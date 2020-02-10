Random Acts of Kindness Day 2020: Words of Encouragement

As Random Acts of Kindness Day approaches, you might doubt whether you can make a difference.

You may not have the time to go pick up garbage, nor to bake cookies, nor to do any other elaborate gesture for the people you care about. Can you do anything that makes a difference?

Yes, and maybe simpler is better.

“Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; and the third is to be kind.” Henry James

Simple, Random Acts of Kindness? Worth It

Sometimes the most effective acts of kindness are the simplest – like asking someone genuinely how their day is going, or telling a stranger you believe in them. Simple gestures feel authentic, and their surprise nature gives others an extra boost.

Indeed, acts of kindness may go further when they’re unexpected. Hence, random acts of kindness day. You don’t need to fret about doing ‘enough’ on this public service holiday; you’ll feel great and make a difference by doing something.

To illustrate that, see in this video how words of encouragement from strangers create instant smiles; and how giving encouragement to someone else, gives you a boost of happiness, too!

UC Berkeley students give and get encouraging words, in honor of Random Acts of Kindness Day 2020.

We don’t usually expect much from strangers, and it can be hard to have faith in humanity lately. So this Random Acts of Kindness Day, try giving or getting words of encouragement from a stranger.

Here are some examples of how to give others a motivation boost this RAK Day:

“No one is you, and that is your super power.” (via)

“You are so brave for trying today.”

“I’m grateful to see you today.”

“Whatever you’re going through, you’re strong to keep going.”

“You’re like pizza cheese – resilient, flavorful, and beloved by everyone.”

“You’re an amazing human, and even if you haven’t showered today, you still look great.”

“Being oneself every day is a feat, and you’re doing it!”

“You are beautiful because you let yourself feel.” – Shinki Moon

“You’re surviving today, and I’m proud of you.”

Giving random words of encouragement is the simplest way to feel like you’ve made a difference. And the best part? You can boost a stranger with motivational words every day; not just on Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Cheers to a 2020 filled with kind acts, and the joy that comes from brightening someone else’s day!

This piece originally published on Supportiv.com, where people exchange kind words of encouragement 24/7. To contact the author, email [email protected]