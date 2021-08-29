Raman Sehgal Of ramarketing: “Genuine care”

Genuine care — Whether it’s providing a bedding allowance (how can my people be the best without getting the best quality of sleep?), fortnightly in-house ‘Brunch and Bloom’ sessions with sector specialists or paid days off for staff to think, create, learn or relax — I prioritize wellbeing. It’s important to me that I look after my people, my clients, my family and I think about how to support them better each and every day.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Raman Sehgal.

Raman Sehgal is an entrepreneur and the founder of international marketing agency, ramarketing, a multi-million dollars global player, helping companies get noticed in the life science (pharmaceutical and biotech) sectors.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up in the city of Newcastle, UK, learning the ropes of small business through working part-time at my parent’s Post Office. After starting my career working in marketing for a local agency, I got a taste for the pharmaceutical sector. So in 2009 I founded ramarketing in my spare room — one man and his laptop. It’s been some journey since then!

Today I live in Boston, Mass. — the centre of the global pharmaceutical world — with my wife and three young children. I moved here to build our US operations and love the place. I’m an entrepreneur, podcast host, guest speaker and still own the agency, which I believe is one of the fastest-growing privately-owned agencies headquartered in the UK. Today we are a multi-million dollars global player, helping companies get noticed in the life science sectors. I’m currently writing my first book, which will launch later this year. When I’m not at work or with my family I enjoy running, listening to podcasts and (hopefully one day soon) travelling!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Our first international client was based in Denmark. It was a really exciting project but we worried when pitching for the work that we had overpriced ourselves. Later, the client told me that the company almost didn’t go with us because they thought the project was priced too cheaply!

This was a real penny dropping moment for me and taught me the value of what we offer technically, but also insights from within the life science sector about value and the willingness to pay for specific industry expertise. I’d built this up over 10 years but did not immediately recognise the value and its international potential until we worked on this exciting project. Soon after we decided to focus solely on the life science supply chain sector, and this has led to more international business, team mates and clients than I could have imagined.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

At school, I dreamed of being a Premiership footballer, not an entrepreneur, although a friend reminded me recently of my schoolyard enterprises. Capitalising on vending machines being out of order, I was the go-to supplier for crisps (chips) and KitKats. I used my mum as my source supplier and this early foray into the world of business taught me a lot about the cost of goods and mark-ups. It probably went a long way to defining who I now as an adult and professional businessperson.

When I set up ramarketing in 2009, it was purely as a side-hustle in my spare time and to generate some additional income so that my wife and I could travel more. That was my start-up strategy. I had no ‘great plan’, in fact, I see myself as an ‘accidental’ agency owner. I never wrote any kind of business plan until year three and so it’s no surprise I made so many mistakes along the way!

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Early in my career I had the pleasure of working with some truly inspiring people. Fiona Cruickshank OBE was my first client (she later became by boss) — we worked together when I ran the marketing department at her pharmaceutical company. Now she’s a member of my board of directors and an investor in the company. She’s also one of my closest friends.

She spotted my focus on finding solutions and going the extra mile — for her pharmaceutical manufacturing company, her clients and myself. She says I’m tenacious and scrappy and that she admires my ambition to succeed and accomplish my goals, without compromising my values.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I am clearly biased but I truly believe ramarketing is a pretty incredible business. Why? Because of our people — who are full of energy and determination to do the best possible job for our clients, to be better than yesterday and to have passion for what we do and the results we deliver. We also do business the right way.

Sector specialism in the life science space is the reason we continue to grow and one of the benefits we offer to our clients. I will never forget a phone call, not long after we specialised. The lady on the phone just could not believe she’d found us — a company that truly understood her sector and could deliver exactly what she needed. She was gleeful and that made me so happy, because I knew we could make a difference to her business — and we have!

The other element is relationships. Throughout my entire career I’ve been a big believer in just being nice and helping people. That’s something that has been instilled into the entire business and the relationships we have with our clients is what enables us to grow and sets us apart.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Ramarketing’s core values are as much my character traits as they are the company’s.

