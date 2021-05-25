Ramona Hall of Phillips Concessions: “Recognition”

Recognition. If you have an employee that is performing well, regardless of race or background, nurture and elevate that employee. This is how opportunities are given to people who wouldn’t otherwise receive a chance to advance in their careers because of their ethnic history.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Ramona Hall.

A native of South Florida, Ramona has been a behind-the-scenes force in her community, her career began in the 90’s as a Legislative Aide for Miami Dade County. She soon became the Beacon Council’s Director of Urban Initiatives helping develop initiatives to elevate her community. Both jobs allowed her a bird’s eye view on Miami Dade County and all it had to offer and what Miami really is. In 2000, Ramona transitioned into Entrepreneurship, a milestone life change with a new century returned her to the goal she set for herself in high school to be successful:

“have a passion and follow it to the end, put in all the work and failure will be but a fleeting thought.”

Ramona’s focus and hands-on management of her business continue to open doors for opportunities in this very select field of food and beverage licensing. Ramona has remained steadfast in her past, immediate and future goals: develop and train the future leaders of her firm and continue to provide employment opportunities to the community in which her businesses reside.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had been working as a lobbyist representing a concessions company out of Atlanta in 2004, which focused on restaurants at airports, and I fell in love with launching food concepts. This, in addition to the idea of employing people in the community while bringing business to underserved communities, is what truly inspired me to launch my own concessions business.

My core influence was the owner of the concessions company I was lobbying for at the time, Mr. Russel. He was very passionate about investing in his own community by bringing food concepts that they can not only enjoy, but also seek employment opportunities with, and grow within the company.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I met my mentor, Mr. Russel, and consequently the company that I would eventually lobby for at a conference in Miami where I was attending in the capacity of free agent lobbyist and consultant. While at the conference, Mr. Russel’s leadership team, including his own sons and daughters, requested that he and I meet to discuss expansion of his company.

Shortly after I was hired as the company’s lobbyist. Mr. Russel was in the middle of bidding for a project, and one of my first tasks was to take over the bid. He asked me if I felt we would win it, and I replied that we most definitely were. Mr. Russel’s children had already warned me that I’d better win that bid — we ended up winning two bids. After this success, I became Mr. Russel’s majority partner.

He told me my conviction heading into the bids and my shark mentality convinced him I was the right person to help him expand his business. He used to say “Ramona brought the value to the table.”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Yes! I have one, the story of how Udonis Haslem and I became partners. In 2013, we were both pursuing a project bid for the same location at Jackson Memorial Hospital. There were several other people bidding and Udonis was on one of those teams. Ultimately, we both lost the bid, and funny enough, it was the loss of that bid that encouraged him to partner with me on his next project.

We came to realize we both had similar values and goals that would define success for this location in particular. He liked my hustle, which he would call the business court, and as two native South Floridians, he and I know very well the challenges in our community, and we’re both passionate about giving back. Ultimately, we opened Starbucks at Jackson Memorial Hospital in 2016 and Einstein Bros. Bagels at MiamiCentral in 2017.

Udonis knows the obstacles for Blacks and other minorities obtaining opportunities, and the core of both Phillips Concessions and JFC Miami is bridging the gap of career advancement for our people.

Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important for a business to have a diverse executive team?

A diverse team provides an insider’s perspective. Communities don’t all share the same purchasing habits, and in a city like Miami which has such diverse culture, a team of various different backgrounds allows you to conceptualize programming that attracts everyone. We live in a global world now, and having a diverse team allows you to understand how to reach out to different cultures. It’s important to have representation. Again, it all comes back to giving a voice and having a voice, especially when managing an employee body of diverse backgrounds.

More broadly can you describe how this can have an effect on our culture?

Expansion and perspective. We cannot always assume everyone comes from the same social background or opportunities, but we can always count on learning from one and another. A diverse and inclusive team can exchange knowledge, traditions, and adopt a strong multi-faceted work ethic.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do help address the root of the diversity issues in executive leadership?

Recognition. If you have an employee that is performing well, regardless of race or background, nurture and elevate that employee. This is how opportunities are given to people who wouldn’t otherwise receive a chance to advance in their careers because of their ethnic history. Communication. Keep an open dialogue with the executive and even management-level team members. It goes back to giving a voice. Don’t be afraid to hire people who may have been educated in another country, or a smaller local college — you could be surprised to learn that you may have an amazing team player. Invest. If you see an employee with potential, don’t be afraid to invest in them. It’s a great way of building someone into leadership and nurturing loyalty. Invest in providing employees with training programs, especially soft skills training.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership, to me, is commitment from an individual towards an opportunity and taking ownership within that space. Communicate effectively what the expectations are. Sometimes a leader can be groomed and other times a young leader is chosen by the team and how they gravitate towards them.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The importance of having a CPA from the beginning, because of the tax implications and tax credit opportunities available to my type of business. Engage with the community from the very beginning. As your business grows, you grow with the community. It’s important to build a sense of quid pro quo. How to build young people within my community. It has been challenging, but it has not deterred me. Each day I wake up wanting to make a difference in someone’s life. Cost associated with being credit-worthy for lenders. If I had had better banking relationships, I would have been able to strategize my finances more proactively. By locating my business in urban areas, I wish the county could be more transparent in the different opportunities to reinvest in the community.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Acts of kindness are something I try to do through our team members. We live in a world where we seek instant gratification, yet gratitude seems missing. For me, it’s the nature of giving and being ready to serve. Maybe that comes from my military upbringing, but I naturally gravitate towards serving the public.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Operate in a spirit of excellence,” — always do better and be better. This is something I’ve instilled in my everyday life, and my business. I want to empower not only our employees, but everyone I encounter, to live up to their max potential.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Condoleezza Rice — she has a confidence that I find so inspiring. Her tenacity, how she carries herself, she’s very smart. She grew up in the South, and has made a career in politics — one of the most challenging industries for blacks and even more for a black woman. I would love to just hear from her about some of the challenges she faced growing up, and blossoming in her career. I also find that she’s very aware of her identity and yet didn’t let that affect her. I feel that because I have a political background, even though mine is more localized, that perhaps she and I are similar in some way.

