randy Peitsch of PGA TOUR Superstore: “Listening ”

…Listening — truly listening. As a retail organization, it’s so important, to listen to what a customer tells you right then and there. We have customers who have become friends with our associates because they’re good listeners.

As part of our series about the future of retail, I had the pleasure of interviewing PGA TOUR Superstore Chief Operating Officer Randy Peitsch. He began his career in retail with department store giant JCPenney, but his passion for customer service came from observing his parents own and run Shore Road Inn motel in Deerfield Beach, Florida, where he repainted rooms, cleaned the pool and showed guests around the beach. As COO of PGA TOUR Superstore, he has been an integral member of the senior leadership team that has tripled the PGA TOUR Superstore brick-and-mortar locations with expansion from coast to coast across the United States, along with a vibrant e-commerce store that ships worldwide.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My parents owned their own business — a small motel — so I was familiar with customer service. However, when I started my career, I was into the stock market and wanted to go into the financial services industry. But a buddy was doing internship with JCPenney and they were looking for others to join the program. I had a free summer and thought it would be a cool opportunity because I had never worked in retail, so I took the internship. Once I went into retail, I got the bug and knew I wanted to continue down this career path.

The excitement of seeing how you could go beyond providing excellent customer service and put out products at the right time and in the right place to give a customer a great experience has always been a passion of mine. I enjoy creating a unique experience that’s elevated from what competitors are doing. As you can imagine at JCPenney, that was no easy task. But giving someone the ability to walk out of a JCPenney store with a smile and saying, “Hey, I kind of made that person’s day by giving them what they needed.” That really was the hook for me that lives on to this day.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Anybody can talk about the perks and the fun things that go along with their jobs. But the interesting part to me is giving back and making the world a better place.

Part of my role at PGA TOUR Superstore is attending PGA TOUR events and I get to interact with the players from time to time. These people have lived the life that everyone dreams of — having all the money in the world and being highly successful as professional athletes. But once you start talking to them, their passion for their families and their charities really stands out and this is what they want to talk about. That is what’s most interesting to me. Anybody can tell you a story about when they flew on a private jet, played a really nice private club or did all the fun things professional golfers do. But to me, the interesting part is what they do as members of society and use their platforms in ways that can help people.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

After my first stint at JCPenney, I went to work for a department store called Parisian, which was a division of Saks at the time. I was a men’s footwear buyer, and I was still pretty green. It was the late 1990s, and people still mostly dressed up for work. However, people were really just buying brown and black cap toes, and maybe they would throw in burgundy every once in a while.

I took a little risk and started buying more colorful footwear. I ordered this shoe that was a greenish color and it was awful. And we didn’t sell any of it! We had to mark it to almost nothing before it actually sold and liquidated. I had made a huge mistake. But my boss at the time told me, “You learned a very valuable lesson, and that’s taking risk. If you never take any risks, you’re never going to maximize your business.”

That was a really important lesson for me. You’re not going to bat 1,000, and you’re not going to make the right decision every single day. And if you never step out and take a risk, you might miss a whole trend. I made a really crazy buy. But even though that one wasn’t successful, it paid off later on in my career. I was nervous about a big buy, thought the number was way too high and the customer responded the opposite way and went all out. And then I ended up not buying enough. I was glad I took the risk because it helped, and people really responded to it. In our lives, if we don’t take risks and play it safe all the time, then we lack innovation as well.

Are you working on any new exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

2021 is shaping up to be such an amazing year and the project I’m most excited about is modernizing our stores. The technology advancements available to today’s retailers are incredible.

We learned a lot from the COVID-19 pandemic as customers were purchasing our products in so many ways and we know it is so important to make the whole customer experience modern at every single touch point. No matter if they purchase online, in-the store, call our customer care center or simply swing by to pick up their package curbside -– whatever touch point we have with a customer is an important touch point.

Today’s consumers have incredibly high expectations, so we have to be super modern, very nimble and our response time has to be immediate. Modernizing our stores is an incredible and daunting project, but it’s one underway now that will really pay dividends for us in the next 10 years.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I think it is very easy to get too wrapped in our daily tasks and don’t take the time to stop and smell the roses to refresh and recharge. In retail, it’s especially easy to do that because it’s a 24/7 business. You get a report card every single day. You’re open every day of the year, with maybe a couple of exceptions for Christmas and Thanksgiving. Though it’s an incredible business to be in, you have to really designate time to get away, take time with family and fit in some exercise. You have to purposely recharge.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful, who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Our CEO Dick Sullivan has been a fantastic mentor to me. He’s given me great life advice, and he’s also a solid industry leader. He’s experienced the highs and lows of different businesses. He’s spent more than 30 years working closely with [Home Depot founder, Falcons owner and owner of PGA TOUR Superstore] Arthur M. Blank, which I can equate to working for somebody like Sam Walton. It’s just incredible to have their wisdom and their mentorship in my career. They’ve given me a unique perspective that not many people are privileged to experience and see. Our company’s very fortunate, and I’m very fortunate to have spent the time with them that I have.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of the core values of our company is giving back to others. That has really been important to me — not just financial giving, but also giving time and investing in our community. We actually go out and see people who are in need and give back to them. I’ve served in soup kitchens, and I’ve done clothing drives where I’ve driven in communities and brought goods to people in need. And I was able to take my children along as well. That’s been a real privilege.

