Ram Duriseti Highlights Practical Ways to Improve Physical and Mental Wellness

There are mental health issues that have increased from this global pandemic worldwide. Most individuals are feeling them. With that in mind, it’s so important to strike a balance between acceptance of the current situation and being proactive about your health and wellness. You have to try your best to live your life with less stress, even during this pandemic.

Ram Duriseti on mental wellbeing

Excess stress and tension can lead to stomach aches, inflammation, appetite loss or gain, and insomnia. Medical experts and doctors might be able to develop a vaccine with time, but still, there is a long road ahead of us before we truly end this pandemic. In the meanwhile, it is important to remain calm. You cannot allow stress and worry to control your life. For this, Ram Duriseti suggests the following steps in order to accomplish complete wellbeing.

Know that you are safe

It can be helpful to maintain positive thoughts in order to hold your head high. And, it is essential to reassure yourself of your own safety and security. The world might be falling apart around you, but that doesn’t mean that you are falling apart. By knowing this, you relinquish control. You can let go of all the anxiety and the stress-related bodily discomforts that hinder you, like stomach ache, shaky hands, headache, gas, high blood pressure, and more.

Praying to reduce cortisol

If you are in a constant state of worry, it is necessary to combat the harsh effects of stress and worry, even if you don’t want to. Excess tension can affect the level of cortisol, the stress hormone, in your body. Praying is an excellent tool to prevent cortisol from being released. Prayer can help you tune into gratitude, which can make you more hopeful and optimistic.

Exercise daily

Now is an excellent time to exercise daily and to take care of your body in general. During this pandemic, daily exercise can make you stronger. You can dance around the house if you don’t like intense heavy-weight training. You can practice yoga, Pilates, or walk briskly around your neighborhood. Movement helps in digestion and also helps to boost your immunity. Currently, aerobics is also gaining prominence as a fun form of exercise you can do from home.

Declutter your room or home

Take time to clean the house and declutter it to free it from any belongings you don’t need. This will enable you to feel more organized and stable. When you have a cluttered space, you might struggle to think clearly. This can give rise to confusion. As such, simple, minimalistic living is gaining prominence during this pandemic, and for good reason.

Happiness can help you stay positive

Because it can be challenging to be happy during a crisis, counting your blessings can help you achieve that end. A gratitude journal can help you to sleep well by allowing you to empty your thoughts out onto a page. Daily practices of gratitude can bring you towards mindfulness. A mindful state is a better place to be during these trying times.

Try these aforementioned tactics to stay well and ensure mental wellbeing during this global crisis.