Be canny — this is a word from Newcastle, the city where I grew up. Quite simply, it means being lovely, to your team, your clients and your friends. I have always tried to embody this. Be scrappy — this, for me, means being true to my entrepreneurial roots — getting the job done and having the determination to persist. Be genuine — and by this I mean being open, transparent and honest as a person and in business. The idea of being kind and just helping people out is fundamental to building a genuine, network full of real relationships.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

When we took the decision to specialise in purely the life science sector, there were some people who advised me not too. Because specialising meant walking away from some clients that no longer fit with my vision for the business.

So I can’t say I actually followed that advice and regretted it. But I did consider all the options, but decided to follow my own vision, which was absolutely the right thing to do.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

My team is so important to me, and many have been with us for over a decade. We are fortunate to have a low turnover of people — once they come to work with us, they tend to stay… if they make it past six months. We look after our team — if they thrive, we thrive — and we’ve created a company culture driven by a collective purpose, client relationships and enjoyment, not just money.

It’s important to offer the usual perks but also be thoughtful, taking care of the little things, so your team can take care of the big things. Like giving everyone a bedding allowance during lockdown to help people maximise their sleep. I know my team personally — I’m sure to schedule a one-to-one welcome with all our recruits. I lead from the front, I’m open, honest and friendly — not the scary boss! — and that’s key and sets the tone. Look after your team and they will look after you. I actually interviewed someone recently and she said I was not what she was expecting. I took it as a complement!

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Firstly, make sure you’re an enjoyable team to work with. Demonstrate how hungry you are to be the best at what you do and your passion for delivering the best results. Nurture your clients and build long-lasting relationships.

Secondly, make sure you are expert at what you do. We have a proven track record and extensive sector knowledge — and we’re able to demonstrate that, we speak the same language as our clients and we understand their world.

Thirdly, invest in your clients’ growth — in their business and their challenges. Be curious about finding solutions to their problems and helping both people and businesses grow. By showing you genuinely care about your clients, they will invest in you.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Ramarketing’s success story came from becoming intentional about the focus of the business, developing truly global expertise that is compelling for 0.1% of the world in the specialist life science sector- and taking everyone on that journey. You can’t be all things to all people but you can be truly world-class for a distinct few who need your expertise.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

The most excited, scared and nervous I felt was when I moved from the UK to the US in 2019.

This was a real roll the dice moment. I took the decision to move my family from the comfort of our dream home in our home city of Newcastle to the unknown of Boston where I’d only visited a handful of times. This is an unusual move for a founder. The norm is to just employ someone in another territory to do the job. But I knew I’d regret it if I didn’t do it. More than two years on… it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life.

More generally, my business and the people who make it tick energise me every day. ramarketing now has over 45 staff members and I’m proud that the agency remains people-centric, with clients positively describing the ‘energy’ that team members bring to projects — if I had one wish it would be to bottle and sell that feeling.

The energy the team brings and their care for our clients is what has helped to differentiate ramarketing over the years. Knowing that and feeling like we’ve created a really special agency culture makes me feel so excited, because I can see where that energy has got us so far, and it’s thrilling to think about where it could take us in the future!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Just before we decided to specialise in the life science space, we lost a series of pitches we’d put our heart and soul into winning. I honestly believed in the creative work we’d produced, and I was gutted for myself and my team when they didn’t come off. It was a real low point for me — I felt a little lost within the business. We’d been going five years and were doing well, but for some reason on this bad run, we weren’t resonating with our potential customers and that worried me deeply. I knew something had to change. So I stepped back, took a breath and analysed our business in a way I’d never done before. Almost like it was a product that I was trying to fix. This elevated position over the business enabled me to see where were going wrong and where we need to refocus. Every cloud right?