Additionally, the PGA TOUR Superstore has a long-time partnership with First Tee, a youth development organization that helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf. I really enjoy being involved with this initiative and seeing the kids who have needs across the spectrum actually go in and become part of our game, when they may not have otherwise have those opportunities.

As part of our partnership with First Tee we developed a leadership series summit thanks to a $10 million grant from our Company. This series is so important as it gives kids the opportunity to not only get on the golf course, play golf and follow where golf is going to take them, but they can also learn life and leadership skills. A few select kids get a chance to go to Arthur’s ranch in Montana, where CEOs go to develop their leadership teams.

The giving back portion of my job has a special place in my heart, as it does for many others in our Company.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One change is that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that large retail outlets are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the pandemic?

One of the things we learned early on was that business will never be the same again for retail. Once our stores had to close, within 48 hours we developed and implemented our “Curbside Caddie” program which allowed customers to buy online and pick up same day at the store without leaving their car.

We also learned people have a new expectation for what “clean” is and we have adjusted our standards in this area to help ensure our stores clean and safe. This includes cleaning and sanitizing all equipment regularly. We also learned how to social distance, do business while wearing a mask and all the things the CDC and health experts recommend to prevent the spread of the virus — while at the same time, fueling the passion for golf.

The golf industry has thrived during the pandemic as the game provides many health benefits. You can get outside, you can socially distance and you can enjoy an activity done in a relatively safe environment. People want an escape, a way to get away from it all and golf provides that. It is a game that provides many of the things people are looking for today.

In your opinion, will retail stores or malls continue to exist? How would you articulate the role of physical retail spaces at a time when online commerce platforms like Amazon Prime or Instacart can deliver the same day or the next day?

I do believe they will exist. I don’t think the world is going to go 100% online.

But retailers need to be aware things always change. If you’re not taking risks or innovating, you’re standing still. One of our core values it to “Innovate continuously.” And the way we innovate relates to another core value, “Listening to our customers.” We want to know what our customers think, and that could be done online or through surveys. We think people still seek human interaction, especially in a world where it’s limited to Zoom or Teams. They want to get out, and they want to talk to people.

We’re fortunate to be in a business that’s not necessarily a 100% commodity, so people have to come in and bring clubs in to get regripped or get fitted for a set of clubs in a simulator environment. It’s the proper way to get fitted, it’s the right way to do it and it requires a hands-on experience.

But we have to listen to what our customers say about how they want to be treated and the ways they want to see their transactions go. Some people aren’t comfortable, which is why we offer Curbside Caddie. For the people who come in, we have new services and protocols for the pandemic. But we make them feel safe in an environment that still provides that one-on-one interaction they want.

We have millions of customers come through our doors annually, and that number continues to grow — it’s not going backwards. We still feel like our customers are telling us they want that hands-on, face-to-face experience, and that’s what we provide.

The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

Retailers often don’t do a great job of listening to their customers. The highly successful retailers are the ones that hear what their customers are saying, adapt to that and don’t just think they have it all figured out.

At the core of our business, since we started as a smaller company, we’ve always believed it’s important to get out there, hear what customers say and listen to what our associates are say. I’ve been with a retailer that stopped listening to what the stores were saying because they got too big — the Ivory Tower Syndrome. You can get so big that everyone comes into an office building every day and they don’t truly understand what’s happening out there face-to-face with customers in the stores at the heart of retail. We make it an incredibly important part of our business to travel and go to different stores in different markets to listen and hear what customers say.

Our CEO loves to say — and it sometimes makes people in our office angry — “99% of our good ideas come from the stores.” We hear from them, we listen to them, and then we react because they’re the ones who tell us what customers say.

If we don’t listen to our customers and our associates, we will not be in business for the long term.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise to retail companies and e-commerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

I think it’s an awareness issue. They have to see and be aware of what’s going on. And I think sometimes people get tunnel vision and they’re not aware of their surroundings and especially their competitors.

