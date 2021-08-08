Randall Shafer of Firstsource: “Leverage digital technologies ”

Leverage digital technologies — The Healthcare System has lagged other industries like Banking, Airlines, and Hotels in digitalization. Deploying digital technologies and embracing Intelligent Automation (a combination of intelligent workflows, Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence) will help drive down the cost of care delivery and improve the patient experience. This is particularly important as providers increasingly limit in-person non-clinical interactions to curb the spread of Covid.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

Randall Shafer is Executive Vice President and Head of Hospital Business at Firstsource, a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services. He is responsible for operationalizing digitally enabled patient engagement and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services for the Provider business. With over two decades of industry experience, Randy believes that robust partnerships with clients lie at the heart of a business. He focuses on collaborating with clients to solve their business challenges and leans into his strong people and leadership skills to deepen relationships and deliver the outcomes that matter.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I began my career in the Orthopedic Medical Device business. With the move to value-based care, changing reimbursement models began to exert significant impact on device prices and create competitive pressure. I presented a plan for expanding into selling services — as an opportunity to bring more value to customers and offset the price erosion. That was a difficult concept for a manufacturing company (that existed for nearly 100 years) to understand. I chose to leave and enter the patient engagement and revenue cycle management (RCM) services business.

While healthcare organizations have traditionally focused on patient care, the modern healthcare experience goes beyond clinical care. It also encompasses the patient financial experience. Savvy consumers expect Amazon-like experiences across their healthcare journey. In addition to these changing patient expectations, pandemic related job losses are impacting access to quality care for millions of people. One of the most rewarding things about my role at Firstsource is harnessing digital technologies to pioneer solutions that help hospitals thrive under dynamic conditions while providing patients peace of mind about how they are going to pay for their services.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Treating patients with dignity, compassion, and respect lies at the heart of our company’s mission. During one of my client visits, I noticed a gentleman in a suit and tie helping an employee jump start his car in pouring rain. The gentleman turned out to be the client contact I was scheduled to meet. At that moment, I realized our mission aligned perfectly with a way our customers live their lives every day. This is just one of many moments that inspire me and my colleagues to innovate new solutions that make healthcare more accessible and affordable.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This was my very first client meeting at our office. Two executives attended the meeting — one was new and the other was retiring. The client was struggling with significant backlog in A/R and needed help with billing follow up. The new executive and I were both new to our positions. We both stepped aside, and I said to him, “I’m not exactly sure if we can help solve your problem, but I am committed to putting the resources together to try our best”. He in turn said, “I don’t know how this process works, but we need help. Let’s work together and figure this out”.

The lesson is quite simple, don’t take yourself too seriously and keep the engagement simple. We are all people looking to help each other. I follow this philosophy diligently to this day. I focus on building robust partnerships with all my clients so we can solve their businesses challenges collaboratively.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing” — Vince Lombardi.

“However, losing teaches you more about your character” — me.

While my competitive nature has led me to many winning opportunities, I always spend time analyzing myself following periods of losing, so I can improve my character.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

Healthcare excellence takes many forms. But there is a common thread that runs through all of them — the impact it has on people’s lives. For providers, this means focusing on the whole person i.e., treating their patients with dignity, compassion, and respect both in the clinical and non-clinical setting. As the pandemic continues to impact the health and finances of millions of Americans, healthcare organizations have an opportunity to build empathetic solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. This begins with listening to patients and using a combination of digital solutions and the human touch to elevate the end-to-end patient experience.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better healthcare leader? Can you explain why you like them?

The Purpose Driven Life and the Bible are my all-time favorites. The Purpose Driven Life helps me start everyday as if it were designed on purpose and stay the course, refusing to let the day determine my direction. The Bible offers the roadmap and the principles to guide my life, without compromising on my values. It helps me know what I believe and always stand by it.

As far as healthcare publications go, I am a big fan of Modern Healthcare and Healthcare Innovation. I enjoy reading their content for continuing my education in the field, staying in touch with relevant hot topics, and harnessing the wisdom of other industry expects through the articles, whitepapers, and webinars they release.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My wife and I were led to be part of building a hospital in Santa Cruz, Bolivia in 2018–2020. As it turned out this hospital became the COVID-19 treatment center in Bolivia.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this study cited by Newsweek, the US healthcare system is ranked as the worst among high income nations. This seems shocking. Can you share with us 3–5 reasons why you think the US is ranked so poorly?

Inequity in healthcare access — It is a documented fact that low-income people have lower access to healthcare than the higher income population. Given the requirement of providers to treat emergent cases, this drives low-income families to utilize emergency services which are the most expensive. Lack of collaboration between payers and providers — The adversarial relationship between payers and providers has prevailed for too long. It has contributed to loopholes, driving the cost of care higher. As the healthcare system is moving toward a more consumer-driven model, a collaborative relationship between payers and providers will become critical for successful healthcare delivery. Lack of patient centricity: Refocusing on the most important aspect of healthcare — the patient, will be key to survival in the years ahead. Reorganizing healthcare delivery around patient needs rather than what providers can do or how they are reimbursed is a fundamental first step, especially as the number of uninsured continues to grow in the aftermath of Covid.

