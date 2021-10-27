Ramesh Ramani of ExpertusONE: “We often talk about the 3 Ds of the future of work at my company”

We often talk about the 3 Ds of the future of work at my company. They are disruptive technology, distributed learning, and digital transformation. I think we will see each of these play out in the future of work because technology has already had to shift dramatically because of the pandemic. We will only see more of this as time goes on. Distributed learning is similar to what I mentioned earlier in the interview, we will see more variety in how and where people work because companies will have to meet their employees where they are. And digital transformation highlights how our world, our interactions, and the way we do business have all been transformed by technology — we will see our processes transformed even further by digital tools, and this will help us in our work lives.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

Ramesh is the CEO and President of ExpertusONE, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) that helps companies create engaging training tools that serve their employees well. Ramesh has been leading ExpertusONE for more than 20 years and brings his forward-thinking and innovative approach into the way he leads the organization.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Thanks for having me. We are at an interesting crossroads, and this topic is exciting to discuss. I grew up in Chennai, India — a city that has now become a hotbed of disruptive global software companies. Like a significant number of folks in my generation, I came to the U.S. to pursue a master’s in Business. I am a keen observer of business and politics, and I love to speculate about the future of both industries.

I come from a culturally rich background, and my grandmother’s spiritual values, drive, and commitment to extraordinary success have shaped my life. I am trying to apply those experiences in an entrepreneurial context in running ExpertusOne as CEO and President.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

First, I expect that the future of work will be location-independent. It will not matter where employees are living and/or working, unless (of course) they are in jobs where human interface is absolutely necessary, like when operating machinery. In the next 10–15 years, we can expect to see all jobs become more distributed across the world and by location, and employers will have to meet their teams where they are.

We’ve seen this during the pandemic, but I think that technology will only become more collaborative as time goes on. Any technology that supports collaboration, that makes collaboration feel like in-person interaction, will become part of regular business infrastructure.

As a result of the first two, we can expect that employee training and development will become even more important and tangible as it relates to job performance and professional development. With more distributed teams, companies will need to invest in training tools that encourage collaboration and clear communication.

Finally, we have categorized jobs by what is outsourced and what is insourced. These distinctions will fade away.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

Colleges are losing their relevance for the most part. We don’t need a college degree to know what can be Googled. So beyond the knowledge, colleges bring about peer interaction and competitive eustress as they are still fundamental to human nature. So, unless the type of knowledge pursued requires an intense interaction with peers and teachers or a skill that has a practical application, there is no need for a college degree.

However, with the plethora of options today in terms of enabling technologies and learning content, it is easier than before to stitch a set of skills that gives freedom and flexibility to chart one’s own course of development. For example, the ExpertusOne LMS platform supports such needs with an AI-based recommendations engine that allows for personalized training plans. Distributed learning that is digitally accessible enables decentralized acquisition of knowledge and skills. Learning tools like these may replace traditional college experiences in the future.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

The trend away from long-term employment to short-term gigs has been accelerating. The pandemic has helped pivot it even more and created transactional engagement with an employer. The relationship is dynamic and a two-way street. Life-long learning and pursuit of new skills is a given requirement for finding a job that fills one’s talents and interests. The good news is technology easily enables that pursuit. People can use learning systems to develop their skills and pursue their interests, and then make themselves more desirable for companies to hire in the long run. Digital learning tools allow people to customize their learning, instead of focusing so much on a one-size-fits-all curriculum. With a wider variety of available learning assets, people will be less likely to find themselves pigeonholed into a specific type of career because they can pursue career development options of their own volition.

Companies have access to these learning development tools and that will be, now and in the future, one of the bigger benefits employees should consider when looking for the intersection of a good, stable job and a job they feel passionately about. Can you upskill? Can you pursue further education while working in your company? Can you develop your career while at work? Yes, digital learning tools (especially those used in a workplace environment) make those things possible and make jobs more fulfilling.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

We can expect that most of the service jobs will become either redundant or serve as short-term engagements. A certain level of elevated skill is required to ‘manage’ those automatic tools or robots. For example, the use of drones in both civil and military uses. You still need to create, manage, direct the use of the tools. So the shift towards jobs that require a high level of skills is inevitable. People who pursue professional training will be able to hedge their bets with those practical skills.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Certain types of jobs will see a permanent shift, for certain. It is still very hard for every man or woman to be an island. But interactions with peers can be asynchronous at times or synchronous as needs arise rather than a fixed protocol or standard. The jury is still out, though, when it comes to how much of this is a permanent change.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

We need more support for women, especially in tech. Only 2.3% of venture capital funding has gone to women-owned startups. That needs to change. Our society has not set women up for success. There are fewer opportunities for them because we have already created expectations around the roles women can fill. Those things need to change.