You can’t be solely focused on your competitors, or you won’t be different. If you just looked at Amazon every day and followed what it does, you’ll be a step behind it all the way because you’re just imitating it.

But we also can’t go the opposite extreme and not be aware of what they do and not learn from what our competitors do. Retail is the most visible industry I can think of, because there really aren’t a lot of trade secrets. You can go right into somebody’s store and see what they do, and exactly what their policies are.

For us, we want to be aware of what every competitor does, whether that’s our direct retail competitors or whether that’s DTC companies that you mentioned, whether Amazon or Chinese-based — they are all competitors of ours. We need to be aware, take the things they do best and learn from them. But we also need to innovate and listen to what our customers say they want.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Please share a story or an example for each.

For me, it’s the greeting, environment, listening, responding and passionate knowledge.

It all starts with the greeting — the way you initially engage a customer. I can tell you that out of all the comments that come back from customers that are negative, the biggest one always seems to be nobody greeted them at all. This is the thing that kills me — it’s the simplest thing in the world to say hello to someone, to recognize they’re a customer. Even if you’re busy or in a hurry (we all are busy in retail), when someone walks in that door, it’s almost like someone walking in your home. Would someone walk in the front door of your house and you not even say hello to them? The greeting is really the key, and it starts the experience the right way. If a customer walks into a store and nobody pays them any attention, what does that tell you? It tells you they’re not important to them.

I think the second thing is the environment you create once you have greeted them. Is it a welcoming environment? Or is it a high-pressure environment? In our particular business, we get to help people play better golf and tennis. They come in to either look better playing or to play better golf or tennis. So creating the environment where I may not even have to sell you anything today, but I might just say, “Hey, if you just tuck your elbow in a little bit more, you might not hit that slice anymore. I can see in the simulator that you’re hitting the ball to the right, and you make this slight little swing adjustment, and your ball will go straighter.”

I get tons of amazing letters from customers who didn’t buy a thing from our store saying, “ When I get ready to buy a new set of irons, I will be back because you didn’t pressure me into buying anything.” Our owner says it well: “If you’re doing all the right little things, the sales are going to come.”

The third thing is listening — truly listening. As a retail organization, it’s so important, to listen to what a customer tells you right then and there. We have customers who have become friends with our associates because they’re good listeners. And that’s what we teach in our curriculum — listen to what customers say. It’s imperative in a retail environment to hear what customers come in and ask for. Because every customer comes in with a different background or a different skillset. Maybe they had a bad day. Maybe they had a good day. Maybe they had their best round. Maybe their clubs were just stolen. So they all bring a different mindset. It’s up to us to engage in that mindset and say, “Let me listen to you before I can help.”

The fourth thing is how we respond to that listening. You can listen and take it all in, but if your response is, “OK, I hear you, but I’m going to go do this,” or “Hey, I kind of heard what you’re saying, but I’m going to steer you in a different direction,” you’re not responding properly. The way we respond to that listening is critical. The response shows I really did listen to you, and here’s what I’m going to do for you.

This leads into the fifth thing, which is passionate knowledge. It’s incredibly important, especially in a business like ours that can be highly technical with golf clubs, wrenches, different shafts and many different theories on how to hit a ball better. It’s important our associates are experts in the industry. One of the worst experiences you can have is to go into a place that sells golf products and you know more than the sales associate does just by reading a couple of bullets on a website — anybody can go and research that. We put a huge investment — a disproportionate investment, compared with our competitors and most other retailers that I’ve worked for — toward training and product knowledge. We’re fortunate enough to have passionate people and to be able to fuel them with the knowledge.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One of the things I’ve found myself saying a lot lately — whether to my kids, people I work with or in conflict resolution — is you’d have to be blind not to see some of the real malice going on in the world and in our country today. And one of the three words that I keep saying is “try to understand.” You might not agree with everything everyone’s saying. We have 1,700 people now coming in to work for our company every day, and they come from different backgrounds. You have to try to understand where someone’s coming from. There’s too much of the if they say the slightest thing that you don’t agree with that you have to shut someone off — you’re done, you’re dead to me, I’m not going to listen to you, I don’t agree with that so I’m not even going to hear you out.

Fundamentally, we have to try to understand what people think. Whether you agree with something or not, why do they act and say the things they say? And we can’t just completely shut off somebody because of their opinion. That’s a world problem, that’s a U.S. problem, and that’s a problem within companies today. We can do the most amount of good by trying to understand someone else’s point of view.

How can our readers further follow your work?

The PGA Tour Superstore is a great way to follow our company.

I’m on Twitter @RandyPeitsch. It’s a good place to follow me. I do have fun with people in and out of the golf industry who talk golf and tennis.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!