Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Rakesh Saini on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career ﻿m

Meet Rakesh Saini on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career ﻿

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It is always inspiring to learn about and come across individuals who create their success story by putting in every possible effort and making waves in their chosen industries. All these individuals, especially the young talents have shown what it really takes to become the best in their field. The fitness world is one that has seen great transformations over the years, from operating only in physical locations, gyms, and studios to venturing into the online space with the emergence of many new fitness talents.

Rakesh Saini is an model and businessman. He is a founder and CEO of Vastram garments. He has also a business firms of marbles in Marble Mandi. He deals in all types of marbles. He was born on May 5, 1997 in a Saini family in Rajasthan. His father, Kishore Kumar Saini  is a businessman while his mother Bharti Devi is a homemaker. He has an younger brother. Rajesh completed his graduation from Rk Patni Government College, Kishangarh, Ajmer. While he was in his college, he realised in his 20s that he was inclined towards the fitness modeling. Little did he know that fashion world become his passion.

It is always inspiring to learn about and come across individuals who create their success story by putting in every possible effort and making waves in their chosen industries. All these individuals, especially the young talents have shown what it really takes to become the best in their field. He is leading the youth of the country to a fit and healthy life. He is known as the fittest cop out there who has never given up on anything in his life. He is known to live every moment to the fullest and face all the obstacles with perseverance and courage. Every day he strives to become healthier and fitter. He believes that fitness brings happiness also to a person’s life, Rakesh Saini, if you really wish to achieve your fitness goals then you also need to be determined, motivated and have an intrinsic drive to do so. If you can master your mind you can overcome any challenge that come your way.

    Paul Ade, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Powered by a pacemaker, Miss India USA seeks to dance her way to Miss India World

    by Nancy Brown
    Community//

    What Meet Luthra Thinks About Sarcasm, Future Plans Revealed

    by Bishal Shrestha
    Community//

    Just Because You Have Nothing and No Guidance Doesn’t Mean You Can’t Acquire A Hustlers Mindset To Make Things Happen

    by Jonathan Rays

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.