I think technology is going to empower women to fill new roles, as it already has done, but we need to make cultural changes first. I think employers need to take more responsibility for training women and helping provide opportunities for career development. I think companies should invest in business leadership training specifically geared towards women if we want to change the culture that surrounds women at work.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Employees ultimately expect more freedom in their work styles, development pace, and compensation. Employers will have a hard time accepting this and I think we will see more technology-based scrutiny imposed by employers because of this. Whether you are in the warehouse of Amazon fulfilling orders or managing robotics or working in a desk job, employers will know every detail of the time the employee spends. This will need to be balanced, of course, because the overbearing scrutiny will become a point of resentment for employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

This is an extraordinary situation. The economic inequalities have to be addressed at their foundation. I am no expert in public policy, but more can and should be done to reduce taxes at the lower end. We need newer means of savings and investment to be crafted, given the shift to more contract or gig work. The systems that are currently in place were initiated several decades ago. The more complicated such structures are, the more the average worker will need expensive professional support that only the rich have more easy access to. It is essential to create balance and also adjust our expectations about social safety so that they correspond with the times and with where we stand as a working society.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

Newer specialties are constantly evolving. Enabling technologies are rapidly growing. We’re pursuing flexibility for a true work-life balance. And gender and location independent jobs, encouraging potentially everyone to participate in value creation. This is a new era in work and I find it to be an exciting time.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

We must implement training and development initiatives at every level with public and private participation. There is content, there needs to be more direction in terms of matching skills to jobs and education for future jobs. Upskilling and reskilling need to happen at a record pace to make up for this gap.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

First, we often talk about the 3 Ds of the future of work at my company. They are disruptive technology, distributed learning, and digital transformation. I think we will see each of these play out in the future of work because technology has already had to shift dramatically because of the pandemic. We will only see more of this as time goes on. Distributed learning is similar to what I mentioned earlier in the interview, we will see more variety in how and where people work because companies will have to meet their employees where they are. And digital transformation highlights how our world, our interactions, and the way we do business have all been transformed by technology — we will see our processes transformed even further by digital tools, and this will help us in our work lives.

Second, I think we will see AI emerge as a transformative element of training and development. It will help us advance new and undiscovered learning objectives that provide employees the ability to upskill and companies the ability to offer training that keeps their teams competitive. Practically, this looks like AI-based recommendations for training courses — a feature of the ExpertusONE platform — that offer users a personalized experience catered to their interests. It helps employees take advantage of the training already available to them and further their skillsets. It also takes the guesswork out of it for employers by making those training recommendations automatically. If a team member works in the sales department, they might be prompted to take a course designed to improve communication skills or other skill sets related to their field.

Third, training strategies that companies adopted during hybrid or remote-work seasons will continue to evolve. Whether or not companies choose to maintain those work environments, elements of location-independent training will still be prevalent. Companies will need to offer their employees training tools that are easy to access from apps and programs that they already use in their regular work. This will prevent context switching and reduce distractions so that employees are more efficient and effective.

Fourth, employees want opportunities for upward mobility and employers will have to provide these opportunities with the right training tools. We will see more companies focusing on retaining employees by creating more opportunities for growth within the workplace. Training tools can cultivate this type of equity that employees are now expecting. The same AI tools I mentioned above can level the playing field because smart LMS platforms can show you what courses your peers are taking, or which virtual classes you can take to give yourself a competitive advantage. AI-based recommendations can provide a clear path forward so employees understand how they can reach the next level or ranking in their companies.

Finally, companies that prioritize high-quality training will see better job performance and greater company success. With digital training tools in their hands, companies will be able to prioritize compliance initiatives to optimize performance. They can even encourage and offer employees leadership training or more specific feedback through interactive and collaborative learning platforms, providing another point of connection that helps the employee succeed. In this way, LMS platforms can help complete the cycle of the training path by showing employees exactly how they can succeed in their work.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

My spiritual guru says this: “You can manifest anything.” It’s given me a fundamental strength, character, and vision. I am able to modify as things happen and be an adaptable person. This mindset is incredibly important in business because not every projection or hypothesis will be 100% accurate. Business leaders are constantly adjusting their strategies to fit with their long-term vision.