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

That experience was the catalyst for what ramarketing became. I took a deep breath and analysed our client list. Which clients and sectors did we enjoy working with? What were our strengths and our expertise as a business? What did I want the business to become in the future? Ultimately, after a lot of soul searching and analysis, we decided to specialise in the life science space and since that moment ramarketing has gone from strength to strength.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Genuine care — Whether it’s providing a bedding allowance (how can my people be the best without getting the best quality of sleep?), fortnightly in-house ‘Brunch and Bloom’ sessions with sector specialists or paid days off for staff to think, create, learn or relax — I prioritize wellbeing. It’s important to me that I look after my people, my clients, my family and I think about how to support them better each and every day. Bravery — My motto is to ‘think big, be brave and just go for it’. And that’s exactly what I do, each and every day. I have a tenacious desire to succeed, coupled with a deep appreciation of what makes a successful leader, and I work on my leadership skills every day. It takes bravery and courage to make big — and sometimes difficult decisions, like moving my entire life and family to the US — but you have to dig deep and go for it. A growth mindset — I place huge value on learning from others. As an individual, I have sought the absolute best to coach, mentor and nurture my growth — and the growth of my team — knowing this supports my bold ambitions for the business. A scientist with a PhD to head operations. A renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist as director and shareholder. A doctor with deep NHS and biotech experience — who also happens to be my wife — as medical sector lead. True expertise. Always developing, never settling. Belief — I see my role not just to lead one of the world’s fastest-growing consultancies, but to exemplify to other entrepreneurs that from modest beginnings you can think big, you can be brave, and you can succeed. If you really want to, you can smash through the ceiling — your only limitations are your own ambitions. Anything is possible if you’re bullish enough to achieve it. Surround yourself with the right people, equip them with everything they need to fire on all cylinders, focus — and refocus — endlessly on your specific goals, and what you want is there for the taking. Expertise — Sector specialism is the reason ramarketing continues to grow and one of the benefits we offer our clients. I work really hard to ensure we attract the right people to the business — and then invest in making sure they have the right support to remain at the top of their game. Everyone has an individual training budget and we engage sector experts and share our collective knowledge through a programme of learning so we are always at the forefront of our field. Quite simply, ramarketing is made up of genuine people and genuine experts, who deliver genuine results in our niche sector.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience to me is determination, scrappiness and tenacity. It’s the ability to reflect on a situation, then find a solution to a challenge; a workaround, an innovation or a new path. Life and business are not without problems — and as the last year has taught us, some of them you don’t see coming — but it’s your attitude to them that defines you.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I can’t say I had a particularly gritty or challenging childhood — in fact it was pretty typical and really fun. But there was no silver spoon or privilege afforded me as the youngest of three brothers. I saw my parents working hard in their Post Office to give our family a decent standard of life. They instilled a great work ethic in me and I’ve taken that through life.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Absolutely. Positivity, energy, drive, passion. They’re what I — and everyone who works for me — is all about. Of course, you’ll be faced with challenges. Every entrepreneur is. But it’s not the challenges that define you, it’s your attitude to them.

And keeping a high energy, focused and positive approach, by leading the team, being 100% transparent about the roadmap for the business and continually sharing my vision for how we’ll get there, everyone is bought-into the agency’s aspirations and motivated to achieve them.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I believe that having a sense of consistency and representing the positive culture of ramarketing is innate in the way we treat everyone — clients, team members, suppliers and journalists included — with a sense of respect. I lead by example and everyone at ramarketing understands our culture and uncomplicated values and is expected to live and breathe them. In fact, if you don’t share them, it’s unlikely you’ll be hired! It’s quite simple — being likeable and nice to people remains at the heart of our approach — and that’s why our people and our clients tend to stick around!

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they cannot fail.” Bill Gates

Never ever get complacent. And be grateful for what have today and not what you are looking to get in the future. I remind myself of this every day. The minute you think you’re all that and you’ve made it (whatever that means), life will knock you down.

How can our readers further follow you online?

www.ramarketingpr.com

Raman Sehgal on LinkedIn

@ramarketingpr

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!