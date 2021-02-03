Random Acts of Kindness Day: How to celebrate this month and always

Random Acts of Kindness Day is Wednesday, February 17th, and this year, it’s more important to show kindness than ever! Acts of random kindness can bring joy not only to the receiver, but also to the giver.

Internationally recognized non-profit organization, the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, believes in kindness and is dedicated to providing resources and tools to encourage acts of kindness however it may come – spreading kindness year-round beyond just celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Need some kindness inspiration or stories to give you the warm-fuzzies? Read on for a round-up of great tips and ideas, quotes on kindness and personal anecdotes from business leaders to everyday people showing kindness. I hope they will inspire you to keep giving and receiving kindness on February 17th and every day to come!

SpecialDaysoftheMonth.com shares, “National Random Acts of Kindness Day is celebrated by doing something kind for someone else. Someone else could be a friend, family or a stranger. If you happen upon a line at the Starbucks drive through, it’s because people like to pay it forward on this day and buy the person behind them a cup of coffee. You can also do one of the following to help celebrate the special day such as:

Let someone go ahead of you in line

Buy flowers for someone (postal worker, grocery store clerk, bus driver, etc.)

Post anonymous sticky notes with validating or uplifting messages around for people to find

Compliment a work colleague

Send an encouraging text to someone

Simply smile at someone”

“We are upholding this annual tradition of celebrating kindness because we know everyone can use more kindness in their lives. Scientific evidence shows us the positive effects of doing kind acts for others as well as receiving or even witnessing kindness. Even the smallest act of kindness can change a life. In 2021, we encourage everyone to Explore the Good and Make Kindness the Norm.” – RandomActsofKindness.org.

“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” – Aesop.

“One act of kindness that stands out in my life happened about a year ago. My husband had the flu, I was in the hospital for a kidney infection, my son had hand, foot, and mouth, and my daughter had a full-blown cough that went into her chest at only 3 months old. We were all so sick with different illnesses and it cycled around our family for weeks. One of the moms in my son’s preschool class heard about our tough time and went out of her way to make us a three course dinner that lasted us two full days. She heard about our struggle, empathized with us, tried to take something off of our list of worries, and dropped it off with a smile. She was like my fairy godmother. I cried when I found out what she was doing for us. Something so simple, a dinner for the family, helped us in many ways. “Kindness is a language that the deaf can hear and the blind can see” is one of my favorite quotes.” – Quote from Dr. Justine Green, mom of two and author of children’s book Completely Me.

“Remember there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end.” – Scott Adams.

“Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” – Mark Twain.

“To me, kindness is living by The Platinum Rule: Treat others the way THEY want to be treated.” – Sydney Givens, Founder of Skincare By Sydney.

“Because that’s what kindness is. It’s not doing something for someone else because they can’t, but because you can.” – Andrew Iskander.

When my husband died unexpectedly, a coworker took me under her wing. Every week for an entire year, she would send me a card saying “Just Thinking of You” or “Hang in There.” She saved my life. – Jerilynn Collette, Burnsville, Minnesota.

“The personal energy you bring with you — whether it’s positive or negative — greatly influences everyone around you. Positive energy often comes from giving helpful feedback in a manner that builds people up. That kind of energy is fuel for the team to succeed. No one draws inspiration from a leader who yells or makes negative comments. On the other hand, who doesn’t want to work in a positive environment where everybody feels valued, and where they are encouraged to grow? Think about the kind of energy you bring to your team. Everyone is taking their cues from you, every day.” – Kim Dixon, EVP and COO of FedEx.

I was driving cross-country to start a new job. What began as a fun adventure turned into a nightmare when I realized I had run through most of my money and still had a ways to go. I pulled over and let the tears flow. That’s when I noticed the unopened farewell card my neighbor had shoved in my hand as I left. I pulled the card out of the envelope, and $100 dropped out—just enough to get me through the remainder of my trip. Later, I asked my neighbor why she had enclosed the money. She said, “I had a feeling it would help.” – Nadine Chandler, Winthrop, Massachusetts.

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” – Princess Diana.

“A year ago, I lost my makeup bag containing some credit cards, my license and a pair of my mom’s earrings which were incredibly special to me. I was very upset and diligently retraced my steps, calling several places including Metro North. I had taken the train into the city that morning from Westchester, and they instructed me to fill out a claim form- which I did. A few days later, I received a call from a worker at Metro North telling me they found the bag. I did not believe it until I got there and saw it with my own eyes and everything was intact! To this day, I am not sure if the train conductor or someone on the train turned it in, but I am so grateful for this random act of kindness. I have a picture on my desk of myself and a Norwegian man in a wheelchair. I do not remember his name but I vividly recall pushing him up hills during the New York City Marathon and trying to catch up to him on the way down. Volunteering to assist this athlete in a wheelchair was a true honor and privilege. I truly will never forget this and am grateful I had the opportunity to perform an act of kindness.” – Tracy Nathanson, Clinical Social Work/Therapist, LCSW, MA, and founder of Pace of Mind, in NYC.

I forgot about the rules on liquids in carry-on luggage, so when I hit security at the airport, I had to give up all my painting supplies. When I returned a week later, an attendant was at the baggage area with my paints. Not only had he kept them for me, but he’d looked up my return date and time in order to meet me. – Marilyn Kinsella, Canmore, Canada.

“Know who you are — but also from whom you came from. My mother always said it’s important for you to know not just who you are but who you are. This freed me up to be my whole self both in a spiritual sense as well as a child to my parents, whom I knew would always support me. It was a good reminder to not lose yourself in the world and to walk in your own light. The world deserves to see the person that you truly are.” – Toni Murphy, VP at Comcast.

One evening, I left a restaurant just ahead of a woman assisting her elderly mom. I approached the curb and paused to see if my arthritic knees could climb it. To my right appeared an arm to assist. It was that of the elderly mom. My heart was so touched. – Donna Moerie, Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Photo: Getty