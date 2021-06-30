Raju Speaks on the Unique Challenges of Entrepreneurship

Raju Ahammed is a well-known and well-liked Bangladeshi Musical Artist, Digital-Marketer & Entrepreneur. He Was Born On 20 July 1988 in Dhaka Bangladesh.

All About Raju Ahammed he is 32 year old he was born in Dhaka Bangladesh his First album name is ‘Tui Hola Amar’

Album Available On: Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer & Many More.

Qualification: Musical Artist, Digital-Marketer, Entrepreneur.

Raju Ahammed is mostly known as a ‘Musical Artist’ in Bangladesh & Indian Music Industry. He is emerging as one of the Popular Musical Artist, Entrepreneur & Digital-Marketer who has conquered his challenges, turned them into opportunities and achieved his goals. He is a proud entrepreneur who started working at the age of 13 when people at his age were indulging in typical teenage things, he was making the most use of his knowledge and working hard to become what he is wants to be.

Raju tells us, “Almost all countries in the world today are affected by the Corona epidemic. In such a situation, it is not possible for me to work outside the home. So I write songs at home as well as work for my digital-marketing company. And my songs are on almost all music platforms.” Raju Believes Everyone Can Thrive Using Social Media Platforms But Youngsters Should Not Stop Learning And Improving Their Skills Every Day. Raju Ahammed Again Becomes A Good Example For Those Who Wants To Make Their Career In Digital and Social Media Marketing. Raju Ahammed tells us that “it does not take any educational qualification to be a digital-marketer if one has intellectual & research thinking”

Raju Ahammed is very popular for his music. He won the hearts of many listeners through his songs. Raju is successful today for those who support Raju. Some of his songs include “Tui holi amar!, Se sone na, Rater tara, Bojhe na se, Tor isharate hasi, karone okarone, Jani sodho and so many