As a “healthcare insider”, If you had the power to make a change, can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Leverage digital technologies — The Healthcare System has lagged other industries like Banking, Airlines, and Hotels in digitalization. Deploying digital technologies and embracing Intelligent Automation (a combination of intelligent workflows, Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence) will help drive down the cost of care delivery and improve the patient experience. This is particularly important as providers increasingly limit in-person non-clinical interactions to curb the spread of Covid. Retain the human touch where needed — Modern consumers are digitally savvy. Yet they crave the human touch in certain complex interactions. So instead of end-to-end digitalization, a digital-first approach complemented by the human touch is the best way forward. Deepen patient engagement — Nearly 50% of patients say that a clear estimate of financial responsibility will impact whether they will see a particular provider. 70% of patients are more likely to pay, if they receive an estimate on the day of the service. Statistics like this abound. They clearly demonstrate the value of engaging with patients early in the pre-service stage, helping them figure out their financial responsibility and connecting them to financial assistance programs, as needed. This makes patients feel truly respected and supported, in turn improving recovery for hospitals — a win-win. Personalize financial solutions — Providers pay great attention to customize care to individual patients. It’s equally important to tailor the patient financial experience to individual needs. A one-size fits all approach is no longer viable in a post-pandemic world. This will require providers to use patient financial data to personalize payment options, making them affordable. Continuously transform operations — Excellence does not come from maintaining the status quo. It’s imperative that organizations constantly push the boundaries on the operational front to elevate current processes and patient experiences. They can do this only if they have the relevant insights and that’s where analytics comes in. It’s key to identifying root causes and reengineering processes which is fundamental to delivering the moments that matter in healthcare.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

As I mentioned earlier, I believe in the power of collaboration. The magnitude of the problems plaguing our healthcare system today requires all groups — individuals, corporations, communities, and leaders — to come together to devise solutions. At the same time, we must remember that it’s all about the patients. So, the process must begin with listening to individuals/consumers to understand their challenges, preferences and needs. This demands heightened levels of engagement across the patient journey. We are not likely to make progress without this fundamental shift in the way we approach solution design.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system, leaving some hospital systems at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with us examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these issues moving forward?

We noticed that healthcare organizations with digitally mature operations were able to better navigate the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic than those with less mature systems. For instance, digital leaders were able to rapidly transition their staff to a remote work environment when the pandemic began. They were also able to quickly expand their telehealth and remote monitoring capabilities to support the growing demand for virtual care.

I believe that digitization beyond EHR — digitizing the patient engagement and receivables management process adds significant value. It supports more holistic care and patient outcomes while delivering strong financial performance for hospitals. Take collections, for instance. 90% of providers still use paper and manual processes for patient collections. The AHA estimates the hospitals lost over 200 billion dollars in just four months — between March and June 2020. Clearly, digitizing patient engagement and collections is a must-do in the new normal.

How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

I will answer this in conjunction with the physician diversity question as the two are interlinked in my mind. Deploying more Government funded programs for tuition relief, especially those in rural/under-privileged areas, creating innovative avenues to employ physicians while at school to help cover other expenses — these are some ways we can begin to address the problem.

As healthcare providers increasingly embrace telemedicine, there are also opportunities to attract more people to the profession through flexible work options, increasing patient oversight and efficiencies in patient handling. In conjunction, national media campaigns promoting physician diversity, in both rural and urban geographies, can help create awareness and address the twin challenges of increasing physician pipeline and diversity.

I’m interested in the interplay between the general healthcare system and the mental health system. Right now, we have two parallel tracks, mental/behavioral health and general health. What are your thoughts about this status quo? What would you suggest to improve this?

Treating people with dignity, compassion and respect involves understanding and meeting their holistic needs — physical, mental, and financial. Currently, the challenge is all three elements are divorced from each other in terms of how healthcare organizations approach them. Fortunately, there is growing understanding of how interconnected these elements are. On the one hand, science is throwing more light on the link between mind and body. Healthcare organizations are also realizing the importance of engaging and supporting patients across their patient journey to improve care as well as financial outcomes.

It’s really encouraging to see a change in the mindset in the post-Covid world. With the pandemic impacting all three aspects, health systems are increasingly eager take a more comprehensive approach. This is a step in the right direction that will gather momentum over time to create a deeper impact.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I genuinely believe that my role as a leader, both professionally and for my family and community, starts with leading by example. While my career is meant to drive large changes for the better to the communities we are a part of, the day-to-day, smaller acts of kindness, humbleness, and paying-it-forward mindset are just as important. You never know what someone is going through so I do my best to be the best mentor and neighbor I can be.

