Ramin Schultz of Keebos: “It’s usually easier to start a business that is less disruptive than one that has already been proven”

Ramin Schultz is the founder of Keebos, a consumer goods company based in Venice, California. After working for Nike in marketing for over four years, and helping multiple startups scale and exit, he started his own company with the mission to help people stay handsfree and carefree.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’m originally from Germany, grew up in Washington, DC and lived abroad in Madrid, Montpellier and Berlin before moving to Venice three years ago. I worked in marketing at Nike for over four years and led many global product launches. Through these experiences, I became a huge fan of innovative products that are both functional and represent a purposeful, active lifestyle at the same time. In Los Angeles, and in any city you’re always on the go. When you’re on a bike, scooter, in an Uber, or meeting with friends, there’s always a risk that you’ll misplace, drop or lose your phone. Also, bigger smartphones often don’t fit into your clothes’ regular-sized pockets. My sister, for example, frequently didn’t know where to put her phone and credit cards when wearing yoga pants or sweats. There wasn’t a product out there that was functional & fashionable to carry your phone handsfree. I saw an opportunity to develop Keebos phone cases — to connect with people over something we all love to share: Being handsfree and carefree in style! The people and startup scene in Los Angeles also inspired me to start Keebos with a well-designed product and a meaningful mission. For each Keebos sold, one tree is planted through our partner organization One Tree Planted.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Introducing a new better way to carry your phone the world. When people first see our products, they are often not sure how our phone cases work. Once they get a better understanding and try Keebos for themselves, they usually don’t want to go back to regular phone cases.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

That’s a great question, when running a company you usually make a lot of mistakes in the beginning and I like to joke things off, so there must be a lot. A funny mistake in the beginning was getting really excited about my first random sale from a person I didn’t know. Two days later I received a message that a charge back has been issued and the customer messaged me to ask why she had been charged. After a short conversation she remembered that she had gone on a drunk shopping spree and purchased her Keebos case — which apparently is not uncommon! Fortunately, she ended up keeping and loving her Keebos.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

This is a really great time to thank my family and friends because they are always there to support me when I need help! I remember that Tobias Luetke, founder of Shopify, explained in an interview that when you start a company your family inevitably becomes part of the journey whether they want to or not, which I’ve found to be true. Another person who has inspired me along the journey and provided critical blueprints/guidance was my mentor Roger Kuo. He’s shown me that despite the hyper-growth challenges and almost working every weekend you face as a founder, you should never forget to stay upbeat and always make sure your team has fun along the way. In particular, when I observed how he leads his billion-dollar organization, taking on far larger challenges. I saw the value of first principle thinking and keeping the right attitude in the toughest moments which sets the tempo for his management team.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

It’s usually easier to start a business that is less disruptive than one that has already been proven. In that case, the customers require less education on your product or service. For a new concept like Keebos, customers often don’t know how the product works and if it’s something they want to spend money on. The upside is less competition and more potential in the long run if you disrupt an industry with a new idea or create a new product segment. And of course a more rewarding journey.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Through my marketing days at Nike, I really learned the importance of customer feedback in regards to creating products, services and marketing campaigns. For all Keebos product development and marketing, we always make sure it’s made for the target customer and not just to our own liking. A typical mistake people make in marketing is to think people will like what you personally like. This only works when you happen to be a member of your company’s exact target audience, and says little about your actual chops as a marketer.

Another advice that helped me a lot is advice from Amir Ghorbani, CEO of Swoop. We chatted early days when I had just started Keebos, he told me when building the business to focus on the problems at hand vs. the potential challenges down the road. Then, you learn by doing and see which problems actually materialized and weren’t just in your head. This also ties back to the fact that there is more merit as a founder to be hands on early days versus flying high.

Lastly, my friend Michael Acquah’s work ethic is indescribable and he gave me great advice when I started my first internship at Puma. He told me to work like I’m the best intern there ever was. That created a north star for me to try to be the best. While I may not have been the best intern ever, approaching every day with this mindset drove me to learn more and give my best effort everyday.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

For now, I really want to focus on Keebos and help more people stay handsfree and carefree, and by extension, plant more trees! There are six super impactful environmental benefits to reforestation. You can read more on this topic on our Promise Page. Based on customer inquiries and feedback, we’ll be adding some new colors and products soon.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

That’s tough to say because there are so many great books and (rap) quotes I think about daily depending on the situation. For books, one that helped me the most in starting Keebos is definitely “The Lean Startup’’ by Eric Ries. I actually had a chance to attend his Live Talk LA in Santa Monica in 2018, and he signed my book as well. The insights from that book really inspired me to start a company the “lean” way and further facilitated the approach of building products based on customer feedback.

An article that has helped me a lot in the beginning is “Do Things That Don’t Scale” by Paul Graham.

Lastly, I get a lot of inspiration from music and especially hip hop. J. Cole’s Warm Up mixtape and its underdog perspective really motivates me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This is a tough question, I’m not sure if I have one life lesson like that. Maybe being grateful everyday for what we have, because everyone has something that other people wish they had. I’m not speaking about materialistic things, but rather about family, friends, and health. This will make you stay happier throughout life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d seek to inspire people to first look to understand other people’s perspective and situation before judging them. We often evaluate and justify our own actions based on situational factors, but view others’ actions as a reflection of their character. A good example would be if you drive a car and cut someone off you probably think that it’s ok because you were in a tricky situation: Maybe you were running late, didn’t know the route, and realized too late that you had to switch lanes. But when someone else cuts you off, you might immediately assume the other person is a rude, inconsiderate person (or worse). Similarly, if you hold a door open for someone and they don’t say thanks, you might think they are not nice, or are impolite. But if someone holds the door for you and you’re caught up in a thought and forget to say ‘thanks,’ you likely didn’t mean to be a ‘bad’ person. The idea here is that by understanding other people and their situations better, you’ll have less stress, waste less emotional energy and build better relationships. We all would be in a better place if we focus on understanding others perspectives and situations better, rather than just thinking about ourselves.

