Ram Durisetion Easing Stress and Anxiety During the COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stress is more than just a burden; it can ruin our quality of life. It has the ability not only to make people feel insecure but to even bring on chronic health issues. In the past few months, most of us have experienced heightened stress and anxiety due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It has made many lose sleep, lose appetite, and so on. Losing sleep and not eating are not conducive factors to a strong immune system. A strong immune system is more important than ever in order to suppress this virus. As such, it would help to implement the useful wellbeing tactics listed below to overcome stress.

Ram Duriseti on overcoming anxiety

Both the economy and even human life, have come to a sudden standstill because of the pandemic. This has made us react in a “flight” or “fight” mode, which increases cortisol: the stress hormone. Excessive amounts of cortisol in the body can cause physical ailments and mental instability/paranoia. Stress can lead to hormonal imbalance, endocrine gland issues, high blood pressure, indigestion, insomnia, etc. Ram Durisetisuggests some useful ways to relieve stress and to stay calm.

Mindfulness and meditation

The process of meditation is a never-ending practice in focus that teaches one to slow down while taking a reprieve from racing thoughts or fears. It helps to alleviate negative thinking while calming the body and mind. Techniques for meditation vary. Put simply, it consists of steady, controlled breathing practices and developing an awareness of the mind, body, and surroundings. When you practice meditation daily, it changes the way the brain works. It can help to reduce the amount of cortisol in your body, and it can bring about a feeling of deep relaxation.

Reading habit

A mind is a powerful tool – as such, it is important to take care of it during the pandemic. Keeping your mind occupied with fulfilling activities and soothing thoughts can help you stay calm and motivated. Reading is an excellent habit, as it allows the mind to shift your focus from a fearful thought to a chosen thought. You can choose to read holistic books or light-hearted fiction stories; truly, you can read whatever you would like.

Go for a massage and a draw yourself a relaxing bath

Since you have to stay at home because of social distancing guidelines, you have time for self-care. Take time to plan a relaxing bath with salt crystals and even candles. Bathing helps to wash away toxins and can soothe the mind as much as it can soothe the muscles. If you feel like treating yourself, find a massage therapist who follows COVID-19 health guidelines. Most of us bury our stress and fear within our tissues. Massage therapy can help the nerves and tissues relax to release negative energy.

Consume wholesome foods

Our food greatly impacts how we feel. Eat whole, plant-based, healthy foods most of the time. Getting all of your nutrients from your diet is vital to your overall wellbeing. Don’t forget to treat yourself in moderation. Stay well hydrated to keep your body moving.

When considering our current situation, it can be challenging to avoid stress and anxiety. You must make an effort to stay well. The aforementioned steps can help you to manage your stress during this pandemic.