Randi Bushell Of Merri: “Trust your gut”

Randi Bushell is the founder & CEO of Merri, an all-in-one platform to design, plan, and book events. Prior to starting Merri, she led product strategy at Jet.com and Walmart.com. While planning her wedding in 2018 she struggled to make design decisions without adequate tooling to visualize the event, which lead her to start Merri through a unique Ecommerce lens.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

After graduating college, I started my career in retail at Macys.com. I loved learning about different industries — I started in casegoods furniture, then moved to juniors shoes, and ended in men’s dress furnishings. I also loved that my job was to drive a mini business within a much larger business. I attribute my ability to wear a lot of hats as a founder to my time in Ecommerce, where every single day you’re pulling levers to drive top line sales, margin, and inventory sell through. Macys gave me an amazing foundational skillset, but I wanted to be part of the new wave of retail. So, when I learned about a little startup called Jet.com across the river I knew I found my next gig.

My time at Jet.com was incredible. I think I had eight managers over the course of three years which is symbolic for how much I learned and how many roles I sunk my teeth into. This is also where I met my now cofounder, Anthony, who was the engineer on the system I used every day. I was not shy to tell him how to improve his product, so we had a strong working relationship. When I thought of the idea for Merri it was important to me to find a technical cofounder who understands business needs. Here we are 2.5 years later!

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

In order to thoroughly answer this question, it’s important to discuss how I thought of the idea for Merri. In 2019, when I was planning my wedding, I found myself struggling to make all of the decisions I needed to make as it related to the event design, vendors to bring in, how much to budget for certain aspects. There is a lot of information asymmetry in wedding planning, and you just don’t know what you don’t know (which is a lot given it’s your first time doing it)!There was one night where I was trying to make design decisions and I found myself screenshotting various elements (tablecloths, flowers, etc.) from Pinterest, Minted.com, and rental company websites. After an hour of cropping, arranging, and removing backgrounds the idea hit me to build a platform that facilitates the entire design and planning process for events.

Planning an event is a 10–12-month process with 20+ stakeholders which translates to a minimum of 20 transactions. Marketplaces today optimize for each transaction singularly. Nobody is bringing them together. We are flipping that on its head. Our approach isn’t a project management tool, like many have built in the past, but rather an interactive and immersive 3D experience that allows you to build your event from the ground up

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I wouldn’t necessarily call this a mistake, but we signed an office lease on February 15, 2020. I spent four days of my life assembling Ikea furniture and decorating the office, only to use it for 2 weeks before we went on lockdown in New York. I’m so jaded by this experience that I’ve become one of those “always plan for the worst” people.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I feel incredibly lucky to have maintained relationships with a lot of former managers from Jet.com. They’ve given me amazing advice on fundraising and scaling the business. One story in particular was when I first thought of the idea for Merri, I sat on it for a few months not sure if I wanted to take the plunge. It felt like such a daunting, insurmountable task. I got coffee with Musab Balbale who is one of the smartest people I know, and he really pushed me to pursue this. He helped me iterate on the concept and business model and to this day I don’t think I would have done it without his push.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think disrupting legacy industries, processes, and technology is always positive so long as there’s an actual consumer need and the outcome of the disruption benefits the entire ecosystem. We are constantly evolving as a society, and disruption is both an input and output of that. If we don’t disrupt, then we don’t evolve.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Trust your gut. This is a tough lesson I’ve had to learn countless times. Whether it’s a hire, a product decision, or a new partnership, any time I ignore my gut I regret it. The good news is, I’m now incredibly in tune with my gut, and if there is ever a red flag, especially when making a hire, it’s an immediate no. Think bigger. As a founder, you’re either thinking about the vision 5 years from now or the fires you have to put out five minutes from now. It’s REALLY hard to not get lost in the details and make space for strategic thinking. I ask all of my mentors to push me to operate outside of my comfort zone and always think bigger. Find your voice. When I was first starting Merri, I had a phone call with an angel advisor and community builder. About 10 minutes into the conversation, she stopped me and said “I’m going to give you some very candid advice. It sounds like you need to find your voice.” I stopped, embarrassed, and thanked her for her time. I reflected on that conversation so many times in that first year. I was seeking approval and validation for my idea. I wanted someone to tell me that I would succeed. But nobody will (or should!) do that. When I find myself slipping into that headspace, I hear her in the back of my head telling me to find my voice, and it’s a great reminder to step up and make my own decisions with conviction.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We’re just getting started. In fact, I feel like we’ve barely scratched the surface. The events industry is a massive market with so many different constituents — caterers, venues, florists, designers, etc. To bring all of this together and create value for the consumer at each touchpoint is a herculean effort.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

This is somewhat cliché, but I love How I Built This by Guy Raz. It’s so inspiring to see these amazing founders talk about the ups and downs of their journey and speak to the lessons they’ve learned along the way. It’s incredibly relatable.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards.” — Steve Jobs

It’s easy for me to get stuck in my comfort zone. When an opportunity arises that I may not see the immediate benefit of, my husband reminds me of this Steve Jobs quote. The point is that if you expose yourself to enough people, ideas, and opportunities, eventually you’ll create a trail that drives you to your unique destination. Said another way, you are in control of your own destiny, but if you want to build or create something truly unique, then you need to pave your own path via unconventional roads.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One thing that has become abundantly clear to me over the past few years is how much easier it was for me to start a business than many others. I had a social safety net, friends and family who could invest in our early fundraising efforts, and access to a network of people who had done this before and could guide me through the minefield that is being a startup. I would love to level the playing field here and create more opportunities for people without the leg up that I had to raise capital and access knowledge at the earliest stage of starting a business which is a huge indicator of future success. I don’t have the answer here, and there are so many communities trying to solve this, but I’d love to see something along the lines of a Common Application for pre-seed and seed startup funding. Everyone fills out the same application, everyone is measured across the same metrics, and everyone gets the same level of exposure to investors. Nothing is this cut and dry, but it could be an interesting experiment!

