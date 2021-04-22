Rakesh Saini on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career ﻿m

It is always inspiring to learn about and come across individuals who create their success story by putting in every possible effort and making waves in their chosen industries. All these individuals, especially the young talents have shown what it really takes to become the best in their field. The fitness world is one that has seen great transformations over the years, from operating only in physical locations, gyms, and studios to venturing into the online space with the emergence of many new fitness talents.

Rakesh Saini is an model and businessman. He is a founder and CEO of Vastram garments. He has also a business firms of marbles in Marble Mandi. He deals in all types of marbles. He was born on May 5, 1997 in a Saini family in Rajasthan. His father, Kishore Kumar Saini is a businessman while his mother Bharti Devi is a homemaker. He has an younger brother. Rajesh completed his graduation from Rk Patni Government College, Kishangarh, Ajmer. While he was in his college, he realised in his 20s that he was inclined towards the fitness modeling. Little did he know that fashion world become his passion.

He is leading the youth of the country to a fit and healthy life. He is known as the fittest cop out there who has never given up on anything in his life. He is known to live every moment to the fullest and face all the obstacles with perseverance and courage. Every day he strives to become healthier and fitter. He believes that fitness brings happiness also to a person's life, Rakesh Saini, if you really wish to achieve your fitness goals then you also need to be determined, motivated and have an intrinsic drive to do so. If you can master your mind you can overcome any challenge that come your way.