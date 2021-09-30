Ramon Rivas: “Be ambitious and practice your craft”

Be ambitious and practice your craft. Everyone is talented so you have to figure your skill out and practice. Find your niche.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Ramon “9000” Rivas.

Ramon Rivas, better known as Lifeof9000 or 9000, is a 9-time Grammy Award Winning audio engineer, vocal arranger, songwriter and producer mostly recognized for his credited work with Beyonce and Jay Z. A Queens native, Ramon Rivas was born in the Far Rock Away district of the New York borough. An introverted yet gifted youth, his passion for music was evident from an early stage. At the age of eight, he began interning and hosting the daily television show, Kid’s Beat on CNN where he covered current events, sports and entertainment, progressing to become the CNN weekly program engineer. At the young age of 17 was offered the opportunity of a lifetime to relocate to Atlanta, joining Mel Testamark, Jermaine Dupri and the So So Def Recordings family as an in-house engineer. Contributing to a succession of projects, Rivas attained his first major credit in 2007 on Queen Latifah’s Trav’lin Light album. From there on, his career ascended, becoming a premier choice for many of the A-list music acts, closely collaborating with Jay Z, Beyonce, Alicia Keys and more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the “backstory” that led you to this career path?

I learned from my dad, who was a DJ. Seeing records here and there blew my mind as a kid. Watching him be dedicated to the DJ craft got me. Soon I figured out that there was an opening position at So So Def Records, but I was still in Far Rockaway Queens, New York. I was like- how am I going to get to Atlanta if I get this position? Luckily, I knew a guy named Mel Testamark who was Jermaine Dupri’s, right-hand man. I hounded him to get a meeting with JD, like let me just talk to him. I pleaded my case on why I need to be with their company and what I can bring to the table. I was doing work at CNN doing runner and line assistant jobs, so I was dedicated and organized. Mel gave me a chance to talk to the head of Virgin EMI Records at the time, Donna Gryn, and it impressed her.

From there, I talked to Jermaine and gave him the real for a 21-minute call. I impressed him with how dedicated I was. I even told him I was interested in getting a So So Def tattoo! Jermaine tested me, though. There was an artist at Virgin Records, and JD told me to get his numbers to at least the Top 20. From there, I mentioned I knew how to engineer and over time, I met other artists and producers who inspired me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or takeaway that you took out of that story?

Back in the day, I was doing a lot of assistant engineering just to get my feet wet and I was working on 3LW’s project back when they were popping. Adrienne Bailon has a certain way she likes the pitch and decibels volume that the music has to be in and I just didn’t know that before the session. But it taught me to come to each session prepared. Always come with at least three mixes for the client to choose from. It was a life-turning experience.

Is there a person that made a profound impact on your life? Can you share a story?

The legend, Tracy Curry, also known as D.O.C. I’m pretty private and unless it’s serious business I’m with wife, but D.O.C. met my wife. He flew us down to Dallas, and that’s actually the same day we met Dr. Dre.

How are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?

I am an example. I was a lanky, snotty nose kid from Far Rockaway, but now I have nine Grammys. My resume is growing. I have people come up to me asking- Yo; you did all of this?! But I don’t even care. I just want to be a part of something earth-turning and classic.

Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

I’m on ASCAP (American Society of Composers and Performers) and there is a black community under SESAC (Society of European Stage Authors and Composers) that I donate to. I also work with my wife, who does community outreach for the Orlando Magic NBA team. I have ties to Florida, so it’s important to me. But bigger than that, I wanted to learn more about what’s going on in our community. I want to be remembered for helping a kid out here and there. I got my start as an intern and that’s why I do monthly internships.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

People just need to go back to the biblical phrase of respecting their neighbor. It’s not something people do anymore. Faith, loyalty and integrity is how I move. That’s the only way people can expand.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

1. Everything you see is fake to a degree.

2. Who You Know Gets You Further.

3. Be humble.

4. Be ambitious and practice your craft. Everyone is talented so you have to figure your skill out and practice. Find your niche.

5. Use your heart.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would let the world know more about the Black Lives Matter movement so that other races would understand it and not simply ask, “Why are they the only ones who matter?” I’d like for people to really understand our struggle and what we went through.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

“Every choice is a new invoice.”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

If it doesn’t matter if they are dead or alive, then it’s Prince. I just want to understand everything- about Paisley Park, about even when he went through the whole slave thing. He was ahead of his time. He was telling artists back then we are getting pimped. We need to control and have everything owned by us. I would love to pick his brain about it.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!